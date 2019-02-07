Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Vegas right wing Ryan Reaves get tangled up in the second period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Vegas Golden Knights were an incredible expansion story last season, going all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Thursday at Little Caesars Arena they showed they’re utterly capable of going that far again in Year 2.

The Red Wings took a first-period lead on Gustav Nyquist’s goal, Michael Rasmussen had a third-period power play goal in his return to the lineup, but three Vegas goals in the second period proved to be the difference in a 4-3 victory.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals, one on a power play, and William Karlsson added the other goal as the Knights turned the game around.

BOX SCORE: Golden Knights 4, Red Wings 3

Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots, but was outplayed by Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 36 saves including several highlight-worthy ones late in the second period to preserve the lead.

The Wings (21-26-7) saw their 3-game winning streak come to an end, unable to match a season-high 4-game streak (November 6-13).

Thomas Vanek scored with 2.7 seconds left, his 11th goal, after the Wings had pulled Howard, to cut the lead to 4-3.

Rasmussen cut the Knights lead to 3-2 with his seventh goal, at 4:41 of the third period.

Just returning from a three-game conditioning stint in Grand Rapids — Rasmussen injured his hamstring Jan. 4 in Edmonton — Rasmussen, 19, scored the type of goal the Wings expect many more of in the future.

Rasmussen (who also assisted on Vanek's goal) got the puck near the edge of the crease, went from forehand to backhand, and slipped the puck wide of Fleury for his first goal since Dec. 23.

But Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb's scored at 11:07. McNabb flipped the puck toward the net and appeared to deflect off someone or something, past Howard, McNabb's second goal, restoring a two-goal Knights lead.

Rasmussen played a noteworthy game in his return to the NHL, again proving to be a force around the crease.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Rasmussen’s approach in Grand Rapids — Rasmussen and Blashill both said the three games were a perfect way to get Rasmussen back in NHL condition — was the same as in Detroit.

“A workmanlike approach, it’s hard not to appreciate how he approaches the game,” Blashill said.

More: Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen, on his time in Grand Rapids

The Knights (31-21-4) have won two consecutive games after losing four in a row.

Blashill talked about the Golden Knights’ success earlier in the week, and credited Vegas coach Gerard Gallant — the former Wings star — with the team’s fast, aggressive style.

“What they’ve done over the last two years is proven they’re a good hockey team,” Blashill said. “It’s not a fluke at all. They’ve got lots of speed, they play a simple style that allows guys to play fast and hard.”

Nyquist opened the scoring at 11:19 of the first period.

Justin Abdelkader lifted a backhand shot that Fleury made the stop on, but couldn’t secure, as it dropped between his legs while Fleury was in the butterfly.

Nyquist burst to the net, dug the puck out, and flipped it into the net.

The Wings outshot Vegas 14- 4 in the first period, but couldn’t extend the lead against Fleury.

"Fleury has continued to be a top-tier goalie in the league," Blashill said. "That's going to put you in a good spot."

Only down a goal, the Knights dominated the middle period.

Marchessault tied it 1-1 at 2:04, on the power play, putting back a rebound after a William Karlsson rush up the ice.

After the Wings failed to capitalize on a power play, they received a bad break as Vegas found itself on a 2-on-1 break with Paul Stastny coming out of the box, with Karlsson.

Stastny found Karlsson alone on a pass across the crease, and Karlsson tapped the puck in for his 17th goal, at 7:08.

Marchessault capped the second period flurry with his 19th of the season, and second of the period, at 10:22.

Again, it was Marchessault being rewarded for going hard to the net, and putting back a rebound of Reilly Smith's shot past Howard.

The Wings take to the road the next three games, heading to Buffalo, Chicago and Nashville. It's the annual father-son trip, with the Wings' fathers along for the trip.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan