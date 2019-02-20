Ted Kulfan's 2019 top NHL trade deadline targets
Go through the gallery to see the top NHL trade deadline targets for 2019, compiled by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The list includes Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (pictured).
1. Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus: A gifted offensive player who is unquestionably headed for free agency. If you’re the Blue Jackets, do you keep him for the playoff drive or trade Panarin and acquire assets? Tough call.
2. Mark Stone, RW, Ottawa: Many fans probably don’t realize how good of an all-around player Stone is. The Senators are making a push to re-sign Stone, but the chances are slim, further weakening their rebuild.
3. Matt Duchene, C, Ottawa: The Senators gave up what is turning out to be the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft to Colorado for Duchene. And if they don’t re-sign him, they’ll trade him. That is painful.
4. Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia: The Flyers are making a late push to make the playoffs, so do they hang on to this gritty, tough-minded, goal-scoring winger? Simmonds will be a popular free agent on July 1.
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus: Like his buddy Panarin, Bobrovsky isn’t re-signing in Columbus. So what do the Jackets do? They’re squarely in the playoff hunt and no playoff contender currently needs goaltending.
6. Kevin Hayes, C, N.Y. Rangers: The rebuild is in full force on Broadway, and Hayes, a free agent the Rangers aren’t keen on re-signing, will give them assets. Hayes could be a nice fit on his hometown Bruins.
7. Chris Kreider, LW, N.Y. Rangers: Kreider is a year away from free agency, so the Rangers don’t need to trade Kreider. But they’ll get plenty of calls for this versatile power forward.
8. Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit: It’ll be interesting to see how many teams come calling on Nyquist, who is having a career year. The Wings may work to re-sign him for their veteran core going forward.
9. Derick Brassard, C, Florida: The Panthers want salary cap space to go after Bobrovsky and Panarin as a package deal. Brassard is fine rental piece on the second line for a contender.
10. Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina: The Hurricanes are in the playoff hunt and Ferland supplies a physical presence they don’t have much of. A lot of teams would like to add him for the playoff push.
11. Marcus Johansson, LW, New Jersey: The Devils have disappointed this season, and Johansson hasn’t had a great season and is UFA on July 1. Some team likely will take a chance on this playoff veteran.
12. Brett Pesce, D, Carolina: With a roster overloaded with fine defensemen, the Hurricanes will get calls. But Pesce wouldn’t come cheaply; the Hurricanes likely will want a young forward in return.
13. Mats Zuccarello, RW, N.Y. Rangers: It’s a bit surprising the Rangers wouldn’t re-sign this energetic veteran going forward, but they want the salary cap space and want assets. Zuccarello would spark a playoff contender.
14. Luke Glendening, C, Detroit: The Wings aren’t going to give him away because Glendening has term left and doesn’t break the bank. But Toronto, especially, is interested in this defensive-forward demon.
15. Dougie Hamilton, D, Carolina: A fine all-around defensemen who can’t seem to find a permanent home, Hamilton isn’t going to be given away by the Hurricanes. But they’ll be tempted by teams looking to add.
16. Ryan Dzingel, LW, Ottawa: Another quality forward the Senators will try to re-sign, but it’s not looking good. He won’t attract major headlines, but Dzingel is the type of player who could make a difference on a contender.
17. Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit: There aren’t any playoff contenders looking to add goaltending, but that can change quickly with one injury. The Wings appear more interested in re-signing Howard, anyway.
18. Nick Jensen, D, Detroit: Teams will be interested in this low-cost, quality depth defenseman, but the Wings, too, are very interested in re-signing Jensen for the near future.
19. Adam McQuaid, D, N.Y. Rangers: A physical, character defenseman who will supply grit for a playoff contender, McQuaid (54) would bolster several Eastern Conference heavyweights.
20. Thomas Vanek, LW, Detroit: Vanek’s name seemingly always appears on this list at this time of year. The fact Vanek is now healthy and heating up offensively could interest a contender lacking offensive depth.
    Detroit – Dylan Larkin was always a fan of Patrick Kane as Larkin was moving up the hockey ranks.

    Larkin 22, would see Kane, 30, win Stanley Cups and individual awards, and he admired the way Kane went about his business on and off the ice.

    But getting an opportunity last year at the world championships to be teammates on Team USA, Larkin was impressed with one other facet of Kane’s approach.

    “How dialed in he is to everything,” said Larkin after Wednesday’s morning skate, ahead of the Detroit vs. Chicago game at Little Caesars Arena. “How he prepares, it was impressive. He cares a lot. Even in the world championships, we were playing teams that we should beat. But he still wants a lot from himself and from the team; he has that killer instinct.

    “We saw that last time (Feb. 10, a 5-2 Chicago victory) we played these guys, and he had a chance late in the game and put us away (with a late goal).

    “He has that ability to finish and win games for his team.”

    At an age that many players in the NHL are beginning to slow down statistically, Kane is having one of his best seasons – a Most Valuable Player-caliber season.

    Kane won the Hart Trophy in 2015-16 with 46 goals and 60 assists. 

    Going into Wednesday’s game, Kane had 90 points (36 goals, 54 assists), ranking second in the NHL to Nikita Kucherov (99). The 36 goals are also second to Alex Ovechkin (42), and Kane is third in assists.

    Kane’s competitiveness also stood out to Wings coach Jeff Blashill at the world championships (Blashill was the Team USA head coach).

    “His competitive fire was unbelievable, and his leadership was awesome,” Blashill said. “Those two things – not having been around him at all – I had an unbelievable amount of respect for his game on the ice, but to see his competitive fire and his leadership was real incredible.

    “There’s a lot of talented people but the best in the world, guys who have that inner fire – you look at Tom Brady at quarterback, the inner drive and fire they have – that’s what Kane has. He obviously is super talented, but, man, his competitiveness is awesome.”

    Blashill reminded reporters of the individual matchup Kane had with Toronto’s Auston Matthews earlier this season, when Kane answered Matthews’ late-game goal with one of his own.

    “He kind of said, ‘Not yet, not yet, I still might be the guy,’” Blashill said. “It’s awesome. He’s an excellent player and leader and you can see that winning three Stanley Cups for sure.”

    Larkin said it’s critical to try to limit Kane’s space on the ice.

    “He’s a dynamic player,” Larkin said. “One of the best ever American-born players. I grew up watching him a lot and have a lot of respect for him, and if you give him space, he’s going to make you pay.

    “You have to take away his time and space and watch him every second he’s on the ice.”

    Svechnikov skates

    Forward Evgeny Svechnikov (knee) took another step forward in his rehabilitation Wednesday, taking part in the morning skate.

    Svechnikov had knee surgery in October at the end of the exhibition season. Svechnikov is hopeful of returning to game action by the end of March, although there’s no specific timetable.

    “It’s hard to say,” said Svechnikov of what he expects in these next several weeks. “At this point, hopefully, yes (he’s hopeful of playing). But I just do whatever they tell me and I’ll go from there.

    “It feels good. I feel fine, excited. I didn’t know how I’d feel, but I feel good.”

    Blashill isn’t projecting what this next month or two holds for Svechnikov.

    “If I put a timeline on him, it wouldn’t be right,” Blashill said. “Part of it is progression and today was a step to where he was able to skate with our players, and I know he was excited about it.

    “But it’s nothing more than a step right now.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

     

