The Red Wings’ start to their extended break was delayed because of Metro Airport being shut down due to the inclement weather. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings’ start to their extended break was delayed because of Metro Airport being shut down due to the inclement weather.

The Wings defeated the Oilers on Tuesday night in Edmonton, 3-2, and were expecting to fly through the night to Detroit.

But with freezing rain closing down Metro Airport, the Wings were diverted to Cleveland, landing there at about 5 a.m.

The Wings’ traveling party cleared customs and spent just over three hours on the tarmac, a team spokesman said, before flying to Toledo — with the intent to take a bus to Detroit.

But once arriving in Toledo, they received a go-ahead to land in Detroit, arriving back home at about 11 a.m. —some 11 hours after leaving the arena in Edmonton.

The Wings begin a nine-day break in the schedule Wednesday, with the All-Star break this weekend, followed by four open days on the schedule, before playing again Friday, Feb. 1, when they host Toronto. They will practice Thursday, Jan. 31, at Little Caesars Arena.

Hronek to Grand Rapids

With the arrival of the break in the schedule, the Wings assigned defenseman Filip Hronek to Grand Rapids.

Hronek, 21, had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 23 games with the Wings, while averaging 18 minutes, 25 seconds of ice time.

The Griffins will have four games before the Wings resume their schedule next week.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan