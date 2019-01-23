Detroit News Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Chicago Blackhawks during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 20, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jonathan Bernier – 5-10-2, 3.56 GAA, .892 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been on the bad end of several ugly losses, where the defense faltered in front of him and Bernier’s statistics suffered. He’s largely been what the Wings have needed as a backup goaltender, but a few more wins would be nice. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jimmy Howard – 10-9-4, 2.72 GAA, .921 SVS. Analysis: A strong case can be made that Howard is this team’s MVP. Howard is producing some of the best numbers in his career. A potential unrestricted free agent, Howard could become a prime target for a contender looking to upgrade. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Dennis Cholowski – 37 games, 6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points. Analysis: He’s slowed lately, his ice time is declining, the defense has been shaky, but overall nobody could have asked for more from Cholowski. Most people felt he’d start the season in the minor leagues. Instead, he’s in the top 10 statistically among rookie defensemen. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek, left, and defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Trevor Daley – 31 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: The Wings have dearly missed Daley when he’s been hurt. He brings a calmness and poise that can be lacking overall. A key question will be whether Daley is shopped at the trade deadline, with a little over a year left on his contract. He would help many playoff contenders. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Danny DeKeyser – 20 games, 1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points. Analysis: Just a very frustrating season thus far for DeKeyser, who has missed half of the Wings’ games. He was playing decent hockey when in the lineup, his defensive presence a particular plus. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Jonathan Ericsson – 21 games, 3 goals, 0 assists, 3 points. Analysis: Another veteran defenseman who has missed substantial time because of injuries. The Wings don’t have another player with Ericsson’s size, though the speed of opponents gives him problems. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defensemen Niklas Kronwall, left, and Mike Green Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Mike Green – 23 games, 3 goals, 13 assists, 16 points. Analysis: The Wings have been a significantly better team with Green in the lineup. He was playing some of his best hockey since becoming a Red Wing before going out of the lineup the second time this season earlier this month. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Filip Hronek – 14 games, 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Since being recalled after Green was hurt in December,  Hronek has played better than he did at the start of the season, when he didn’t look NHL-ready. Defensive consistency remains a work in progress. There’s plenty to like about his offense and his physicality. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point hit the ice while battling for the puck in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Nick Jensen – 39 games, 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points. Analysis: Give Jensen credit. He was an opening night scratch, four rookie defensemen jumping in front of him on the depth chart, but Jensen rebounded to have a fine first half. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jensen generates the interest of contenders at the trade deadline. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrates an empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Niklas Kronwall – 37 games, 2 goals, 9 assists, 11 points. Analysis: In likely the last season of an outstanding career, Kronwall has been more durable than he’s been in several years. There’s been more of the physical play that Kronwall was known for early in his career. He’s nowhere near where he was early in his career, but he’s grinding it out. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Luke Witkowski keeps the puck away from New Jersey right wing Kyle Palmieri Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Luke Witkowski – 12 games, 0 goal, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: Witkowski hasn’t played much, but when he has, he’s provided the Wings with some effective minutes, and he remains a physical presence. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Justin Abdelkader – 40 games, 5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Abdelkader has been durable and he gives the Wings some a physical presence up front. He’ll never again be a 23-goal scorer, but Abdelkader provides valuable intangibles on and off the ice. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after scoring on Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 22, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Andreas Athanasiou - 34 games, 12 goals, 9 assists, 21 points. Analysis: He’s still streaky – witness the five goals in six games, as well as an 11-game goal-scoring drought. Athanasiou had plenty of scoring chances early but didn’t convert. Consistency remains an obstacle he’s having difficulty overcoming. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates a goal with his teammates. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Tyler Bertuzzi – 38 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points. Analysis: He has been exactly what the Red Wings envisioned – a hard-nosed, scrappy player who can be productive around the net and has terrific instincts. Bertuzzi is the type of player who can be productive for a decade, the way he plays. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose moves the puck away from Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Jacob de la Rose – 28 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: Plucked off waivers from Montreal, de la Rose has been a positive addition, helpful in many areas. He’s primarily a fourth-line defensive forward, but he’s been used on both special teams, and his size and skating are nice assets. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and center Christoffer Ehn celebrate Nielsen's second goal of the game in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Christoffer Ehn – 24 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Nobody was figuring on Ehn to begin the season in the  NHL, but he did, returned to Grand Rapids, and now is back in the NHL and giving the Red Wings meaningful minutes. He could develop into a steady, two-way forward. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Martin Frk Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Martin Frk – 22 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: It’s been a disappointing first half for Frk, who hasn’t been as productive as last season and is in danger of being passed on the depth chart. Frk has an extremely hard shot but hasn’t been able to consistently produce with it. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrate an short-handed empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley (not pictured) late in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Luke Glendening – 40 games, 5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points. Analysis: It’s important to look past the offensive numbers, which actually haven’t been bad at all, and concentrate on the defense and intangibles. A diligent, earnest professional, opposing teams will likely have interest in Glendening at the trade deadline. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Darren Helm – 20 games, 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points. Analysis: A shoulder injury knocked Helm out for half the games so far, another blow for a veteran who has dealt with many injuries in his career. When in the lineup, Helm remains a productive defensive forward GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates after scoring in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Dylan Larkin – 40 games, 17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points. Analysis: Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone going forward. Last season, Larkin started strong but struggled as the season progressed. He’s showing no signs of slowing down this time. GRADE: A. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Anthony Mantha – 27 games, 9 goals, 5 assists, 14 points. Analysis: Mantha injured his hand during a fight earlier this month, halting what had been an up and down start. Mantha is a big and skilled power forward, but he’s had a tough time putting it all together for any length of time. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Wade Megan tries to stop a bouncing puck during the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 19, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Wade Megan – 11 games, 0 goals, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: The veteran minor leaguer has been a nice addition when on the Red Wings and has not looked out of place. Megan has been useful on the fourth line. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring a hat trick in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Frans Nielsen – 36 games, 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points. Analysis: October was difficult, both offensively and defensively, as Nielsen may have been trying to do too much at both ends to offset all the injuries. Nielsen has been steady since, though, and his offensive game has been ahead of the defense thus far. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Gustav Nyquist – 40 games, 9 goals, 24 assists, 33 points. Analysis: An unrestricted free agent on July 1, Nyquist likely will be dealt before the trade deadline. Any number of teams will be interested in Nyquist after a productive offensive first half, especially from a playmaking aspect. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Michael Rasmussen – 38 games, 6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points. Analysis: The much-hyped rookie has been as productive as could be expected. There was an adjustment period early, but after being a healthy scratch, Rasmussen realized how to better use his size and strength and has been a factor, especially around the net. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek tries to move the puck [ast Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Thomas Vanek – 32 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points. Analysis: When the Red Wings re-signed Vanek in July, they were hoping for another offensive spark who could help other forwards with his passing ability. But it just hasn’t happened enough this first half. A knee injury didn’t help, and he’s been rushing plays at times. Will there be any playoff contenders interested this time at the deadline? GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — If you’re a Detroit hockey fan, and still enjoy watching the Red Wings, prepare to go into withdrawl.

