Detroit — No comeback this time around for the Red WIngs.

No third-period rally to salvage a point or any of that, but plenty of watching Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart make one sensational save after another.

Hart stopped 36 shots and Oskar Lindblom scored two goals as the Flyers completed a weekend sweep of the Red Wings Sunday, winning 3-1.

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov's goal, his 6th, at 2:11 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie.

Provorov slapped a shot from the point that goaltender Jimmy Howard never saw with two bodies battling for position in front of him.

Lindblom then scored his second of the game into an empty net at 18:34, giving the Flyers a 3-1 lead.

But it was Hart who was the key reason for the Flyers' sweep, making many highlight-reel worthy stops Sunday..

Darren Helm scored for the Wings, while Oskar Lindblom opened the scoring for Philadelphia.

Howard replaced Jonathan Bernier to begin the second period after Bernier suffered an upper-body injury.

Bernier and Dylan Larkin collided early in the first period in the crease, with Bernier needing a few moments to regain himself, though he did finish the period.

It was Bernier who replaced Howard early in the third period Saturday in Philadelphia.

Helm tied the score 1-1 with his fifth goal in the second period.

Niklas Kronwall lifted a shot at net that Hart stopped, but didn’t control and the puck dropped into the crease.

Helm worked his way free and backhanded the puck into the net at 14:49.

Each team had a second-period power play, but neither generated much pressure.

Lindblom opened the scoring at 15:48 of the first period.

Flyers forward Sean Couturier centered the pass to the net that went off Lindblom, then banked off Nick Jensen’s skate, and past Bernier. Lindblom was credited with the goal, his ninth.

