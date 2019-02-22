Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) is congratulated by teammates as Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm (43) skates by during the second period. (Photo11: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — This time there was no dramatic comeback — none that mirrored what the Red Wings had done twice during the week, rallying from three-goal deficits to force overtime.

But there was another loss.

Minnesota jumped to a quick lead and held off any Red Wings rally this night, defeating the Red Wings 3-2.

Anthony Mantha’s power play goal, his 15th goal, cut the Minnesota lead to 3-2 at 3:06 of the third period.

But the Wings weren't able to complete the comeback and tie the score this time.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves to secure the victory and was a big reason the Wings' couldn't tie it late.

Dubnyk had some of the game's best saves, including stopping Frans Nielsen at the edge of the crease on Nielsen's sliding backhander with just under eight minutes left.

Dubnyk was awfully good late in the first period, stopping Danny DeKeyser on point-blank attempts, then stopping Tyler Bertuzzi, who had several attempts in close.

Bertuzzi scored his 15th goal early in the second period, cutting the Minnesota lead to 2-1.

But the Wild answered on the power play, Eric Staal scoring at 10:09, and the Wild regained their two-goal lead.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier, getting the start in place of Jimmy Howard (illness), stopped 32 shots but was pegged with the loss.

Minnesota’s Luke Kunin and Chad Greenway scored goals 1:57 apart late in the second period to give the Wild a 2-0 lead.

It was a hole the Red Wings couldn’t completely escape.

On both goals, the Wild goal scorer was allowed to find open ice in front of Bernier.

Kunin found himself alone in the slot and flipped the puck just under the crossbar for his fifth goal, at 16:56.

Greenway quickly made it 2-0 at 18:53 with his 11th goal. Greenway skated through the slot and beat Bernier high, giving the Wild the quick lead.

But Bertuzzi answered early in the second period.

The Wings (23-30-9) began their selling off before Monday’s trade deadline Friday, dealing defenseman Nick Jensen to Washington.

The Wings are subtracting players, but the losses are adding up. They’re winless in four games and have only won twice in their last nine games (2-5-2).

This was an important win for Minnesota (29-27-6), which is clinging to a Western Conference wild-card spot with a second consecutive victory after being winless in five.

Friday’s loss was the 18th in 24 decisions (6-14-4) this season for Bernier, who hasn’t had the season, at least statistically, the Wings were likely expecting when they signed him as a free agent last summer.

“I’ve grabbed him a couple times through the year to tell him his game has been better than maybe his stats or record reflect,” coach Jeff Blashill said after Friday’s morning skate. “He’s a pro. He knows. I would say that he’s guy that understands, he just wants to win.

“Everybody likes their personal stuff to look good. He’s at a spot where again, he’s played better than that. But you just keep grinding.”

Blashill feels Bernier’s experience and attitude have helped the goalie persevere this season.

“One of the things I’ve said a lot is you have to have a short memory,” Blashill said. “Whether it be the team, player, certainly a goalie, and you’ve got to move forward so he’ll continue to move forward.”

The way the Western Conference playoff picture is evolving, the Wild are likely to be stuck in a close race the remainder of the season.

“They’re obviously a team whose level of desperation is high based on where the Western Conference standings are and how close they are in the playoff picture,” Blashill said.

