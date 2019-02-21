Detroit — Mike Tirico's like that kid in high school — you know, the one who was ridiculously good at everything, and even worse, made it all seem so easy.
Tirico, the veteran broadcaster, called his first NHL game Wednesday night, a 5-4 overtime win for the Blackhawks over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
But you wouldn't know it by the rave reviews.
Here's just a sampling of the Twitterverse:
We searched and searched and searched, and found exactly one tweet that was negative regarding Tirico's debut.
Compared to hundreds if not thousands of impressed viewers.
Tirico, 52, an Ann Arbor resident who is the lead sportscaster for NBC, had an exciting game to work with, leading to some impressive calls.
Among them, Dylan Larkin's first-period goal:
And then there was the OT winner, by Patrick Kane:
