(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, center Gustav Nyquist, and center Andreas Athanasiou celebrate Nyquist's goal in the second period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Nine days without a game seemed to affect both the Red Wings and Maple Leafs at times Friday.

The Red Wings' lengthy break seemed to energize them — and that of Friday's opponent, the Toronto Maple Leafs, put them to sleep.

Returning after nine days without a game, the Wings defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2, with Danny DeKeyser converting Gustav Nyquist's pass at 2 minutes, 41 seconds of the overtime to win it.

It was DeKeyser's second goal of the season, and the second point of the evening for Nyquist. Andreas Athanasiou also had three assists in the game.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2, OT

Toronto's Patrick Marleau scored his 12th goal at 17:41, deflecting Auston Matthews' pass off his wrist and past goalie Jimmy Howard.

Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal at 13:33 of the third period, his 22nd goal, had tied the score 1-1.

Larkin snapped a shot that bounced off goalie Frederik Andersen’s shoulder and into the net, quieting the large segment of Leafs fans at Little Caesars Arena.

Nyquist and Matthews traded second-period goals.

Nyquist gave the Wings a 1-0 lead with his 12th goal.

The Wings foiled a Leafs clearing attempt, got the Leafs scrambling, and with Andersen on the ice, Nyquist jumped on a loose puck and buried the goal at 8:14.

But just as the “Go Leafs Go” chants began to get louder, the Leafs tied it with Matthews’ goal.

Patrick Marleau had the puck behind the red line, and slipped a pass to Matthews near the hashmarks, where Matthews snapped a shot beating goalie Jimmy Howard short-side at 18:11.

