Detroit News Red Wings midseason grades
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Chicago Blackhawks during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 20, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jonathan Bernier – 5-10-2, 3.56 GAA, .892 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been on the bad end of several ugly losses, where the defense faltered in front of him and Bernier’s statistics suffered. He’s largely been what the Wings have needed as a backup goaltender, but a few more wins would be nice. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jimmy Howard – 10-9-4, 2.72 GAA, .921 SVS. Analysis: A strong case can be made that Howard is this team’s MVP. Howard is producing some of the best numbers in his career. A potential unrestricted free agent, Howard could become a prime target for a contender looking to upgrade. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Dennis Cholowski – 37 games, 6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points. Analysis: He’s slowed lately, his ice time is declining, the defense has been shaky, but overall nobody could have asked for more from Cholowski. Most people felt he’d start the season in the minor leagues. Instead, he’s in the top 10 statistically among rookie defensemen. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek, left, and defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Trevor Daley – 31 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: The Wings have dearly missed Daley when he’s been hurt. He brings a calmness and poise that can be lacking overall. A key question will be whether Daley is shopped at the trade deadline, with a little over a year left on his contract. He would help many playoff contenders. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Danny DeKeyser – 20 games, 1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points. Analysis: Just a very frustrating season thus far for DeKeyser, who has missed half of the Wings’ games. He was playing decent hockey when in the lineup, his defensive presence a particular plus. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Jonathan Ericsson – 21 games, 3 goals, 0 assists, 3 points. Analysis: Another veteran defenseman who has missed substantial time because of injuries. The Wings don’t have another player with Ericsson’s size, though the speed of opponents gives him problems. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defensemen Niklas Kronwall, left, and Mike Green Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Mike Green – 23 games, 3 goals, 13 assists, 16 points. Analysis: The Wings have been a significantly better team with Green in the lineup. He was playing some of his best hockey since becoming a Red Wing before going out of the lineup the second time this season earlier this month. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Filip Hronek – 14 games, 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Since being recalled after Green was hurt in December,  Hronek has played better than he did at the start of the season, when he didn’t look NHL-ready. Defensive consistency remains a work in progress. There’s plenty to like about his offense and his physicality. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point hit the ice while battling for the puck in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Nick Jensen – 39 games, 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points. Analysis: Give Jensen credit. He was an opening night scratch, four rookie defensemen jumping in front of him on the depth chart, but Jensen rebounded to have a fine first half. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jensen generates the interest of contenders at the trade deadline. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrates an empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Niklas Kronwall – 37 games, 2 goals, 9 assists, 11 points. Analysis: In likely the last season of an outstanding career, Kronwall has been more durable than he’s been in several years. There’s been more of the physical play that Kronwall was known for early in his career. He’s nowhere near where he was early in his career, but he’s grinding it out. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Luke Witkowski keeps the puck away from New Jersey right wing Kyle Palmieri Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Luke Witkowski – 12 games, 0 goal, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: Witkowski hasn’t played much, but when he has, he’s provided the Wings with some effective minutes, and he remains a physical presence. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Justin Abdelkader – 40 games, 5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Abdelkader has been durable and he gives the Wings some a physical presence up front. He’ll never again be a 23-goal scorer, but Abdelkader provides valuable intangibles on and off the ice. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after scoring on Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 22, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Andreas Athanasiou - 34 games, 12 goals, 9 assists, 21 points. Analysis: He’s still streaky – witness the five goals in six games, as well as an 11-game goal-scoring drought. Athanasiou had plenty of scoring chances early but didn’t convert. Consistency remains an obstacle he’s having difficulty overcoming. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates a goal with his teammates. