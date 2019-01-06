Capitals 3, Red Wings 2
The Washington Capitals celebrate their third goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Detroit. Washington defeated Detroit 3-2.
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shoots the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) reach for the puck during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) reach for the puck during the first period.
Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) and Detroit Red Wings center Christoffer Ehn (70) chase the puck during the first period.
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin greets teammates after Tom Wilson scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) reaches for the puck as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) approaches during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second period.
Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) is tripped by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (52) as he reaches for the puck during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) helps deflect the puck away from Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) in front of goalie Jimmy Howard during the second period.
Washington Capitals center Travis Boyd (72) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) try controlling the puck during the second period.
Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) controls the puck as Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (26) reaches in during the third period.
Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) holds back Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) during the third period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) shoots toward the net as Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) defends during the third period.
    Detroit  — The Red Wings are playing well enough to win many of these recent games, but the quality of opponent is significant too.

    The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals weren’t at their best Sunday, but were good enough to swipe a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

    Washington defenseman Michal Kempny’s shot from the top of the slot got through goalie Jimmy Howard with 3:52 left to break a 2-2 tie.

     

    The goal was Kempny’s fifth. The Wings challenged for goalie interference as forward Tom Wilson making slight contact with Howard but the goal stood.

    Travis Boyd tied the game at 2 for Washington at 6:19 of the third period.

    With the Red Wings focusing on Alex Ovechkin at the dot, Ovechkin found Boyd alone across the slot, and Boyd slammed in his fourth goal.

    A Niklas Kronwall hooking penalty put Washington on the power play less than a minute later, but the Capitals failed to generate a scoring chance.

    The Wings carried the play much of the second period, and had the only goal, by Filip Hronek.

    Capping a nice passing play, Hronek broke a 1-1 tie with his third goal, with assists from Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist.

    Larkin found Hronek skating to the net, and Hronek tipped the puck past Braden Holtby at 6:48 of the second period.

    The Wings had opportunities to extend the lead with two consecutive power plays, but were ineffective on both attempts.

    Anthony Mantha and Washington’s Tom Wilson — a former Plymouth Whaler — traded first-period goals.

    Wilson opened the scoring at 6:57 of the first period, capping a dominant Washington shift, Wilson scoring his 12th goal into an open net off an Evgeny Kuznetsov pass.

    But the Wings tied it with a goal from Mantha, who had a second consecutive impressive game returning from a hand injury.

    Mantha stripped the puck on the forecheck, drove to the net and slipped the puck between goalie Holtby’s legs at 14:08.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

     

