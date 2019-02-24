Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina skates against the San Jose Sharks in the second period. (Photo11: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — Even having Filip Zadina in the lineup Sunday didn’t change the Red Wings’ luck.

Zadina, the Wings’ first-round pick last June, made his NHL debut but it didn’t help on the scoreboard, as the Wings lost to San Jose 5-3.

The Wings had a 3-1 lead 8 minutes into the second period after Mike Green scored, but watched the Sharks score three consecutive goals to take the lead.

Joe Pavelski scored two consecutive goals 45 seconds apart, tying the game and then giving San Jose the lead. Pavelski then scored into an empty net to complete his hat trick, giving him 35 goals.

The Sharks outshot the Wings 16-3 in the second period, changing the complexion of the game. They held the Wings to without a shot for 26:42 between the middle of the second to late in the third periods.

Zadina, 19, played just over 10 minutes (10:19) in his first NHL game, being credited with one hit and zeroes across the rest of the statistic line, except for a minus-1 rating. He mainly played on a line with Michael Rasmussen on the opposite wing, with Luke Glendening, then Jacob de la Rose, centering.

Zadina will not remember his first NHL shift kindly. San Jose’s Tim Heed was credited with a goal at 3:46 of the first period after the puck ricocheted off Rasmussen’s skate past goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching Monday at 3 p.m. (EST), the Wings could be active and one of the players who could attract interest is forward Gustav Nyquist.

If Sunday was Nyquist’s farewell in a Wings’ uniform, it was memorable, as he scored his 16th goal late in the first period, giving the Wings a 2-1 lead.

Another potential unrestricted free agent who could be made available, goaltender Jimmy Howard, missed his second consecutive game with flu-like symptoms.

Interestingly, it’s been the Sharks, who have had inadequate goaltending for most of the season that have been linked with showing interest in Howard as a possible rental for their playoff run.

Darren Helm and Mike Green added Wings goals Sunday.

The Wings (23-31-9) are winless in five games and have won only twice in the last 10 games (2-6-2).

