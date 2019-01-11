Winnipeg Jets' Brendan Lemieux (48) and Detroit Red Wings' Jacob de la Rose (61) collide during the first period. (Photo: JOHN WOODS, AP)

Winnipeg, Manitoba — The Red Wings put themselved in a nasty predicament early Friday and could never get out of it.

Winnipeg took advantage of the gifts took a three-goal lead, and held on for a 4-2 victory at Bell MTS Place.

Jets forward Kyle Connor (Commerce Township) scored into an empty net with 59.5 seconds left to clinch it.

Dennis Cholowski’s power-play goal at 6:50 of the third period cut Winnipeg’s lead to 3-2 — as the Wings’ special teams’ road dominance continued — but the Wings couldn’t muster the tying goal.

Luke Glendening (shorthanded) added the other Wings' (16-23-7) goal.

Brandon Tanev, Blake Wheeler and Bryan Little scored for Winnipeg (28-14-2).

Glendening cut Winnipeg’s lead to 3-1 at 10:03 of the second period.

Darren Helm gained control of the puck along the boards and fed Filip Hronek racing down the ice. Hronek fed Glendening on what became a momentary 2-on-0, and Glendening slammed his sixth goal.

The first and opening minutes of the first period proved costly for the Wings.

Tanev scored just 13 seconds into the game, as Adam Lowry swiped the puck from Jonathan Ericsson near the goal line and fed Tanev skating across the slot for Tanev’s 10th goal.

The Wings appeared to limit the damage overall in the period, but then Wheeler was credited for his eighth goal with 4 seconds left in the period.

Thomas Vanek got his stick on a puck and redirected the puck past Jonathan Bernier, putting the Wings in a two-goal hole.

Winnipeg pushed the lead to 3-0 with the teams skating four skaters per side.

Little snapped a shot from the dot that appeared to run up the stick of Cholowski and handcuff Bernier, and over the goaltender, for Little’s ninth goal, at 4:51 of the second period.



