Detroit center Dylan Larkin hits the ice after being injured during the overtime period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is expected to miss one to two weeks after being diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle.

Larkin was injured during overtime of Friday's 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has 22 goals and 27 assists in 52 games this season. The Wings play the Senators tonight in Ottawa. Faceoff is 7 p.m.