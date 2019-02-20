Blackhawks 5, Red Wings 4, OT
Detroit Red Wings center Gustav Nyquist tries to keep the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov, left, and defenseman Carl Dahlstrom in the first period during their game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 20, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard talks to his nine-month-old daughter Olivia, being held by his wife Rachel during a pre-game ceremony honoring Howard's 500th NHL game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Family and teammates of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard participate in a ceremony honoring his 500th game which was against Ottawa on February 14. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin tries to get the puck past Chicago right wing Alex DeBrincat and ngoaltender Cam Ward in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha pushes away Chicago defenseman Gustav Forsling while battling for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Chicago right wing Alex DeBrincat looks away as Detroit center Dylan Larkin and defenseman Trevor Daley celebrate a goal by Larkin in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard stops a shot while teammate defenseman Danny DeKeyser keeps Chicago center Drake Caggiula away from the net in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen skates away as Chicago celebrates a goal by left wing Brandon Saad in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Chicago defenseman Slater Koekkoek battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chicago center Artem Anisimov received a holding penalty on this play with Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen tries to get the puck past Chicago goaltender Cam Ward in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — The Red Wings are getting good at making these dramatic comebacks — only to fall a bit short.

    Just like over the weekend in Philadelphia, the Red Wings made a huge third-period rally Wednesday, only to lose, 5-4, to the Chicago Blackhawks.

    Patrick Kane scored his second goal of the game, and 38th of the season, firing a shot past goaltender Jonathan Bernier from the low circle, to win it for Chicago.

    But that came only after the Wings had scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to force overtime.

    BOX SCORE: Blackhawks 5, Red Wings 4, overtime

    Andreas Athanasiou tied the score 4-4 with his second goal of night at 18:34 of the third period, Anthony Mantha finding Athanasiou with a pass through the slot, Mantha's fourth assist of the game.

    Athanasiou and Dylan Larkin both had two goals for the Wings.

    Goaltender Jimmy Howard, who was honored in pregame ceremonies for playing in game No. 500 in his career last week, will not remember game No. 503.

    Howard was lifted in the second period for Jonathan Bernier — the third consecutive game both goalies have played — after Howard allowed four goals on eight shots.

    Bernier stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced..

    The fourth goal against Howard was scored by Kane, who scored his 37th goal off a 2-on-1 rush at 1:17 of the second period, giving the Blackhawks a 4-1 lead.

    A bright spot, as it’s usually been this season, was Larkin.

    Larkin scored two goals, including his 26th at 4:19 of the third period, cutting the lead to 4-2. Larkin converted a centering feed from Trevor Daley while coming up the slot, and beat goalie Cam Ward.

    Then Athanasiou cut the lead to 4-3, at 5:23, with his 21st goal, on the power play, tucking a rebound off the end board past Ward.

    The Wings (23-29-9) put 35 shots on Ward.

    Artem Anisimov, Brandon Saad and Farmington Hills native Alex DeBrincat added Blackhawks goals.

    Chicago (26-26-9) has won 10 of its last 12 games (10-2-0).

    DeBrincat made it 3-1 toward the end of the first period, his 33rd goal, an impressive shot from near the hashmarks.

    In four career games against his hometown Wings, DeBrincat has eight points (four goals, four assists).

    “I’ve known him for a while,” Larkin said of DeBrincat after the morning skate. “He just seems to find a way to score. He came in here last year and had a hat trick. He’s another guy that like Patrick Kane, doesn’t need a lot of time. He doesn’t need to be flying around.

    “He’ll be pretty quiet and then make you pay.”

    Coach Jeff Blashill had DeBrincat on the world championship roster last spring.

    “Super nice young guy, he’s done a great job so far,” Blashill said. “He’s real, real smart about how to get open. He’s a smart player who knows how to get open and can put the puck in the net.

    “He finds ways to miss goalies.”

    While the Wings struggle to avoid the basement of the Eastern Conference, Chicago is making a move toward a Western Conference playoff spot.

    The Blackhawks moved into a wild-card spot in the with the victory in a crowded field.

    “Obviously the West is a unique thing right now where the last playoff spot’s totally up for grabs for anybody over there,” Blashill said. “Chicago has done a good job of getting themselves back in the mix. They’ve certainly been real hot, they’ve got some real dynamic offensive players.”

    Anisimov opened the scoring 1:39 into the game. Anisimov stripped defenseman Filip Hronek of the puck behind the net, then banked a wraparound backhander through Howard for his 10th goal.

    Larkin answered with his first of the game, putting a feed from Mantha behind the net past Ward at 6:37, capping a controlling Wings' shift.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

     