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Tyler Bertuzzi – 38 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points. Analysis: He has been exactly what the Red Wings envisioned – a hard-nosed, scrappy player who can be productive around the net and has terrific instincts. Bertuzzi is the type of player who can be productive for a decade, the way he plays. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose moves the puck away from Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Jacob de la Rose – 28 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: Plucked off waivers from Montreal, de la Rose has been a positive addition, helpful in many areas. He’s primarily a fourth-line defensive forward, but he’s been used on both special teams, and his size and skating are nice assets. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and center Christoffer Ehn celebrate Nielsen's second goal of the game in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Christoffer Ehn – 24 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Nobody was figuring on Ehn to begin the season in the  NHL, but he did, returned to Grand Rapids, and now is back in the NHL and giving the Red Wings meaningful minutes. He could develop into a steady, two-way forward. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Martin Frk Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Martin Frk – 22 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: It’s been a disappointing first half for Frk, who hasn’t been as productive as last season and is in danger of being passed on the depth chart. Frk has an extremely hard shot but hasn’t been able to consistently produce with it. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrate an short-handed empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley (not pictured) late in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Luke Glendening – 40 games, 5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points. Analysis: It’s important to look past the offensive numbers, which actually haven’t been bad at all, and concentrate on the defense and intangibles. A diligent, earnest professional, opposing teams will likely have interest in Glendening at the trade deadline. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Darren Helm Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Darren Helm – 20 games, 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points. Analysis: A shoulder injury knocked Helm out for half the games so far, another blow for a veteran who has dealt with many injuries in his career. When in the lineup, Helm remains a productive defensive forward GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates after scoring in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Dylan Larkin – 40 games, 17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points. Analysis: Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone going forward. Last season, Larkin started strong but struggled as the season progressed. He’s showing no signs of slowing down this time. GRADE: A. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Anthony Mantha – 27 games, 9 goals, 5 assists, 14 points. Analysis: Mantha injured his hand during a fight earlier this month, halting what had been an up and down start. Mantha is a big and skilled power forward, but he’s had a tough time putting it all together for any length of time. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Wade Megan tries to stop a bouncing puck during the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 19, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Wade Megan – 11 games, 0 goals, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: The veteran minor leaguer has been a nice addition when on the Red Wings and has not looked out of place. Megan has been useful on the fourth line. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring a hat trick in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Frans Nielsen – 36 games, 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points. Analysis: October was difficult, both offensively and defensively, as Nielsen may have been trying to do too much at both ends to offset all the injuries. Nielsen has been steady since, though, and his offensive game has been ahead of the defense thus far. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Gustav Nyquist – 40 games, 9 goals, 24 assists, 33 points. Analysis: An unrestricted free agent on July 1, Nyquist likely will be dealt before the trade deadline. Any number of teams will be interested in Nyquist after a productive offensive first half, especially from a playmaking aspect. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Michael Rasmussen – 38 games, 6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points. Analysis: The much-hyped rookie has been as productive as could be expected. There was an adjustment period early, but after being a healthy scratch, Rasmussen realized how to better use his size and strength and has been a factor, especially around the net. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek tries to move the puck [ast Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Thomas Vanek – 32 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points. Analysis: When the Red Wings re-signed Vanek in July, they were hoping for another offensive spark who could help other forwards with his passing ability. But it just hasn’t happened enough this first half. A knee injury didn’t help, and he’s been rushing plays at times. Will there be any playoff contenders interested this time at the deadline? GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The play itself is ingrained in Evgeny Svechnikov’s mind.

