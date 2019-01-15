LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Somehow, with the way the Red Wings have been going over the last month, you had a sneaking suspicion Tuesday it would go like this.

It wouldn't be easy, and it hasn't been at all for a while. 

 But, at least now, it seems the Wings' luck is changing just a bit.

The Anaheim Ducks had lost 11 consecutive games, so, not exactly on a wave of momentum.

The Wings, though, trailed heading into the third period before getting goals from Anthony Mantha, Gustav Nyquist and Darren Helm to secure a 3-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Ducks 1

Nyquist had the winner, his 11th goal, deflecting Danny DeKeyser's shot from the high slot past goaltender John Gibson at 15 minutes, 44 seconds.

Helm gave the Wings cushion with his third goal, at 17:27, converting after the Ducks failed to clear their zone and snapping a shot past Gibson from the hashmarks.

DeKeyser, in his first game since missing six weeks with a wrist injury, assisted on Helm's goal to give him two on the night.

Mantha tied it at 1 at 5:25 of the third period on his 11th goal. Mantha one-timed a pass from Andreas Athanasiou coming down the wing, beating Gibson just inside the goal post.

Goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots for the Wings in the defensive struggle, similar to many these two teams played when the Wings were in the Western Conference.

But neither of these teams are nearly as good as they were back then.

The Wings (18-23-7, 43 points) have won two consecutive games, but only four of their last 16.

Anaheim, now winless in its last 12, is 19-19-9 (47 points).

Red Wings 3, Ducks 1
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha slips the puck past Anaheim goaltender John Gibson for a goal in the third period of their game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, January 15, 2019. The Red Wings defeated the Ducks 3-1.
Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha slips the puck past Ducks goaltender John Gibson for a goal in the third period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Jan. 15, 2019. The Red Wings defeated the Ducks, 3-1. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm, left, and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrate Helm's third period goal.
Red Wings center Darren Helm, left, and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrate Helm's third-period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A stick belonging to Anaheim center Brian Gibbons ended up stuck in the skate of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
A stick belonging to Ducks center Brian Gibbons ended up stuck in the skate of Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf and Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson get physical in the second period.
Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf and Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson get physical in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose looks for an open man in the first period.
Red Wings left wing Jacob De La Rose looks for an open man in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to get the puck past Anaheim goaltender John Gibson in the first period.
Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to get the puck past Ducks goaltender John Gibson in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to slip the puck past Anaheim goaltender John Gibson in the first period.
Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou tries to slip the puck past Ducks goaltender John Gibson in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist shoots the puck in the first period.
Red Wings center Gustav Nyquist shoots the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Mike Green tries to pass the puck around Anaheim defenseman Jake Dotchin in the first period.
Red Wings defenseman Mike Green (25) tries to pass the puck around Ducks defenseman Jake Dotchin in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anaheim right wing Ondrej Kase and Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson battle for the puck in the second period.
Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase, left, and Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Anaheim center Brian Gibbons race toward the puck in the second period.
Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and Ducks center Brian Gibbons race toward the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anaheim right wing Kiefer Sherwood and Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski chase a loose puck in the second period.
Ducks right wing Kiefer Sherwood and Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski chase a loose puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anaheim celebrates after Anaheim left wing Nick Ritchie (not pictured) scores a goal on Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Anaheim celebrates after Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie (not pictured) scores a goal on Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson skates away as Anaheim celebrates a goal by left wing Nick Ritchie in the second period.
Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson skates away as Anaheim celebrates a goal by left wing Nick Ritchie in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and Anaheim center Devin Shore battle for the puck in the second period.
Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, right, and Ducks center Devin Shore battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams mix it up during a scuffle in the second period.
The two teams mix it up during a scuffle in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser, left, and goaltender Jimmy Howard battle for the puck with Anaheim center Brian Gibbons in the second period.
Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser, left, and goaltender Jimmy Howard battle for the puck with Ducks center Brian Gibbons in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anaheim center Brian Gibbons is pushed to the ice by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser in the second period.
Ducks center Brian Gibbons is pushed to the ice by Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski, center Andreas Athanasiou, and right wing Anthony Mantha celebrate Mantha's goal in the third period.
From left, Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski, center Andreas Athanasiou, and right wing Anthony Mantha celebrate Mantha's goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist sends the puck past Anaheim goaltender John Gibson for a goal in the third period.
Red Wings center Gustav Nyquist sends the puck past Ducks goaltender John Gibson for a goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist celebrates his third period goal.
Red Wings center Gustav Nyquist celebrates his third-period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anaheim center Rickard Rakell tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the third period.
Ducks center Rickard Rakell tries to get the puck past Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings celebrate their win after the game.
The Red Wings celebrate their win after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard throws a stick to a fan after the game.
Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard throws a stick to a fan after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings wore camouflage jerseys during warm ups as part of Military Appreciation Night, Tuesday, January 15, 2019, as they host the Anaheim Duck at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
The Red Wings wore camouflage jerseys during warm-ups as part of Military Appreciation Night. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Matt Shepard is interviewed on Fox Sports Detroit before the game. Shepard has been chosen as the new play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers.
Matt Shepard is interviewed on Fox Sports Detroit before the game. Shepard has been chosen as the new play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Fox Sports Detroit reporter John Keating interviews Matt Shepard, Dan Petry, Craig Monroe, and Kirk Gibson during a pre-game show. Shepard has been chosen as the new play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers.
From left, Fox Sports Detroit reporter John Keating interviews Matt Shepard, Dan Petry, Craig Monroe, and Kirk Gibson during a pregame show. Shepard has been chosen as the new play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Medal of Honor recipient and former U.S. Army combat medic James McCloughan, of South Haven, waves to the crowd before participating as an honorary puck drop captain during Military Appreciation Night.
Medal of Honor recipient and former U.S. Army combat medic James McCloughan, of South Haven, waves to the crowd before participating as an honorary puck drop captain during Military Appreciation Night. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Rikard Rakell, the former Plymouth Whaler in junior hockey, had the lone Ducks' goal on a power play in the second period.

    Rakell deflected a shot by Nick Ritchie in the slot that eluded Howard.

    Ryan Getzlaf, as he normally does, got the play started finding Ritchie in the slot. Ritchie settled the puck, then snapped a shot that beat Howard at the 12:03 mark.

    After Tuesday’s morning skate, the Wings were aware of the challenge Anaheim presented — and its losing streak — but were concerned mostly with their own situation.

    “Best-case situation would be if we had won 11 straight,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “I’m worried about our team. They (the Ducks) played real hard in their last game against Winnipeg (4-3 overtime loss) and didn’t get the outcome they wanted.

    “In that stretch of games, they’ve had a number of overtime losses (four). I know what that’s like. The winless part of it, you’re still earning points. They’re on the cusp of the playoffs.

    “I’m worried about the Detroit Red Wings and us playing better hockey.”

    Blashill, and several players the last couple of days, talked about the step forward the Wings took in Saturday’s victory in Minnesota and the need to continue the improvement.

    “We’ve played good in the last number of games,” Blashill said. “The Minnesota game was the first time we got the result for it. But we have to keep going, keep having the same focus we’ve had all year and that’s getting better every day and focusing on the game ahead for us.”

    Gibson, who has been mentioned in some Most Valuable Player discussions for the work in Anaheim this season, was again key for the Ducks.

    Gibson made several key saves in the first 40 minutes, maintaining the Ducks’ slim 1-0 lead.

    “Anytime you’re facing a goalie of that caliber it’s hard,” Blashill said. “You have to make it hard on them. We faced a good goalie in Minnesota (Devan Dubnyk) and we made it really hard on him. We had a net presence, we had a number of tips, we had a lot of action around that third circle.

    “We have to continue to do that.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

