Flyers 6, Red Wings 5, OT
Detroit Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader, left, goes flying after trying to check Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Robert Hagg, left, and Detroit Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn chase after a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas (3) and Detroit Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn (70) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 16: Andrew MacDonald #47 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to knock the puck away from Danny DeKeyser #65 of the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on February 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 16: Justin Bailey #27 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes the puck as Darren Helm #43 of the Detroit Red Wings defends in the second period at Wells Fargo Center on February 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 16: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings takes the puck as Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends at Wells Fargo Center on February 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 16: Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck as Mike Green #25 of the Detroit Red Wings defends at Wells Fargo Center on February 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Detroit Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist (14) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart (79) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6), Scott Laughton (21) and Wayne Simmonds (17) celebrate after Laughton's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 16: Carter Hart #79 and Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate the win over the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on February 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Philadelphia  — Really, did you expect the Red Wings to win here?

    They rarely ever do — only once in the last 16 games – so Philadelphia’s 6-5 overtime victory Saturday afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise.

    Maybe the way the entire afternoon unfolded was a bit of a surprise, though again, the final result wasn't entirely shocking.

    Travis Konecny scored at 1:27 of overtime, giving the Flyers the victory, putting a wraparound goal past goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

    BOX SCORE: Flyers 6, Red Wings 5, OT

    The Flyers scored twice in the second period, breaking a 1-1 tie, and seemingly had the game in control.

    That certainly appeared to be the case after Jakub Voracek and Nolan Patrick scored quick Flyers goals, giving Philadelphia a 5-1 lead just 1:24 into the third period, and nudging coach Jeff Blashill to replace Jimmy Howard with Bernier.

    As it often does, for whatever reason, the goalie switch temporarily worked.

    Immediately, the Wings answered those two early Flyers goals.

    Tyler Bertuzzi, who was impressive in his return to the lineup after missing seven games with a concussion, and Thomas Vanek scored goals 44 seconds apart (Bertuzzi at 2:39, Vanek 3:23), cutting the Flyers lead to 5-3.

    Anthony Mantha's tip of Danny DeKeyser's shot at 8:36 cut the lead to 5-4, his 13th goal. Then Mantha added the exclamation mark, redirecting Mike Green's shot with 7 seconds left to force overtime.

    Gustav Nyquist opened the Wings’ scoring with his 15th goal in the first period, with Bertuzzi getting the primary assist. Bertuzzi fired a pass to Nyquist alone at the post, Nyquist tapping the puck into the net and tying the game 1-1.

    The two teams flew to Detroit afterward to complete the weekend back-to-back series Sunday at Little Caesars Arena (6 p.m./NBCSN/97.1 FM).

    The Wings (23-28-8 saw their modest two-game win streak end, while losing for the fourth time in the last six games.

    Philadelphia (27-24-7) is making a late charge, having won 12 of their last 15 games (12-2-1), largely behind the goaltending of rookie goalie Carter Hart.

    But the Wings made Hart look human, especially in the third period, after falling behind 5-1. Bertuzzi scored on a drive through the slot, his 14th goal, and Vanek scored his 12th, just 44 seconds later, off a 4-on-2 Wings' rush.

    Mantha's goal, ending a 9-game drought, cut the lead to 5-4 and greatly increased the worry factor in what was a supremely confident Flyers' crowd just minutes earlier.

    They were not happy after Mantha's second goal, with just 7 seconds left, forcing an unexpected overtime.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

