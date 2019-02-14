Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a penalty shot in the first period. (Photo11: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — After his recent 11-game scoreless streak, Andreas Athanasiou is making up for lost time.

Two nights after breaking the drought with a winner in Nashville, Athanasiou followed with two goals Thursday as the Red Wings topped Ottawa 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena.

Frans Nielsen scored the winner in the second period, and goaltender Jimmy Howard made it stand in his 500th career game.

The win closed the season series even at 2-2 between the Red Wings, seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and the Senators, the league’s worst team.

Howard made 40 saves, including one at the final buzzer on a shot by Thomas Chabot, for his 238th career win, third in franchise history behind Terry Sawchuk (350) and Chris Osgood (317). Howard's 166 losses are second-most in franchise history behind Sawchuk (245).

Howard, 34, is in his 13th NHL season, all with Detroit. He's an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the subject of trade rumors leading up to league's Feb. 25 deadline.

Ottawa’s 42 shots were the most allowed by Detroit in 19 games.

Athanasiou scored twice in the first period, first on a breakaway and then on a penalty shot, giving him a career-high 20 goals. His two penalty-shot goals lead the NHL this season.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin assisted the breakaway. Larkin has at least a point in nine of the last 11 games, a stretch during which he’s had six goals and seven assists.

Athanasiou’s penalty shot was the fourth taken by Detroit this season, the most of any team. Athanasiou’s two penalty-shot goals tie Detroit with Vancouver atop the NHL’s team lists. The 24-year-old drew the chance by getting behind the Ottawa defense for the second time in less than 7 minutes, both resulting in goals.

Ottawa responded to both Athanasiou goals with equalizers.

Rookie Brady Tkachuk — who went fourth in the 2018 draft, two picks before the Red Wings selected Filip Zadina — scored his 13th of the season in the first and Matt Duchene scored in the second, his 26th of the season, tying the team lead.

Then, Nielsen scored his ninth of the season to close the scoring at 17:00 in the second period. Darren Helm made a steal in Ottawa’s zone and hit Nielsen for the one-timer as the 34-year-old went to the knee for the goal.

Cheering Tkachuk on in Detroit was his father, Keith, an 18-year pro. The two-time All-Star watched Brady, 19, get taken down by Detroit’s 34-year-old defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in a first-period fight behind Howard.

The Red Wings will travel to Philadelphia (26-24-7) for a game at 1 p.m. game, the first of a home-and-home pair that continues at 6 p.m. Sunday in Detroit.

