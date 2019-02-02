Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is expected to miss one to two weeks after being diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle.
Larkin was injured during overtime of Friday's 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He has 22 goals and 27 assists in 52 games this season. The Wings play the Senators tonight in Ottawa. Faceoff is 7 p.m.
