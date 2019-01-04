Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) scores against Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) during overtime on Friday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — The Red Wings haven't forgotten how to win, after all.

Overcoming a deflating game-tying goal late in the third period, the Wings defeated Nashville, 4-3, Friday at Little Caesars Arena behind Dylan Larkin's goal with 24.9 seconds left in overtime.

Larkin drove through the slot and backhanded a shot past goalie Pekka Rinne for his 18th goal.

Nashville's Ryan Johansen tied the game at 3 at 18 minutes, 44 seconds of the third period after the Predators had pulled Rinne, converting a pass from Calle Jarnkrok through the slot.

The Wings (16-20-7, 39 points) ended a six-game winless streak, and it was their second win in their last 12 games (2-7-3).

Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 10th goal at 11:57 of the third to break a 2-2 tie.

Bertuzzi stripped defenseman P.K. Subban of the puck in the corner, then went to the net and batted a drop pass from Gustav Nyquist past Rinne.

Goals from Andreas Athanasiou and Thomas Vanek, who was playing in career game No. 1,000, tied the game at 2 in the second period.

Subban and Craig Smith added Predators goals.

The Wings welcomed back Anthony Mantha to the lineup after missing the last 15 games with a hand injury.

Mantha skated as if he hadn't missed a beat all evening, looking very effective on a line with Vanek and Frans Nielsen.

Athanasiou cut the Nashville lead to 2-1 at 4:24, a little over a minute after Smith had given the Predators a two-goal lead.

Using his speed to out-race Predator defenders up the ice, Athanasiou reached the puck at a difficult angle, yet somehow flipped a backhander past Rinne for his 15th goal.

That’s goals in three consecutive games now for Athanasiou, as well as four goals in the last five games, as Athanasiou plays some of his best and most consistent hockey.

After Nashville couldn’t capitalize on a power play — the Red Wings actually had the best chance, with Jonathan Ericsson being turned aside on a point-blank shot trailing on a 3-on-1 — Vanek tied it shortly later.

Dennis Cholowski’s shot from the point went wide, and bounced off the boards to Vanek near the side of the net, where Vanek snuck a puck through Rinne at 13:35 for his seventh goal.

The Predators appeared to take the lead just after Vanek scored, but a successful Red Wings’ challenge denied it.

Anthony Bitetto’s shot from the dot cleanly beat Jimmy Howard. But Predators forward Phil Di Giuseppie “had a significant presence in the crease,” according to the league, explaining the reversal, and impaired Howard to play his position.

Both teams had a shortened power play in the waning minutes of the period, but neither converted, keeping the score locked at 2 after 40 minutes.

Nashville opened the scoring with Subban scoring his third goal, at 17:36 of the first period.

Subban gathered a puck near the top of the circle and picked the top left corner over Howard, opening the game’s scoring.

Smith extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:01 of the second period, giving the Predators a seemingly comfortable lead at that point.

Howard stopped Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis on a shot from the point, but the rebound came to Smith near the hashmarks. Smith snapped a shot through traffic, his 12th goal this season.

