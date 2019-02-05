Toronto center Auston Matthews signed a five-year extension Tuesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Toronto — Auston Matthews, one of the NHL’s great young talents, signed a five-year contract extension with the Leafs on Tuesday at an annual average of $11.6 million.

The 21-year-old center was making the maximum $925,000 a year under his three-year rookie deal. He was eligible to become a restricted free agent July 1.

Matthews, a former No. 1 overall draft pick and a rookie of the year, is in his third season with Toronto. He has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games. This season he has 23 goals and 23 assists, but he has played in only 38 of Toronto’s 52 games because of injury.

More: 'I'm honored': Ken Holland passes Jack Adams as Red Wings trip Senators

The NHL rookie of the year from Scottsdale, Ariz., has represented Toronto at the NHL All-Star Game in each of his three seasons.

The precise average annual payout is $11.634 million — the 34 at the end appearing to be a nod to his jersey number. The bulk of the money reportedly is in signing bonuses. He will make just $750,000 in salary each of the five years while getting bonuses of $15.2 million, $15.2 million, 9.7 million, 7.2 million and $7.2 million.

His extension comes after 22-year-old Maple Leafs forward William Nylander signed a six-year deal in December worth $10.2 million this season and $6.9 million the following seasons.

Ovechkin passes Fedorov

Alex Ovechkin has passed Red Wings legend Sergei Fedorov as the top-scoring Russian player in NHL history.

The Capitals captain picked up his 1,180th point on T.J. Oshie’s goal that opened the scoring Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. Ovechkin broke the record in his 1,055th game, 193 games fewer than Fedorov played.

The 33-year-old from Moscow leads the NHL with 37 goals and paces the Capitals with 58 points. He’s coming off winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP as he led Washington to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ovechkin long ago passed Fedorov for the most goals among Russian-born players. He has 644 goals and 536 assists in his NHL career.

Sergei Fedorov had been the top-scoring Russian in the NHL, until Tuesday. (Photo: Detroit News)

Ice chips

Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler has a concussion and will be out at least a week after a scary fall Monday night in Philadelphia.

Coach Travis Green says Edler needed stitches but did not have any facial fractures after going to the ice head-first during a 2-1 loss and being wheeled off on a stretcher. Green said before Tuesday’s game at Washington that Edler was released from the hospital and returning to Vancouver.