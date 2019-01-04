Red Wings 4, Predators 3 (OT)
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin reacts to his game winning overtime goal to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 4, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi, left, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Gustav Nyquist, center, and Dylan Larkin (71) in the third period.
Predators' Austin Watson (51) fights Red Wings' Luke Witkowski (28) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 4, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) stops a shot as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) screens his view in the first period.
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) takes down Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) while chasing the puck in the first period.
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the first period.
Nashville Predators center Rocco Grimaldi (23) tries to steal the puck from Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) in the first period.
Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall (55) tries to control the puck next to Predators' Nick Bonino (13) during the first period.
Red Wings' Filip Hronek (17) tries to control the puck next to Predators' Rocco Grimaldi (23) during the first period.
Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader (8) battles with Predartors' P.K. Subban (76)\ during the first period.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 04: Filip Hronek #17 of the Detroit Red Wings battles for the puck against Phillip Di Giuseppe #16 of the Nashville Predators during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on January 04, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Predators' P.K. Subban (76) of the Nashville Predators celebrates his first period goal.
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) and Nashville Predators right wing Miikka Salomaki (20) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the first period.
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrates his goal in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings' Thomas Vanek celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) stops a Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) shot in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (52) holds back Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal with teammates in overtime.
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal during overtime.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall (55) shoots against the Nashville Predators in the third period.
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red wings with Mattias Ekholm (14) in the third period.
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) battle for the puck in the third period.
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) of the Detroit Red Wings reacts to his game winning overtime goal with teammates.
    Detroit — The Red Wings haven't forgotten how to win, after all.

    Overcoming a deflating game-tying goal late in the third period, the Wings defeated Nashville, 4-3, Friday at Little Caesars Arena behind Dylan Larkin's goal with 24.9 seconds left in overtime.

    Larkin drove through the slot and backhanded a shot past goalie Pekka Rinne for his 18th goal.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Predators 3 (OT)

    Nashville's Ryan Johansen tied the game at 3 at 18 minutes, 44 seconds of the third period after the Predators had pulled Rinne, converting a pass from Calle Jarnkrok through the slot.

    The Wings (16-20-7, 39 points) ended a six-game winless streak, and it was their second win in their last 12 games (2-7-3).

    Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 10th goal at 11:57 of the third to break a 2-2 tie.

    Bertuzzi stripped defenseman P.K. Subban of the puck in the corner, then went to the net and batted a drop pass from Gustav Nyquist past Rinne.

    Goals from Andreas Athanasiou and Thomas Vanek, who was playing in career game No. 1,000, tied the game at 2 in the second period.

    More: Thomas Vanek joins exclusive club, costing Red Wings players again

    Subban and Craig Smith added Predators goals.

    The Wings welcomed back Anthony Mantha to the lineup after missing the last 15 games with a hand injury.

    Mantha skated as if he hadn't missed a beat all evening, looking very effective on a line with Vanek and Frans Nielsen.

    Athanasiou cut the Nashville lead to 2-1 at 4:24, a little over a minute after Smith had given the Predators a two-goal lead.

    Using his speed to out-race Predator defenders up the ice, Athanasiou reached the puck at a difficult angle, yet somehow flipped a backhander past Rinne for his 15th goal.

    That’s goals in three consecutive games now for Athanasiou, as well as four goals in the last five games, as Athanasiou plays some of his best and most consistent hockey.

    After Nashville couldn’t capitalize on a power play — the Red Wings actually had the best chance, with Jonathan Ericsson being turned aside on a point-blank shot trailing on a 3-on-1 — Vanek tied it shortly later.

    Dennis Cholowski’s shot from the point went wide, and bounced off the boards to Vanek near the side of the net, where Vanek snuck a puck through Rinne at 13:35 for his seventh goal.

    The Predators appeared to take the lead just after Vanek scored, but a successful Red Wings’ challenge denied it.

    Anthony Bitetto’s shot from the dot cleanly beat Jimmy Howard. But Predators forward Phil Di Giuseppie “had a significant presence in the crease,” according to the league, explaining the reversal, and impaired Howard to play his position.

    Both teams had a shortened power play in the waning minutes of the period, but neither converted, keeping the score locked at 2 after 40 minutes.

    Nashville opened the scoring with Subban scoring his third goal, at 17:36 of the first period.

    Subban gathered a puck near the top of the circle and picked the top left corner over Howard, opening the game’s scoring.

    Smith extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:01 of the second period, giving the Predators a seemingly comfortable lead at that point.

    Howard stopped Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis on a shot from the point, but the rebound came to Smith near the hashmarks. Smith snapped a shot through traffic, his 12th goal this season.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE