Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2, OT
Defenseman Danny DeKeyser celebrates his game winning goal in overtime during the Red Wings 3-2 win over Toronto at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019.
Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen looks back as the game winning goal by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser flies into the net in overtime.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou, left, and defenseman Danny DeKeyser celebrate DeKeyser's game winning goal in overtime. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Toronto center Mitch Marner tries to slip the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard during the overtime period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin hits the ice after being injured during the overtime period.
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski is slammed into the glass during the overtime period.
Toronto center Mitch Marner received a tripping penalty on this play with Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou in the third period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after a goal by teammated Dylan Larkin slips past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the third period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey have strong words for each other in the third period.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard reacts after Toronto center Patrick Marleau scored in the third period.
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski is slammed against the glass by Toronto center John Tavares during overtime.
Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen reacts after the game winning goal by Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser flies into the net in overtime.
(From left) Detroit defenseman Mike Green, center Gustav Nyquist, and center Andreas Athanasiou celevrsare Nyquist's goal in the second period.
Toronto center Mitch Marner tries to keep the puck away from Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson, left, and defenseman Nick Jensen in the second period.
Toronto center Mitch Marner and center Patrick Marleau celebrate a goal by teammate Auston Matthews (not pictured) in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and defenseman Mike Green in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson looks away as Toronto celebrates a goal by Auston Matthews in the second period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to get the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the second period
Toronto center Patrick Marleau tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha passes the puck away from Toronto right wing Kasperi Kapanen in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser received a slashing penalty on this play with Toronto center John Tavares in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Mike Green checks Toronto center Auston Matthews in the second period.
Toronto center John Tavares tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen checks Toronto left wing Andreas Johnsson in the second period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou looks for an open man in the second period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose received a goaltender interference penalty on this play with Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the first period at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2019.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen moves the puck up the ice in the first period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to slip the puck past Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen in the first period.
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn looks for an open man in the first period at Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit center Luke Glendening and the rest of the Red Wings wore a number 4 patch in honor of Red Kelly who's number was retired before the start of the game.
Toronto center Par Lindholm and Detroit center Christoffer Ehn battle for the puck along the boards in the first period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou crawls out of the net guarded by Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen after sliding inside of it in the first period.
Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski looks for an open man as Toronto center Zach Hyman tries to steal the puck in the first period.
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire his number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena.
Red Kelly and his wife Andra share a moment before the start of a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
A banner with Red Kelly's number four is raised to the rafters to retire the number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Detroit, February 1, 2019.
Former player Alex Delvecchio, left, and former head coach Scotty Bowman acknowledge the crowd after being introduced during a ceremony to retire the number of Red Kelly at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on February 1, 2019.
Red Kelly stands during a ceremony to retire Kelly's number before a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Red Kelly, seated, and his family, watch as a banner with his number four is raised to the rafters at LCA.
A banner with Red Kelly's number four is raised to the rafters at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2019. Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947-1960.
Red Kelly, seated, and his family take part in a ceremony to retire the number four.
    Detroit — Nine days without a game seemed to affect both the Red Wings and Maple Leafs at times Friday.

    The Red Wings' lengthy break seemed to energize them — and that of Friday's opponent, the Toronto Maple Leafs, put them to sleep.

    Returning after nine days without a game, the Wings defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2, with Danny DeKeyser converting Gustav Nyquist's pass at 2 minutes, 41 seconds of the overtime to win it.

    It was DeKeyser's second goal of the season, and the second point of the evening for Nyquist. Andreas Athanasiou also had three assists in the game. 

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2, OT

    Toronto's Patrick Marleau scored his 12th goal at 17:41, deflecting Auston Matthews' pass off his wrist and past goalie Jimmy Howard.

    Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal at 13:33 of the third period, his 22nd goal, had tied the score 1-1.

    Larkin snapped a shot that bounced off goalie Frederik Andersen’s shoulder and into the net, quieting the large segment of Leafs fans at Little Caesars Arena.

    Nyquist and Matthews traded second-period goals.

    More: His No. 4 lifted to the rafter, Red Kelly talks of gratitude and the team

    More: Jeff Blashill wants Red Wings to embrace history of organization

     

    Nyquist gave the Wings a 1-0 lead with his 12th goal.

    The Wings foiled a Leafs clearing attempt, got the Leafs scrambling, and with Andersen on the ice, Nyquist jumped on a loose puck and buried the goal at 8:14.

    But just as the “Go Leafs Go” chants began to get louder, the Leafs tied it with Matthews’ goal.

    Patrick Marleau had the puck behind the red line, and slipped a pass to Matthews near the hashmarks, where Matthews snapped a shot beating goalie Jimmy Howard short-side at 18:11.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

