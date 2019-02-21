Ted Kulfan's 2019 top NHL trade deadline targets
Go through the gallery to see the top NHL trade deadline targets for 2019, compiled by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The list includes Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (pictured).
Go through the gallery to see the top NHL trade deadline targets for 2019, compiled by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The list includes Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (pictured). David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus: A gifted offensive player who is unquestionably headed for free agency. If you’re the Blue Jackets, do you keep him for the playoff drive or trade Panarin and acquire assets? Tough call. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
2. Mark Stone, RW, Ottawa: Many fans probably don’t realize how good of an all-around player Stone is. The Senators are making a push to re-sign Stone, but the chances are slim, further weakening their rebuild. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
3. Matt Duchene, C, Ottawa: The Senators gave up what is turning out to be the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft to Colorado for Duchene. And if they don’t re-sign him, they’ll trade him. That is painful. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
4. Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia: The Flyers are making a late push to make the playoffs, so do they hang on to this gritty, tough-minded, goal-scoring winger? Simmonds will be a popular free agent on July 1. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus: Like his buddy Panarin, Bobrovsky isn’t re-signing in Columbus. So what do the Jackets do? They’re squarely in the playoff hunt and no playoff contender currently needs goaltending. Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
6. Kevin Hayes, C, N.Y. Rangers: The rebuild is in full force on Broadway, and Hayes, a free agent the Rangers aren’t keen on re-signing, will give them assets. Hayes could be a nice fit on his hometown Bruins. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
7. Chris Kreider, LW, N.Y. Rangers: Kreider is a year away from free agency, so the Rangers don’t need to trade Kreider. But they’ll get plenty of calls for this versatile power forward. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
8. Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit: It’ll be interesting to see how many teams come calling on Nyquist, who is having a career year. The Wings may work to re-sign him for their veteran core going forward. David Guralnick, Detroit News
9. Derick Brassard, C, Florida: The Panthers want salary cap space to go after Bobrovsky and Panarin as a package deal. Brassard is fine rental piece on the second line for a contender. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
10. Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina: The Hurricanes are in the playoff hunt and Ferland supplies a physical presence they don’t have much of. A lot of teams would like to add him for the playoff push. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
11. Marcus Johansson, LW, New Jersey: The Devils have disappointed this season, and Johansson hasn’t had a great season and is UFA on July 1. Some team likely will take a chance on this playoff veteran. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
12. Brett Pesce, D, Carolina: With a roster overloaded with fine defensemen, the Hurricanes will get calls. But Pesce wouldn’t come cheaply; the Hurricanes likely will want a young forward in return. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
13. Mats Zuccarello, RW, N.Y. Rangers: It’s a bit surprising the Rangers wouldn’t re-sign this energetic veteran going forward, but they want the salary cap space and want assets. Zuccarello would spark a playoff contender. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
14. Luke Glendening, C, Detroit: The Wings aren’t going to give him away because Glendening has term left and doesn’t break the bank. But Toronto, especially, is interested in this defensive-forward demon. David Guralnick, Detroit News
15. Dougie Hamilton, D, Carolina: A fine all-around defensemen who can’t seem to find a permanent home, Hamilton isn’t going to be given away by the Hurricanes. But they’ll be tempted by teams looking to add. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
16. Ryan Dzingel, LW, Ottawa: Another quality forward the Senators will try to re-sign, but it’s not looking good. He won’t attract major headlines, but Dzingel is the type of player who could make a difference on a contender. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
17. Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit: There aren’t any playoff contenders looking to add goaltending, but that can change quickly with one injury. The Wings appear more interested in re-signing Howard, anyway. David Guralnick, Detroit News
18. Nick Jensen, D, Detroit: Teams will be interested in this low-cost, quality depth defenseman, but the Wings, too, are very interested in re-signing Jensen for the near future. David Guralnick, Detroit News
19. Adam McQuaid, D, N.Y. Rangers: A physical, character defenseman who will supply grit for a playoff contender, McQuaid (54) would bolster several Eastern Conference heavyweights. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
20. Thomas Vanek, LW, Detroit: Vanek’s name seemingly always appears on this list at this time of year. The fact Vanek is now healthy and heating up offensively could interest a contender lacking offensive depth. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — That other teams are interested, and there could be a playoff series to play in this spring, those are nice things to know for defenseman Nick Jensen.

