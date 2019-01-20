Vancouver Canucks left wing Loui Eriksson (21) looks on as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) tries to stop Canucks center Markus Granlund (60) from getting a shot on Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period. (Photo: JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP)

The bye week can’t get here quick enough for the Red Wings.

They lost another third-period lead Sunday, letting Vancouver score twice as the Canucks rallied for a 3-2 victory.

Antoine Roussel scored a deflected goal at 13 minutes, 14 seconds of the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie. Vancouver’s Bo Horvat tied the game 2-2 at 7:27 off a scramble, as the Canucks erased a 2-1 deficit into the third period.

Thomas Vanek scored a goal (his 10th) and set up Frans Nielsen (Nielsen’s 8th), both in the second period.

Star rookie Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver in the first period.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 31 shots, but was victimized by those two third-period goals.

