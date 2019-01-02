CLOSE John Niyo and Ted Kulfan take a look at the Red Wings at midseason with NHL Network host Tony Luftman. The Detroit News

Detroit center Dylan Larkin scores a goal on Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

John Niyo and Ted Kulfan review the Red Wings at midseason in this edition of The Detroit News' Red Wings Report.

After 41 games, the Red Wings have only 37 points and will probably need at least 60 points in the final 41 games to make the playoffs.

New Jersey and Columbus were wildcard teams with 97 points last year.

The Las Vegas odds of the Wings making the playoffs: 2 percent.