    For nine days, actually, there won’t be any Red Wings hockey, anyway, as the Red Wings don’t play again until Feb. 1 against Toronto.

    The Wings are among 21 teams whose five-day “bye week" is on the back end of the All-Star Game — Jan. 27-31 — making for a nine-day hiatus (teams are allowed one practice, Jan. 31).

    The remaining 10 teams had their “bye” this week — Jan. 20-24 — leading into the All-Star weekend and will resume games Monday.

    Players are free to skate on their own during the “bye week,” if they choose, but no formal workouts are allowed.

    Although the pull of enjoying the sun somewhere warm is strong, players know it’s important to continue working out.

    “Everybody who has been around for a little bit knows you have to do something over the break, and not just sit around,” defenseman Danny DeKeyser said. “It’ll be important to make sure that when you come back, you’re not pulling a groin or hip flexor.”

    Goaltender Jimmy Howard isn’t going to get all nine days off. Howard will be headed Thursday for the All-Star weekend in San Jose as the Wings’ lone representative.

    But Howard sees the time off as beneficial for the Wings, who have played 51 games, more than any team in the Eastern Conference. Five teams in the West have played at least 51 games.

    “It’ll be good (for everyone) because it’s been a grind, it seems like we’ve been playing every other day, or at least it feels that way it feels,” Howard said. “A lot of guys will be just enjoying the relaxation and it’s a great chance to get recharged.

    “It’ll be good mentally, to just get away and not be thinking about hockey. Obviously it’s our profession, that’s what we do, but at the same time, it’ll be nice to hit the reset button.”

    The Players Association negotiated the bye week in exchange for agreeing to the present 3-on-3 All-Star Game format, which began in 2016.

    In the first year, teams had their time off spread out from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2017. But the format was panned, because teams coming out of the rest were losing badly to teams who had been playing.

    Last year, the NHL switched to a bye-week period (Jan. 7-15) compressed for everyone into a two-week window in January.

    The competitiveness was evened out, but having two distinct chunks of time off played havoc.

    Coach Jeff Blashill likes the idea of the bye weeks being attached to the All-Star break.

    “I prefer this than to have a break a week ago for five days, then come back and go on an All-Star break,” Blashill said. “So, I like the fact that it’s tied to the All-Star break. It’s better that way for certain.”

    Still, with so many days off, and players not in a competitive, active environment, it’ll be interesting to see if some players or teams lose their mental edge for a period of time.

    And, there’s always always a concern over injuries. .

    “From a physical standpoint I worry about hips, groins, hamstrings, things like that,” Blashill said. “Because you’re going from zero to 100 (mph). It’ll be interesting from a (mental) mindset. (But) everyone is in the same boat, so from a fairness standpoint, it’s 100 percent fair.

    “There’s just certain unique challenges.”

    When the Wings face Toronto Feb. 1, the Maple Leafs will also be coming off their bye week. But the Wings then travel to Ottawa for a game the next night, and though Ottawa, too, will be playing its second game in two nights coming off a break. The Wings then find themselves off again for four days — odd scheduling, to be sure.

    The Wings play every other night for, essentially the remainder of February, before tackling a onerous March schedule — 15 games in 31 days, with 10 of those 15 games away from Little Caesars Arena.

    “Scheduling is one of the most difficult things that people, the league, has to do,” Blashill said. “But the fact you come back and play back-to-back is a really hard thing on the athlete. That’s something that we’ll have to keep looking at.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

     

     

