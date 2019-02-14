Ted Kulfan's 2019 top NHL trade deadline targets
Go through the gallery to see the top NHL trade deadline targets for 2019, compiled by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The list includes Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (pictured).
1. Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus: A gifted offensive player who is unquestionably headed for free agency. If you’re the Blue Jackets, do you keep him for the playoff drive or trade Panarin and acquire assets? Tough call.
2. Mark Stone, RW, Ottawa: Many fans probably don’t realize how good of an all-around player Stone is. The Senators are making a push to re-sign Stone, but the chances are slim, further weakening their rebuild.
3. Matt Duchene, C, Ottawa: The Senators gave up what is turning out to be the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft to Colorado for Duchene. And if they don’t re-sign him, they’ll trade him. That is painful.
4. Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia: The Flyers are making a late push to make the playoffs, so do they hang on to this gritty, tough-minded, goal-scoring winger? Simmonds will be a popular free agent on July 1.
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus: Like his buddy Panarin, Bobrovsky isn’t re-signing in Columbus. So what do the Jackets do? They’re squarely in the playoff hunt and no playoff contender currently needs goaltending.
6. Kevin Hayes, C, N.Y. Rangers: The rebuild is in full force on Broadway, and Hayes, a free agent the Rangers aren’t keen on re-signing, will give them assets. Hayes could be a nice fit on his hometown Bruins.
7. Chris Kreider, LW, N.Y. Rangers: Kreider is a year away from free agency, so the Rangers don’t need to trade Kreider. But they’ll get plenty of calls for this versatile power forward.
8. Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit: It’ll be interesting to see how many teams come calling on Nyquist, who is having a career year. The Wings may work to re-sign him for their veteran core going forward.
9. Derick Brassard, C, Florida: The Panthers want salary cap space to go after Bobrovsky and Panarin as a package deal. Brassard is fine rental piece on the second line for a contender.
10. Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina: The Hurricanes are in the playoff hunt and Ferland supplies a physical presence they don’t have much of. A lot of teams would like to add him for the playoff push.
11. Marcus Johansson, LW, New Jersey: The Devils have disappointed this season, and Johansson hasn’t had a great season and is UFA on July 1. Some team likely will take a chance on this playoff veteran.
12. Brett Pesce, D, Carolina: With a roster overloaded with fine defensemen, the Hurricanes will get calls. But Pesce wouldn’t come cheaply; the Hurricanes likely will want a young forward in return.
13. Mats Zuccarello, RW, N.Y. Rangers: It’s a bit surprising the Rangers wouldn’t re-sign this energetic veteran going forward, but they want the salary cap space and want assets. Zuccarello would spark a playoff contender.
14. Luke Glendening, C, Detroit: The Wings aren’t going to give him away because Glendening has term left and doesn’t break the bank. But Toronto, especially, is interested in this defensive-forward demon.
15. Dougie Hamilton, D, Carolina: A fine all-around defensemen who can’t seem to find a permanent home, Hamilton isn’t going to be given away by the Hurricanes. But they’ll be tempted by teams looking to add.
16. Ryan Dzingel, LW, Ottawa: Another quality forward the Senators will try to re-sign, but it’s not looking good. He won’t attract major headlines, but Dzingel is the type of player who could make a difference on a contender.
17. Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit: There aren’t any playoff contenders looking to add goaltending, but that can change quickly with one injury. The Wings appear more interested in re-signing Howard, anyway.
18. Nick Jensen, D, Detroit: Teams will be interested in this low-cost, quality depth defenseman, but the Wings, too, are very interested in re-signing Jensen for the near future.
19. Adam McQuaid, D, N.Y. Rangers: A physical, character defenseman who will supply grit for a playoff contender, McQuaid (54) would bolster several Eastern Conference heavyweights.
20. Thomas Vanek, LW, Detroit: Vanek’s name seemingly always appears on this list at this time of year. The fact Vanek is now healthy and heating up offensively could interest a contender lacking offensive depth.
    Detroit — Martin Frk got his wish, somewhat.

    Frk is going to get an opportunity to play hockey again, just not in the NHL.

    Frk was placed on waivers Wednesday, but was not claimed by any other team by noon Thursday. So, Frk is off to the Wings’ minor-league affiliate in Grand Rapids and will play in the AHL, which is just fine.

    After having only played 25 games this season, Frk just wants a chance to play.

    “I just want to play, and if I have to go the ‘A’, I will go,” Frk said after Thursday’s morning skate. “This season has so far been real horrible for me. I just want to enjoy hockey. I don’t want to be here sitting in the stands.

    “I’m excited to go somewhere where I can play.”

    Frk, 25, has five points (one goal, four assists) this season, and has never been able to regularly crack the lineup. Other forwards such as Jacob de la Rose and Christoffer Ehn have moved passed Frk on the depth chart, with several more forwards expected to battle for roster spots next season.

    General manager Ken Holland told Frk after the team landed from Nashville that he would be placed on waivers.

    “I was actually happy and he seemed kind of happy, too,” Frk said. “He just said to me ‘I hope someone picks you up and gives you an opportunity somewhere else, but if not, just go to the ‘A’ and play there.'”

    Said coach Jeff Blashill: “He hasn’t been in our lineup. He’s a great person, he works extraordinarily hard, but we just made decisions game after game where he hasn’t been in our lineup.”

    Frk is a restricted free agent this summer, but isn’t likely to receive a qualifying offer from the Wings, which will make him an unrestricted free agent.

    500 for Howard

    Thursday’s game against the Senators will be the 500th career game for goaltender Jimmy Howard.

    Howard became the 71st goaltender in NHL history to reach the milestone, and just the third to play in 500 games for the Wings (Terry Sawchuk and Chris Osgood are the others).

    Howard became the eighth American-born NHL goalie to play 500 games.

    “It’s kind of surreal,” Howard said.

    Howard was a 2003 second-round draft pick of the Wings, but coming from a small town in upstate New York and just the difficult nature of cracking an NHL lineup at the position, Howard wasn’t sure what the future would hold.

    “I just never expected it growing up a kid from a small town, just never expected … I always dreamed of playing in the NHL and didn’t really know the reality,” Howard said. “Doing it with the guys in this room and this organization, all with the organization that drafted me, it’s really special.”

    Howard’s contract is up after the season, and he can be an unrestricted free agent July 1. Howard’s name has been prominently mentioned in rumors surrounding the trade deadline on Feb. 25.

    But Howard reiterated Thursday he’d prefer to stay in Detroit for the rest of this season, and beyond.

    “I’d love to stay here,” Howard said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I’d love to retire a Red Wing.”

    Murphy returns

    Former Wings Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Murphy returned to Fox Sports Detroit as a game and studio analyst.

    Murphy will work the remainder of the season, replacing Darren Eliot, who moved to Vegas to become vice-president of hockey programming and facility operations for the Golden Knights.

    “I’m extremely happy to be back with Fox Sports Detroit,” Murphy said. “The fans in Detroit have been incredible. Detroit is home, and I’m excited to get started.”

    Murphy will return to the booth alongside Ken Daniels on March 2.

    Ice chips

    Defenseman Dennis Cholowski is a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. With the Wings healthy on defense, Cholowski is the odd man out.

    Blashill said he’ll talk with the front office about the possibility of Cholowski returning to the minor leagues to play regularly, if Cholowski isn’t playing consistently at the NHL level.

    …Blashill expects forward Tyler Bertuzzi (concussion) to return this weekend. Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Jan. 22, after getting hit along the boards.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11