Detroit — Somehow, with the way the Red Wings have been going over the last month, you had a sneaking suspicion Tuesday it would go like this.

It wouldn't be easy, and it hasn't been at all for a while.

But, at least now, it seems the Wings' luck is changing just a bit.

The Anaheim Ducks had lost 11 consecutive games, so, not exactly on a wave of momentum.

The Wings, though, trailed heading into the third period before getting goals from Anthony Mantha, Gustav Nyquist and Darren Helm to secure a 3-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

Nyquist had the winner, his 11th goal, deflecting Danny DeKeyser's shot from the high slot past goaltender John Gibson at 15 minutes, 44 seconds.

Helm gave the Wings cushion with his third goal, at 17:27, converting after the Ducks failed to clear their zone and snapping a shot past Gibson from the hashmarks.

DeKeyser, in his first game since missing six weeks with a wrist injury, assisted on Helm's goal to give him two on the night.

Mantha tied it at 1 at 5:25 of the third period on his 11th goal. Mantha one-timed a pass from Andreas Athanasiou coming down the wing, beating Gibson just inside the goal post.

Goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots for the Wings in the defensive struggle, similar to many these two teams played when the Wings were in the Western Conference.

But neither of these teams are nearly as good as they were back then.

The Wings (18-23-7, 43 points) have won two consecutive games, but only four of their last 16.

Anaheim, now winless in its last 12, is 19-19-9 (47 points).

Rikard Rakell, the former Plymouth Whaler in junior hockey, had the lone Ducks' goal on a power play in the second period.

Rakell deflected a shot by Nick Ritchie in the slot that eluded Howard.

Ryan Getzlaf, as he normally does, got the play started finding Ritchie in the slot. Ritchie settled the puck, then snapped a shot that beat Howard at the 12:03 mark.

After Tuesday’s morning skate, the Wings were aware of the challenge Anaheim presented — and its losing streak — but were concerned mostly with their own situation.

“Best-case situation would be if we had won 11 straight,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “I’m worried about our team. They (the Ducks) played real hard in their last game against Winnipeg (4-3 overtime loss) and didn’t get the outcome they wanted.

“In that stretch of games, they’ve had a number of overtime losses (four). I know what that’s like. The winless part of it, you’re still earning points. They’re on the cusp of the playoffs.

“I’m worried about the Detroit Red Wings and us playing better hockey.”

Blashill, and several players the last couple of days, talked about the step forward the Wings took in Saturday’s victory in Minnesota and the need to continue the improvement.

“We’ve played good in the last number of games,” Blashill said. “The Minnesota game was the first time we got the result for it. But we have to keep going, keep having the same focus we’ve had all year and that’s getting better every day and focusing on the game ahead for us.”

Gibson, who has been mentioned in some Most Valuable Player discussions for the work in Anaheim this season, was again key for the Ducks.

Gibson made several key saves in the first 40 minutes, maintaining the Ducks’ slim 1-0 lead.

“Anytime you’re facing a goalie of that caliber it’s hard,” Blashill said. “You have to make it hard on them. We faced a good goalie in Minnesota (Devan Dubnyk) and we made it really hard on him. We had a net presence, we had a number of tips, we had a lot of action around that third circle.

“We have to continue to do that.”

