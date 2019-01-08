Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period on Tuesday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — The Red Wings were pointing at this five-game home stand as an opportunity to right themselves a bit.

But, no such luck. Detroit lost its third of five games at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, falling 3-2 to Montreal and continuing a rough stretch in the schedule.

The Canadiens scored twice in a span of 1 minute, 6 seconds early in the second period, then scored again early in the third while goalie Antti Niemi stopped 30 shots as the Wings continued reeling.

BOX SCORE: Canadiens 3, Red Wings 2

Along with a 1-3-1 home stand, the Wings (16-22-7, 39 points) have only won twice in the last 14 games (2-9-3). And it's not getting easier, with some difficult road games against Western Conference teams coming up in the schedule.

Beating the Canadiens hasn’t been all that common for the Wings, either, over the last few years. With Tuesday’s loss, Montreal has won seven of the last 11 games against the Wings (2-7-2).

Andreas Athanasiou scored both Wings goals, giving him 17 for the season and six in the last seven games.

Athanasiou’s second goal cut the Montreal lead to 3-2 at 4:58 of the third period, one-timing a feed from Anthony Mantha past Niemi.

The Wings pulled goaltender Jimmy Howard (22 saves) with over a minute left in the game but failed to generate a quality scoring chance against Niemi.

Montreal had regained a two-goal lead just 19 seconds into the third period on a goal by Jeff Petry (Orchard Lake St. Mary/Michigan State), set up by Tomas Tatar’s second assist of the game.

It was the second consecutive poor start to a period for the Wings in this game.

Montreal opened the scoring in the second period just 30 seconds into the frame.

Tatar carried the puck in the zone, was stopped by Howard, but batted the puck to Brendan Gallagher, who knocked the puck past Howard while falling to the ice.

It was Gallagher’s 16th goal, and typical of his determination around the net.

“Probably specifically to Montreal, and maybe this is specific to a couple of guys, but as a team, they get to the net real well,” said coach Jeff Blashill after Tuesday’s morning skate. “Gallagher’s one of the best. They’re hard at your net for sure, so we’re going to have to do a real good job of hopefully not spending much time in our end.

“But when we do, making sure we defend that net real well.”

The Canadiens extended the lead just 66 seconds later, with Joel Armia scoring his fourth goal of the season.

Canadiens forward Max Domi found Armia alone in the slot, and Armia snapped a shot past Howard glove side, giving Montreal a two-goal lead.

The Wings cut the lead in half after the Canadiens failed to clear the zone, and Luke Glendening found Athanasiou near the dot. Athanasiou, facing a tight angle, snapped a shot past a frozen Niemi at 6:39.

Blashill wanted his team to sustain pressure on the forecheck, something they improved Sunday against Washington, but it was only average in this game.

“”We have to get pucks behind them, we have to create forecheck pressure,” Blashill said. “We did a pretty darn good job of that against Washington that allowed us to have some good offensive zone play. We’re going to ave to do that.

“We have to do a better job of creating opportunities. That starts with pucks behind, getting in on the forecheck and spending time in the offensive zone.”

The Wings were 1-for-5 on the power play, failing to convert halfway in the third period, with an opportunity to tie the game.

