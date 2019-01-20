Canucks 3, Red Wings 2
Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm (43) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks center Markus Granlund (60) during the first-period in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan 20, 2019. Detroit lost to Vancouver 3-2.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm (43) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks center Markus Granlund (60) during the first period in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan 20, 2019. Detroit lost to Vancouver 3-2. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) goes into the boards with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) during the first-period.
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) goes into the boards with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) during the first period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist, right, fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter, left, during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist, right, fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter, left, during the first period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher (51) fights for control of the puck with Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) during the first-period.
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher (51) fights for control of the puck with Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) during the first period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ben Hutton (27) fights for control of the puck with Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the first period.
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ben Hutton (27) fights for control of the puck with Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the first period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler (23) looks on as Detroit Red Wings centre Dylan Larkin (71) tries to get a shot on Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period.
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler (23) looks on as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) tries to get a shot on Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) fights for control of the puck with Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) during the first-period.
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) fights for control of the puck with Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) during the first period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates his goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first-period.
Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates his goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period. JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher (51) during the first-period.
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher (51) during the first period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) during the first-period.
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) during the first period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Vancouver Canucks left wing Loui Eriksson (21) looks on as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) tries to stop Canucks center Markus Granlund (60) from getting a shot on Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second-period.
Vancouver Canucks left wing Loui Eriksson (21) looks on as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) tries to stop Canucks center Markus Granlund (60) from getting a shot on Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second-period. JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (not shown) with teammate Thomas Vanek (26) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan 20, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (not shown) with teammate Thomas Vanek (26) during the second period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) help stop Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) from getting a shot against Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the second-period.
Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) help stop Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) from getting a shot against Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the second period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) puts Detroit Red Wings centre Luke Glendening (41) into the boards during the second period.
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) puts Detroit Red Wings centre Luke Glendening (41) into the boards during the second period. JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) stops Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat (53) from getting a shot past Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) stops Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat (53) from getting a shot past Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period. JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (26) celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) with teammates during the second-period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (26) celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) with teammates during the second period. Jonathan Hayward, AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) failed to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) failed to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period. JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) tries to stop Vancouver Canucks centre Markus Granlund (60) from getting a shot on Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) tries to stop Vancouver Canucks centre Markus Granlund (60) from getting a shot on Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period. JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP
    The bye week can’t get here quick enough for the Red Wings.

    They lost another third-period lead Sunday, letting Vancouver score twice as the Canucks rallied for a 3-2 victory.

    BOX SCORE: Canucks 3, Red Wings 2

    Antoine Roussel scored a deflected goal at 13 minutes, 14 seconds of the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie. Vancouver’s Bo Horvat tied the game 2-2 at 7:27 off a scramble, as the Canucks erased a 2-1 deficit into the third period.

    More: ‘Pretty tough so far': Filip Zadina learning but still long way from Red Wings

    Thomas Vanek scored a goal (his 10th) and set up Frans Nielsen (Nielsen’s 8th), both in the second period.

    Star rookie Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver in the first period.

    Goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 31 shots, but was victimized by those two third-period goals.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

