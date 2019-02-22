Ted Kulfan's 2019 top NHL trade deadline targets
Go through the gallery to see the top NHL trade deadline targets for 2019, compiled by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The list includes Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (pictured).
1. Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus: A gifted offensive player who is unquestionably headed for free agency. If you're the Blue Jackets, do you keep him for the playoff drive or trade Panarin and acquire assets? Tough call.
1. Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus: A gifted offensive player who is unquestionably headed for free agency. If you’re the Blue Jackets, do you keep him for the playoff drive or trade Panarin and acquire assets? Tough call. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
2. Mark Stone, RW, Ottawa: Many fans probably don't realize how good of an all-around player Stone is. The Senators are making a push to re-sign Stone, but the chances are slim, further weakening their rebuild.
2. Mark Stone, RW, Ottawa: Many fans probably don’t realize how good of an all-around player Stone is. The Senators are making a push to re-sign Stone, but the chances are slim, further weakening their rebuild. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
3. Matt Duchene, C, Ottawa: The Senators gave up what is turning out to be the No. 1 overall pick in June's draft to Colorado for Duchene. And if they don't re-sign him, they'll trade him. That is painful.
3. Matt Duchene, C, Ottawa: The Senators gave up what is turning out to be the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft to Colorado for Duchene. And if they don’t re-sign him, they’ll trade him. That is painful. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
4. Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia: The Flyers are making a late push to make the playoffs, so do they hang on to this gritty, tough-minded, goal-scoring winger? Simmonds will be a popular free agent on July 1.
4. Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia: The Flyers are making a late push to make the playoffs, so do they hang on to this gritty, tough-minded, goal-scoring winger? Simmonds will be a popular free agent on July 1. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus: Like his buddy Panarin, Bobrovsky isn't re-signing in Columbus. So what do the Jackets do? They're squarely in the playoff hunt and no playoff contender currently needs goaltending.
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus: Like his buddy Panarin, Bobrovsky isn’t re-signing in Columbus. So what do the Jackets do? They’re squarely in the playoff hunt and no playoff contender currently needs goaltending. Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
6. Kevin Hayes, C, N.Y. Rangers: The rebuild is in full force on Broadway, and Hayes, a free agent the Rangers aren't keen on re-signing, will give them assets. Hayes could be a nice fit on his hometown Bruins.
6. Kevin Hayes, C, N.Y. Rangers: The rebuild is in full force on Broadway, and Hayes, a free agent the Rangers aren’t keen on re-signing, will give them assets. Hayes could be a nice fit on his hometown Bruins. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
7. Chris Kreider, LW, N.Y. Rangers: Kreider is a year away from free agency, so the Rangers don't need to trade Kreider. But they'll get plenty of calls for this versatile power forward.
7. Chris Kreider, LW, N.Y. Rangers: Kreider is a year away from free agency, so the Rangers don’t need to trade Kreider. But they’ll get plenty of calls for this versatile power forward. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
8. Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit: It'll be interesting to see how many teams come calling on Nyquist, who is having a career year. The Wings may work to re-sign him for their veteran core going forward.
8. Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit: It’ll be interesting to see how many teams come calling on Nyquist, who is having a career year. The Wings may work to re-sign him for their veteran core going forward. David Guralnick, Detroit News
9. Derick Brassard, C, Florida: The Panthers want salary cap space to go after Bobrovsky and Panarin as a package deal. Brassard is fine rental piece on the second line for a contender.
9. Derick Brassard, C, Florida: The Panthers want salary cap space to go after Bobrovsky and Panarin as a package deal. Brassard is fine rental piece on the second line for a contender. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
10. Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina: The Hurricanes are in the playoff hunt and Ferland supplies a physical presence they don't have much of. A lot of teams would like to add him for the playoff push.
10. Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina: The Hurricanes are in the playoff hunt and Ferland supplies a physical presence they don’t have much of. A lot of teams would like to add him for the playoff push. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
11. Marcus Johansson, LW, New Jersey: The Devils have disappointed this season, and Johansson hasn't had a great season and is UFA on July 1. Some team likely will take a chance on this playoff veteran.
11. Marcus Johansson, LW, New Jersey: The Devils have disappointed this season, and Johansson hasn’t had a great season and is UFA on July 1. Some team likely will take a chance on this playoff veteran. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
12. Brett Pesce, D, Carolina: With a roster overloaded with fine defensemen, the Hurricanes will get calls. But Pesce wouldn't come cheaply; the Hurricanes likely will want a young forward in return.
12. Brett Pesce, D, Carolina: With a roster overloaded with fine defensemen, the Hurricanes will get calls. But Pesce wouldn’t come cheaply; the Hurricanes likely will want a young forward in return. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
13. Mats Zuccarello, RW, N.Y. Rangers: It's a bit surprising the Rangers wouldn't re-sign this energetic veteran going forward, but they want the salary cap space and want assets. Zuccarello would spark a playoff contender.
13. Mats Zuccarello, RW, N.Y. Rangers: It’s a bit surprising the Rangers wouldn’t re-sign this energetic veteran going forward, but they want the salary cap space and want assets. Zuccarello would spark a playoff contender. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
14. Luke Glendening, C, Detroit: The Wings aren't going to give him away because Glendening has term left and doesn't break the bank. But Toronto, especially, is interested in this defensive-forward demon.
14. Luke Glendening, C, Detroit: The Wings aren’t going to give him away because Glendening has term left and doesn’t break the bank. But Toronto, especially, is interested in this defensive-forward demon. David Guralnick, Detroit News
15. Dougie Hamilton, D, Carolina: A fine all-around defensemen who can't seem to find a permanent home, Hamilton isn't going to be given away by the Hurricanes. But they'll be tempted by teams looking to add.
15. Dougie Hamilton, D, Carolina: A fine all-around defensemen who can’t seem to find a permanent home, Hamilton isn’t going to be given away by the Hurricanes. But they’ll be tempted by teams looking to add. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
16. Ryan Dzingel, LW, Ottawa: Another quality forward the Senators will try to re-sign, but it's not looking good. He won't attract major headlines, but Dzingel is the type of player who could make a difference on a contender.
16. Ryan Dzingel, LW, Ottawa: Another quality forward the Senators will try to re-sign, but it’s not looking good. He won’t attract major headlines, but Dzingel is the type of player who could make a difference on a contender. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
17. Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit: There aren't any playoff contenders looking to add goaltending, but that can change quickly with one injury. The Wings appear more interested in re-signing Howard, anyway.
17. Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit: There aren’t any playoff contenders looking to add goaltending, but that can change quickly with one injury. The Wings appear more interested in re-signing Howard, anyway. David Guralnick, Detroit News
18. Nick Jensen, D, Detroit: Teams will be interested in this low-cost, quality depth defenseman, but the Wings, too, are very interested in re-signing Jensen for the near future.
18. Nick Jensen, D, Detroit: Teams will be interested in this low-cost, quality depth defenseman, but the Wings, too, are very interested in re-signing Jensen for the near future. David Guralnick, Detroit News
19. Adam McQuaid, D, N.Y. Rangers: A physical, character defenseman who will supply grit for a playoff contender, McQuaid (54) would bolster several Eastern Conference heavyweights.
19. Adam McQuaid, D, N.Y. Rangers: A physical, character defenseman who will supply grit for a playoff contender, McQuaid (54) would bolster several Eastern Conference heavyweights. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
20. Thomas Vanek, LW, Detroit: Vanek's name seemingly always appears on this list at this time of year. The fact Vanek is now healthy and heating up offensively could interest a contender lacking offensive depth.
20. Thomas Vanek, LW, Detroit: Vanek’s name seemingly always appears on this list at this time of year. The fact Vanek is now healthy and heating up offensively could interest a contender lacking offensive depth. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit – Early in Luke Glendening’s career, the Grand Rapids native built a reputation as a playoff performer for the Red Wings.