    Svechnikov was going on the forecheck in a September exhibition game against Toronto, the final preseason game on the schedule. Svechnikov had been having a fine preseason, and was making a bid to begin the regular season on the Red Wings’ roster.

    There was a collision along the boards, and Svechnikov and a Leafs defender fell, going after a puck. Svechnikov fell awkwardly, and his right knee fell inward.

    Something didn’t feel right.

    “It was bad,” said Svechnikov, Wednesday morning after the Red Wings’ morning skate. “But I didn’t know it was torn. I felt bad. But I didn’t know.”

    Tests revealed Svechnikov had torn the anterior cruciate ligament, and needed reconstructive surgery. Original estimates noted Svechnikov would be out about six months — basically the entire season.

    Svechnikov, 22, the Red Wings’ 2015 first-round draft pick, still hopes to beat the estimate and get into a game in March.

    Without a doubt, he wants to play.

    “It’s tough, of course it’s tough,” Svechnikov said Wednesday. “But I can just (sit and do nothing). I want to play.”

    Svechnikov has been diligent in his rehabilitation. The mental impact of the injury has been as difficult, almost, as the physical aspect.

    “It’s disappointing, but what can you do,” Svechnikov said. “Nothing. I just say, ‘Whatever.' I don’t even focus on (the injury). I’m going to have a new life, it’s a new page, and go on from here.

    “I’m coming back stronger and better. This is nothing. It happens. It’s just another injury. It’s good.”

    Patience has been, and will continue to be, important for Svechnikov. He feels the injury, though severe enough to knock him out for the season, still could have been worse.

    “Family is huge,” said Svechnikov, noting the help he’s received. “I’m just looking at it from a different side of everything. You play hockey, but also there’s life and you’re going to enjoy things from the other side. I’ve learned a lot overall.

    “My family has helped me.”

    Svechnikov has enjoyed watching younger brother Andrei Svechnikov have an excellent rookie season in Carolina.

    “Unbelievable,” the elder Svechnikov said of his brother. “I’m happy. Hopefully he continues scoring goals. Let’s see where he’ll be at the end of the season, but I’m real happy so far.”

    While it’s a frustrating time for Svechnikov, coach Jeff Blashill feels Svechnikov can still benefit from this entire experience.

    “It’s how you react to it that matters,” Blashill said. “The training he does, sometimes when you face adversity you come through the other side way better. You’re hardened, you have to dig deeper, and you found stuff inside of you have didn’t know you had. Those are huge things in life.

    “He’s getting challenged to a great degree right now. He has to come out the other side better. If he does, which he can, it’ll end up in the long term picture positive as much as in the short term, something that’s hard to go through.”

    More: Injuries to defense another test of Red Wings' character, depth

    Svechikov was having a fine training camp and preseason and was making a bid for a roster spot, after a disappointing second pro season in Grand Rapids.

    The Wings expect him to rebound fully, and compete for a roster spot next training camp.

    “He was tracking in the right direction,” Blashill said. “He had a year last year, had a real good first year (in Grand Rapids), and he was tracking in the right direction. He had worked hard over the summer.

    “It was unfortunate. But again, a lot of tough things happen in life, and it’s how you react to them that matters.”

    Helm to return

    Forward Darren Helm (shoulder) will return to the lineup Wednesday after missing 21 games.

    Helm will be on a line with Luke Glendening and Andreas Athanasiou, a fast trio that could make things difficult for opponents.

    “I saw that, it was pretty exciting,” Helm said of the potential line. “It’s a good opportunity to play with those guys. Glennie and I have played a lot together. There’s a lot of speed and skill (on the line). I hope we can find some chemistry and play well.”

    Helm has returned from many long-term injuries in the past, so he knows the recipe for returning.

    “Try not to do too much, make the easy plays, and not force anything,” said Helm, noting the speed and physical play of actual games are difficult to replicate in practice.

    Blashill was excited about getting Helm back in the lineup.

    “He wins a lot of puck races and puck battles, and a lot of games boils down to who wins pucks battles and races,” Blashill said. “He does an excellent job of that. He provides you with a lot of speed. We’re a faster team with him in the lineup, and he has tons of character, a good penalty kill guy, good net-front presence.

    “It’s great to have him back.”

    Ice chips

    The Wings recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids, but he’ll likely serve as an extra defenseman for the time being. Lashoff wasn’t in the lineup Wednesday against Calgary.

    Defenseman Danny DeKeyser (upper body) and Mike Green (lower body) are skating, but aren’t going to be ready for another week, or two, while Trevor Daley (broken foot) is out for 3-to-5 weeks.

    ... Blashill likes how forward Christoffer Ehn has played since being recalled from Grand Rapids in late November.

    “He’s shown more confidence, continued strength on the puck and strength on his skates,” Blashill said. “He looks like a guy that is going to be a good, useful player in the NHL.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE