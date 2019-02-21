Mike Tirico called his first-ever NHL game Wednesday in Detroit. (Photo11: Harry How, Getty Images)

Detroit — Mike Tirico's like that kid in high school — you know, the one who was ridiculously good at everything, and even worse, made it all seem so easy.

Tirico, the veteran broadcaster, called his first NHL game Wednesday night, a 5-4 overtime win for the Blackhawks over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

But you wouldn't know it by the rave reviews.

Here's just a sampling of the Twitterverse:

Mike Tirico is a damn wizard. As a broadcaster myself i can respect a guy who can step into any sport and call it like he's done it his whole life. — Joe Winkel (@JoeTheShow365) February 21, 2019

Let’s just find a new sport for Mike Tirico to call every week. He’s rolling on this NHL broadcast. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 21, 2019

Mike Tirico has literally called one game and he’s already the best NHL play-by-play guy out there — 👾 (@dxrnoId) February 21, 2019

Mike Tirico is good at everything. — Jack Kinsman (@jack_kinsman) February 21, 2019

This by all means isn’t a new development, but Mike Tirico is fantastic. — Kyle M. (@KyleWIIM) February 21, 2019

Let’s be clear on this. As excellent as Tirico is in his hockey debut on the Wings broadcast, Ken Daniels also is superb on FSD. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) February 21, 2019

We searched and searched and searched, and found exactly one tweet that was negative regarding Tirico's debut.

Compared to hundreds if not thousands of impressed viewers.

Tirico, 52, an Ann Arbor resident who is the lead sportscaster for NBC, had an exciting game to work with, leading to some impressive calls.

Among them, Dylan Larkin's first-period goal:

Dylan Larkin nets his 25th‼️ #LGRW



Also shout-out to @MikeTirico making his NHL broadcasting debut! pic.twitter.com/r273nWOGOw — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 21, 2019

And then there was the OT winner, by Patrick Kane: