Red Wings 3, Senators 2
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou sends the puck past Ottawa goaltender Anders Nilsson for a goal in the first period during the Red Wings 3-2 win over the Senators at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 14, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Luke Witkowski and Ottawa defenseman Maxime Lajoie battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and Ottawa left wing Brady Tkachuk duke it out during a fight in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard acknowledges the crowd after it was announced that this was his 500th NHL game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou received a penalty shot on this play with Ottawa defenseman Christian Jaros in the first period. Athanasiou scored on the penalty shot. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a penalty shot in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen moves the puck towards Ottawa goaltender Anders Nilsson in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose moves the puck up the ice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin scoops up the puck ahead of Ottawa defenseman Maxime Lajoie in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Mike Green moves the puck toward Ottawa's goal in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha tries to deflect the puck past Ottawa goaltender Anders Nilsson in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by center Frans Nielsen (#51) in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley and Ottawa center Chris Tierney battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou tries to steal the puck away from Ottawa right wing Mark Stone in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser passes the puck away from Ottawa center Colin White in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ottawa right wing Bobby Ryan pushes away Detroit defenseman Mike Green while battling for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Mike Green and Ottawa right wing Bobby Ryan battle for a loose puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley reaches for a loose puck ahead of goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard looks away as Ottawa celebrates a goal by center Matt Duchene in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck away from Ottawa center Matt Duchene in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck away from Ottawa defenseman Ben Harpur in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose looks for an open man in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ottawa center Zack Smith jumps on Detroit center Dylan Larkin away from the play in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening checks Ottawa defenseman Maxime Lajoie in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard throws a stick to a fan after being named one of the stars of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — After his recent 11-game scoreless streak, Andreas Athanasiou is making up for lost time.

    Two nights after breaking the drought with a winner in Nashville, Athanasiou followed with two goals Thursday as the Red Wings topped Ottawa 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena.

    Frans Nielsen scored the winner in the second period, and goaltender Jimmy Howard made it stand in his 500th career game.

    The win closed the season series even at 2-2 between the Red Wings, seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and the Senators, the league’s worst team.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Senators 2

    Howard made 40 saves, including one at the final buzzer on a shot by Thomas Chabot, for his 238th career win, third in franchise history behind Terry Sawchuk (350) and Chris Osgood (317). Howard's 166 losses are second-most in franchise history behind Sawchuk (245).

    Howard, 34, is in his 13th NHL season, all with Detroit. He's an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the subject of trade rumors leading up to league's Feb. 25 deadline.

    Ottawa’s 42 shots were the most allowed by Detroit in 19 games.

    Athanasiou scored twice in the first period, first on a breakaway and then on a penalty shot, giving him a career-high 20 goals. His two penalty-shot goals lead the NHL this season.

    Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin assisted the breakaway. Larkin has at least a point in nine of the last 11 games, a stretch during which he’s had six goals and seven assists.

    Athanasiou’s penalty shot was the fourth taken by Detroit this season, the most of any team. Athanasiou’s two penalty-shot goals tie Detroit with Vancouver atop the NHL’s team lists. The 24-year-old drew the chance by getting behind the Ottawa defense for the second time in less than 7 minutes, both resulting in goals.

    Ottawa responded to both Athanasiou goals with equalizers. 

    Rookie Brady Tkachuk — who went fourth in the 2018 draft, two picks before the Red Wings selected Filip Zadina — scored his 13th of the season in the first and Matt Duchene scored in the second, his 26th of the season, tying the team lead.

    Then, Nielsen scored his ninth of the season to close the scoring at 17:00 in the second period. Darren Helm made a steal in Ottawa’s zone and hit Nielsen for the one-timer as the 34-year-old went to the knee for the goal.

    Cheering Tkachuk on in Detroit was his father, Keith, an 18-year pro. The two-time All-Star watched Brady, 19, get taken down by Detroit’s 34-year-old defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in a first-period fight behind Howard.

    The Red Wings will travel to Philadelphia (26-24-7) for a game at 1 p.m. game, the first of a home-and-home pair that continues at 6 p.m. Sunday in Detroit.

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

