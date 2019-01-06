Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) reach for the puck during the first period. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit — The Red Wings are playing well enough to win many of these recent games, but the quality of opponent is significant too.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals weren’t at their best Sunday, but were good enough to swipe a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Washington defenseman Michal Kempny’s shot from the top of the slot got through goalie Jimmy Howard with 3:52 left to break a 2-2 tie.

The goal was Kempny’s fifth. The Wings challenged for goalie interference as forward Tom Wilson making slight contact with Howard but the goal stood.

Travis Boyd tied the game at 2 for Washington at 6:19 of the third period.

With the Red Wings focusing on Alex Ovechkin at the dot, Ovechkin found Boyd alone across the slot, and Boyd slammed in his fourth goal.

A Niklas Kronwall hooking penalty put Washington on the power play less than a minute later, but the Capitals failed to generate a scoring chance.

The Wings carried the play much of the second period, and had the only goal, by Filip Hronek.

Capping a nice passing play, Hronek broke a 1-1 tie with his third goal, with assists from Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist.

Larkin found Hronek skating to the net, and Hronek tipped the puck past Braden Holtby at 6:48 of the second period.

The Wings had opportunities to extend the lead with two consecutive power plays, but were ineffective on both attempts.

Anthony Mantha and Washington’s Tom Wilson — a former Plymouth Whaler — traded first-period goals.

Wilson opened the scoring at 6:57 of the first period, capping a dominant Washington shift, Wilson scoring his 12th goal into an open net off an Evgeny Kuznetsov pass.

But the Wings tied it with a goal from Mantha, who had a second consecutive impressive game returning from a hand injury.

Mantha stripped the puck on the forecheck, drove to the net and slipped the puck between goalie Holtby’s legs at 14:08.

