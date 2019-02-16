Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime Saturday. The Flyers defeated the Red Wings 6-5. (Photo11: Matt Slocum, AP)

Philadelphia — Really, did you expect the Red Wings to win here?

They rarely ever do — only once in the last 16 games – so Philadelphia’s 6-5 overtime victory Saturday afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Maybe the way the entire afternoon unfolded was a bit of a surprise, though again, the final result wasn't entirely shocking.

Travis Konecny scored at 1:27 of overtime, giving the Flyers the victory, putting a wraparound goal past goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

The Flyers scored twice in the second period, breaking a 1-1 tie, and seemingly had the game in control.

That certainly appeared to be the case after Jakub Voracek and Nolan Patrick scored quick Flyers goals, giving Philadelphia a 5-1 lead just 1:24 into the third period, and nudging coach Jeff Blashill to replace Jimmy Howard with Bernier.

As it often does, for whatever reason, the goalie switch temporarily worked.

Immediately, the Wings answered those two early Flyers goals.

Tyler Bertuzzi, who was impressive in his return to the lineup after missing seven games with a concussion, and Thomas Vanek scored goals 44 seconds apart (Bertuzzi at 2:39, Vanek 3:23), cutting the Flyers lead to 5-3.

Anthony Mantha's tip of Danny DeKeyser's shot at 8:36 cut the lead to 5-4, his 13th goal. Then Mantha added the exclamation mark, redirecting Mike Green's shot with 7 seconds left to force overtime.

Gustav Nyquist opened the Wings’ scoring with his 15th goal in the first period, with Bertuzzi getting the primary assist. Bertuzzi fired a pass to Nyquist alone at the post, Nyquist tapping the puck into the net and tying the game 1-1.

The two teams flew to Detroit afterward to complete the weekend back-to-back series Sunday at Little Caesars Arena (6 p.m./NBCSN/97.1 FM).

The Wings (23-28-8 saw their modest two-game win streak end, while losing for the fourth time in the last six games.

Philadelphia (27-24-7) is making a late charge, having won 12 of their last 15 games (12-2-1), largely behind the goaltending of rookie goalie Carter Hart.

But the Wings made Hart look human, especially in the third period, after falling behind 5-1. Bertuzzi scored on a drive through the slot, his 14th goal, and Vanek scored his 12th, just 44 seconds later, off a 4-on-2 Wings' rush.

Mantha's goal, ending a 9-game drought, cut the lead to 5-4 and greatly increased the worry factor in what was a supremely confident Flyers' crowd just minutes earlier.

They were not happy after Mantha's second goal, with just 7 seconds left, forcing an unexpected overtime.

