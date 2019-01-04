Detroit News Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Chicago Blackhawks during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 20, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jonathan Bernier – 5-10-2, 3.56 GAA, .892 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been on the bad end of several ugly losses, where the defense faltered in front of him and Bernier’s statistics suffered. He’s largely been what the Wings have needed as a backup goaltender, but a few more wins would be nice. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jimmy Howard – 10-9-4, 2.72 GAA, .921 SVS. Analysis: A strong case can be made that Howard is this team’s MVP. Howard is producing some of the best numbers in his career. A potential unrestricted free agent, Howard could become a prime target for a contender looking to upgrade. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Dennis Cholowski – 37 games, 6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points. Analysis: He’s slowed lately, his ice time is declining, the defense has been shaky, but overall nobody could have asked for more from Cholowski. Most people felt he’d start the season in the minor leagues. Instead, he’s in the top 10 statistically among rookie defensemen. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek, left, and defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Trevor Daley – 31 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: The Wings have dearly missed Daley when he’s been hurt. He brings a calmness and poise that can be lacking overall. A key question will be whether Daley is shopped at the trade deadline, with a little over a year left on his contract. He would help many playoff contenders. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Danny DeKeyser – 20 games, 1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points. Analysis: Just a very frustrating season thus far for DeKeyser, who has missed half of the Wings’ games. He was playing decent hockey when in the lineup, his defensive presence a particular plus. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Jonathan Ericsson – 21 games, 3 goals, 0 assists, 3 points. Analysis: Another veteran defenseman who has missed substantial time because of injuries. The Wings don’t have another player with Ericsson’s size, though the speed of opponents gives him problems. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defensemen Niklas Kronwall, left, and Mike Green Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Mike Green – 23 games, 3 goals, 13 assists, 16 points. Analysis: The Wings have been a significantly better team with Green in the lineup. He was playing some of his best hockey since becoming a Red Wing before going out of the lineup the second time this season earlier this month. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Filip Hronek – 14 games, 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Since being recalled after Green was hurt in December,  Hronek has played better than he did at the start of the season, when he didn’t look NHL-ready. Defensive consistency remains a work in progress. There’s plenty to like about his offense and his physicality. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point hit the ice while battling for the puck in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Nick Jensen – 39 games, 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points. Analysis: Give Jensen credit. He was an opening night scratch, four rookie defensemen jumping in front of him on the depth chart, but Jensen rebounded to have a fine first half. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jensen generates the interest of contenders at the trade deadline. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrates an empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Niklas Kronwall – 37 games, 2 goals, 9 assists, 11 points. Analysis: In likely the last season of an outstanding career, Kronwall has been more durable than he’s been in several years. There’s been more of the physical play that Kronwall was known for early in his career. He’s nowhere near where he was early in his career, but he’s grinding it out. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Luke Witkowski keeps the puck away from New Jersey right wing Kyle Palmieri Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Luke Witkowski – 12 games, 0 goal, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: Witkowski hasn’t played much, but when he has, he’s provided the Wings with some effective minutes, and he remains a physical presence. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Justin Abdelkader – 40 games, 5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Abdelkader has been durable and he gives the Wings some a physical presence up front. He’ll never again be a 23-goal scorer, but Abdelkader provides valuable intangibles on and off the ice. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after scoring on Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 22, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Andreas Athanasiou - 34 games, 12 goals, 9 assists, 21 points. Analysis: He’s still streaky – witness the five goals in six games, as well as an 11-game goal-scoring drought. Athanasiou had plenty of scoring chances early but didn’t convert. Consistency remains an obstacle he’s having difficulty overcoming. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates a goal with his teammates. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Tyler Bertuzzi – 38 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points. Analysis: He has been exactly what the Red Wings envisioned – a hard-nosed, scrappy player who can be productive around the net and has terrific instincts. Bertuzzi is the type of player who can be productive for a decade, the way he plays. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose moves the puck away from Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Jacob de la Rose – 28 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: Plucked off waivers from Montreal, de la Rose has been a positive addition, helpful in many areas. He’s primarily a fourth-line defensive forward, but he’s been used on both special teams, and his size and skating are nice assets. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and center Christoffer Ehn celebrate Nielsen's second goal of the game in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Christoffer Ehn – 24 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Nobody was figuring on Ehn to begin the season in the  NHL, but he did, returned to Grand Rapids, and now is back in the NHL and giving the Red Wings meaningful minutes. He could develop into a steady, two-way forward. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Martin Frk Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Martin Frk – 22 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: It’s been a disappointing first half for Frk, who hasn’t been as productive as last season and is in danger of being passed on the depth chart. Frk has an extremely hard shot but hasn’t been able to consistently produce with it. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrate an short-handed empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley (not pictured) late in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Luke Glendening – 40 games, 5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points. Analysis: It’s important to look past the offensive numbers, which actually haven’t been bad at all, and concentrate on the defense and intangibles. A diligent, earnest professional, opposing teams will likely have interest in Glendening at the trade deadline. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Darren Helm – 20 games, 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points. Analysis: A shoulder injury knocked Helm out for half the games so far, another blow for a veteran who has dealt with many injuries in his career. When in the lineup, Helm remains a productive defensive forward GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates after scoring in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Dylan Larkin – 40 games, 17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points. Analysis: Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone going forward. Last season, Larkin started strong but struggled as the season progressed. He’s showing no signs of slowing down this time. GRADE: A. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Anthony Mantha – 27 games, 9 goals, 5 assists, 14 points. Analysis: Mantha injured his hand during a fight earlier this month, halting what had been an up and down start. Mantha is a big and skilled power forward, but he’s had a tough time putting it all together for any length of time. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Wade Megan tries to stop a bouncing puck during the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 19, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Wade Megan – 11 games, 0 goals, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: The veteran minor leaguer has been a nice addition when on the Red Wings and has not looked out of place. Megan has been useful on the fourth line. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring a hat trick in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Frans Nielsen – 36 games, 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points. Analysis: October was difficult, both offensively and defensively, as Nielsen may have been trying to do too much at both ends to offset all the injuries. Nielsen has been steady since, though, and his offensive game has been ahead of the defense thus far. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Gustav Nyquist – 40 games, 9 goals, 24 assists, 33 points. Analysis: An unrestricted free agent on July 1, Nyquist likely will be dealt before the trade deadline. Any number of teams will be interested in Nyquist after a productive offensive first half, especially from a playmaking aspect. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Michael Rasmussen – 38 games, 6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points. Analysis: The much-hyped rookie has been as productive as could be expected. There was an adjustment period early, but after being a healthy scratch, Rasmussen realized how to better use his size and strength and has been a factor, especially around the net. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek tries to move the puck [ast Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Thomas Vanek – 32 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points. Analysis: When the Red Wings re-signed Vanek in July, they were hoping for another offensive spark who could help other forwards with his passing ability. But it just hasn’t happened enough this first half. A knee injury didn’t help, and he’s been rushing plays at times. Will there be any playoff contenders interested this time at the deadline? GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit – Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has a lot of respect for NHL players who reach the 1,000-game milestone.

    But he knows it doesn't come without a cost.

    “Our guys’ pocketbooks are going to get a hit with all these 1,000 games,” said Blashill after Friday’s morning skate.

    Friday night against Nashville, forward Thomas Vanek was to play in game 1,000 in his career – the 332nd player in NHL history to do so – joining teammate Trevor Daley, who joined the 1,000-game club Dec. 23.

    Teammates bought Daley a Sea-Doo watercraft. (Incidentally, Daley broke his foot at the morning skate on the day they surprised him with the gift.)

    Vanek is sure to get a nice gift, too. And rightfully so, for a career that’s been lengthy and successful.

    “It’s awesome,” said Blashill of the milestone. “You play 1,000 games in the NHL, there’s a reason why it’s a big measuring stick. It’s a hard thing to get. You have to have longevity in your career. There are a lot of guys in this league that are good for periods of time, but to be that good to be able to play 1,000 games is awesome.”

    John Niyo and Ted Kulfan take a look at the Red Wings at midseason with NHL Network host Tony Luftman. The Detroit News

    Vanek, the first Austrian-born player to reach 1,000 games, had 769 points (363 goals, 306 assists) entering Friday’s game, and has been a two-time 40-goal scorer.

    Vanek has scored at least 50 points in 10 of his 13 NHL seasons.

    “Vanny is one of the smartest players in the NHL and has been for a long time,” Blashill said. “He’s a great person. His kids have been around here the last couple of days, which is nice for him, to have family in town. I feel for him during the year when is family isn’t here, it’s hard on him. To have his kids around, and you see how well behaved and respectful they are, they come from a great, great family.

    “I’m just impressed with the level of player he is and the person he is. That combination is real impressive. I’ve talked lots about how he’s self accountable. He’s a guy who has strong belief in things but he is very self accountable and that’s a great combination to have.”

    More: Development arrives for Red Wings before victories

    Anthony Mantha, who returned to the lineup Friday and was about to play game No. 178 in his career, was awed by Vanek’s accomplishment.

    “That’s unbelievable,” said Mantha of Vanek’s milestone. “It’s unbelievable all those games, it’s a lot of seasons. Vanny has played almost everywhere (eight teams) in this league and knows a lot of hockey. He’s one of the smartest players out there.”

    With the NHL becoming increasingly younger and faster, it’ll be interesting to see whether the number of players reaching 1,000 games will decrease.

    Blashill isn’t sure that’ll happen.

    “You get younger, you get a little earlier start (to your career),” Blashill said. “But without a doubt, as you get older that drop-off can happen quick. I used to see guys in the American League, guys that were good a couple of years prior (in the NHL), and they’d show up in the American League. It’s a league that you don’t keep up, you can find yourself out of the league in a hurry.

    “I don’t know if the milestone will happen less or more, but it’s certainly hard as guys keep pace with how fast it is.”

    Timing is everything

    Mantha missed 15 games and almost a month – he injured ligaments in his hand Dec. 2 – before returning to the lineup.

    The timing of actual games, said Mantha, will be the biggest adjustment.

    “The game is always different than practices,” Mantha said. “It’s so much quicker. Plays happen in a half-second, so you have that much time to make plays. Hopefully it comes back quick and progresses.

    “I feel great right now. I hope the timing comes back quick.”

    Mantha said he missed two months with a lower-body injury his first year in Grand Rapids, but he feels better this time around because of being able to maintain his conditioning with the all skating he was able to do the last month.

    The ability to keep skating, said Blashill, should help a player like Mantha.

    “If you can skate, meaning it’s an upper-body injury, when you can skate, that helps you a lot,” Blashill said. “In (Darren) Helm’s case and Mantha’s case, they both have been able to skate a good amount, so it can help you hit the ground running a little bit.

    “Mantha has to get his hands back playing among the chaos that hockey is, and the pressure you face. He’ll have to get that back going. I know he wanted to play last game. He thinks he’s ready and raring to go, which is a great sign.”

    West catches up

    The Wings will be seeing a large number of Western Conference teams over the next couple months, which normally has meant teams that are bigger, stronger and slower.

    But that’s not necessarily the case anymore, said Blashill.

    “I would say there was a period of time the West was bigger and stronger and, potentially, a little slower,” Blashill said. “(But) a number of those Western teams that are good teams now have probably come a little more the way of the East, where speed is at a premium.

    “Certainly cases like Winnipeg, they have both the size and speed, and that’s why they’re one of the best teams in the league. We saw Calgary, they can score in bunches and they’re real good on the rush. With this team (Nashville) here, when they’re healthy, they’re similar.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