    This likely will be the third straight season he won’t get a chance to live up to it.

    About the only way the 29-year-old center has a chance of playing in his fourth postseason is if he’s moved before Monday’s trade deadline, perhaps in a swap designed by a familiar face.

    Glendening-to-Toronto rumors have swirled for much of the month with the theory stating that Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock could push for a reunion with his former two-way center.

    “It’s always a bit of weird time just because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but you just take it one day at a time as best you can and just show up with a smile on my face,” Glendening said this week after a practice. “I’m going to work as hard as I can. You don’t know what’s going to happen but you can’t think too much about it, or you kind of paralyze yourself of what could be.

    “So I’m just trying to keep my head on straight.”

    In addition, The Athletic reported that Toronto had three credentialed scouts at Detroit’s game Wednesday night against Chicago.

    Glendening has shown postseason chops in first-round losses in his first three seasons: To Boston in 2014, and in the next two seasons against Tampa Bay.

    Most notably was the success Glendening had containing Tyler Johnson of the Lightning in 2015, with a brief injury by Glendening giving Johnson’s line an opening to shift the seven-game series in Tampa Bay’s favor.

    That series was Babcock’s last as coach in Detroit. The next season, new Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill saw more of the same from Glendening, who he calls “a winning-type of hockey player.”

    “The harder the hockey gets, the better he is. He wins his shift, shift in and shift out,” Blashill said. “By that, I mean he gets very tough assignments, and generally he’s able to limit scoring chances.”

    In 17 career playoff games, Glendening is averaging .29 points per game, up from his regular-season average of .23, despite his non-playoff seasons closer to the traditional prime for a player’s career.

    Heading into Friday’s game against Minnesota, the Michigan alumnus needs one point and three goals to tie his career-high marks, joining Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Andreas Athanasiou as record-setting goal-scorers this season for Detroit.

    This year is the first since Babcock’s final year where Glendening is carrying a positive plus-minus at plus-7.

    “I’m always going to be looking to get better, never going to be satisfied with what’s going on,” Glendening said. “I’m just trying to help the team in whatever aspect I can. Right now we’re not winning, so it’s hard to completely judge. I just want to keep getting better every day.”

    Blashill pointed out Glendening’s scoring prowess when he coached him during the 2013 Calder Cup run for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League as further proof he’s a winning player. Glendening had six goals and 10 assists in 24 games during the run, tying for third on the team while often tasked with containing tough offensive foes.

    “I just think he brings tons of stuff to the table,” Blashill said. “Very few guys are as hard and as smart of a hockey player as he is.”

    Glendening is aware of the rumors surrounding him this time of year, but said he is keeping focused on helping turn around fortunes in Detroit.

    “It’s frustrating, we’re not getting wins,” he said. “A lot of times we’ve been playing the right way, we’re just not getting the results that we want.

    “We’re going to keep pressing on. We’ve got 20 or so games left here and we’ve just got to keep pushing and keep putting our best foot forward.”

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

     