    But as days count down to Monday’s trade deadline, Jensen, whose name is apparently generating significant interest from other teams, would much rather remain in Detroit.

    “This is the organization that drafted me, the team’s amazing, the staff is amazing, the fans are amazing," Jensen said after Thursday's practice. "So, obviously, I love it here.”

    But, there’s a flip side.

    Jensen can be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 — he’s in the final year of a two-year-contract worth $1.625 million — and he and the Wings haven’t been able to reach an agreement on a new contract.

    Teams are extremely interested in Jensen, and some could be willing to part with a second-round draft choice to acquire him.

    Jensen might remain a Red Wing, and the front office has expressed a desire to keep him.

    But, it is a business.

    “They’re going to do what they need to do,” Jensen said. “At the same time, I have to do what I need to do, too.”

    This is the first time Jensen, 28, has been through the endless speculation that leads to the trade deadline.

    Coach Jeff Blashill said he planned to talk with Jensen to see where the defenseman’s head was at with the trade rumors.

    “I’ve talked with Jense a little bit, but I’m going to grab him today and see how he’s doing,” Blashill said. “Just make sure from a mental state that he’s focusing on what he can control — and that’s his play.”

    Jensen admitted the distraction is there, but he tries to stay away the best he can.

    “There’s a little bit of that distraction in the back of your head, but it’s nothing that you can really control,” Jensen said. “Anything that’s out of my control, I tend not to focus on, really. I’m just focusing on playing hockey — one game at a time, one day at a time. That’s the main focus right now.”

    Spreading out the scoring

    As good as the Dylan Larkin-centered line with Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi was in Wednesday's loss to Chicago, it was almost like they were too dominant.

    The other three lines didn’t have nearly the offensive push, so Blashill shuffled lines at Thursday’s practice.

    Larkin centered Gustav Nyquist and Bertuzzi, while Mantha played with Luke Glendening and Andreas Athanasiou.

    “The one thing we were probably too much last night was one-line dominant,"Blashill said. "We didn’t have enough from the rest of the group, playing at the same level,” Blashill said. “Double-A heated up as the game went along (two goals). We’d like to see if we can get a little more scoring out of multiple lines.

    “There’s been a lot of times this season where Nyquist has played excellent with Larks and Double-A and Mantha have a history going back to the American League of playing great together.”

    Ice chips

    Justin Abdelkader (flu) and Darren Helm (lower body) both missed practice Thursday, but Blashill expressed optimism both would be ready to play Friday against Minnesota.

    … Wednesday’s game was the first time the Wings have had a completely healthy roster this season.

    … Blashill said there’s been no talk from the front office of sitting any potential players ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

    Jensen, Nyquist, goaltender Jimmy Howard and forward Tomas Vanek are potential unrestricted free agents who could attract interest from other teams. Niklas Kronwall isn’t likely to be dealt.

    … Forward Jacob de la Rose was a healthy scratch against Chicago, but Blashill hinted de la Rose could return to the lineup against Minnesota.

    “Jacob’s been a good player, he’s a good defensive player,” Blashill said. “In some ways, he safed his way out of the lineup in the sense he sometimes can be over-safe. I’d like him to take time and space away a little quicker, both in the defensive zone and tracking situations, and I’d like him to use his shot better.”

    Wild at Red Wings

    Faceoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

    Outlook: Minnesota (27-27-6, 60 points) has fallen out of the playoff picture having won only once in its last 10 games (1-6-3)…Trade speculation is swirling, and pressure is mounting, but veterans LW Zach Parise (23 goals, 49 points) and D Ryan Suter (34 assists) still form a solid nucleus.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

     

