Detroit – The first domino has fallen for the Red Wings.
With the Monday trade deadline approaching, the Wings made their first move Friday, sending defenseman Nick Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick (acquired from Buffalo) to the Washington Capitals.
In return, the Wings received defenseman Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round pick.
Jensen, 28, can be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The Wings were hoping to re-sign Jensen, but negotiations didn’t progress and contending teams began to show significant interest in the puck-moving, stable defenseman.
Goaltender Jimmy Howard, and forwards Gustav Nyquist and Thomas Vanek, are other possible players who could be dealt before the 3 p.m .Monday deadline.
Jensen was a healthy scratch on Opening Night, but was reinserted into the lineup the next game and hasn’t looked back.
While playing a career-high of almost 21 minutes per game (20:48), Jensen had 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) while seeing ample time on the penalty kill.
Jensen was in the last year of a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $812,500. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Jensen earn double that in free agency.
In return, the Wings get a young defenseman, Bowey, 23, who was a 2013 second-round pick.
Bowey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) has played in 33 games with Washington this season, with six points (one goal, five assists).
Bowey has another year on his contract, with a $1 million salary cap hit, before he can become a restricted free agent in 2020.
In 84 games with Washington over the last two seasons, Bowey had 18 points (one goal, 17 assists), with 62 penalty minutes.
