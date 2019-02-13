CLOSE Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi talks about returning to practice after battling concussion symptoms. Ted Kulfan, The Detroit News

Martin Frk (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Nashville – The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Martin Frk on waivers on Wednesday.

Frk, 25, never found a place in the lineup this season and only played in 25 games, with five points (one goal, four assists).

Frk has only played two games since Dec. 31.

This season has been a disappointment considering Frk had 11 goals (and 25 points) in 68 games last season, then signed a one-year contract worth $1.05 million in the summer.

Frk, a 2012 second-round draft pick, has a powerful right-hand shot, and found a niche on the power play early last season. But as his inaccuracy with the shot grew his playing time dwindled.

The Wings needed Frk’s roster spot with the expected addition of Tyler Bertuzzi (concussion), who is expected to return to the lineup this week.

If Frk clears waivers by noon Thursday, he’ll be assigned to minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids.

