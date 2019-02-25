Ted Kulfan's 2019 top NHL trade deadline targets
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the top NHL trade deadline targets for 2019, compiled by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The list includes Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (pictured).
Go through the gallery to see the top NHL trade deadline targets for 2019, compiled by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The list includes Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (pictured). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus: A gifted offensive player who is unquestionably headed for free agency. If you’re the Blue Jackets, do you keep him for the playoff drive or trade Panarin and acquire assets? Tough call.
1. Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus: A gifted offensive player who is unquestionably headed for free agency. If you’re the Blue Jackets, do you keep him for the playoff drive or trade Panarin and acquire assets? Tough call. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Mark Stone, RW, Ottawa: Many fans probably don’t realize how good of an all-around player Stone is. The Senators are making a push to re-sign Stone, but the chances are slim, further weakening their rebuild.
2. Mark Stone, RW, Ottawa: Many fans probably don’t realize how good of an all-around player Stone is. The Senators are making a push to re-sign Stone, but the chances are slim, further weakening their rebuild. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
3. Matt Duchene, C, Ottawa: The Senators gave up what is turning out to be the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft to Colorado for Duchene. And if they don’t re-sign him, they’ll trade him. That is painful.
3. Matt Duchene, C, Ottawa: The Senators gave up what is turning out to be the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft to Colorado for Duchene. And if they don’t re-sign him, they’ll trade him. That is painful. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
4. Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia: The Flyers are making a late push to make the playoffs, so do they hang on to this gritty, tough-minded, goal-scoring winger? Simmonds will be a popular free agent on July 1.
4. Wayne Simmonds, RW, Philadelphia: The Flyers are making a late push to make the playoffs, so do they hang on to this gritty, tough-minded, goal-scoring winger? Simmonds will be a popular free agent on July 1. Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus: Like his buddy Panarin, Bobrovsky isn’t re-signing in Columbus. So what do the Jackets do? They’re squarely in the playoff hunt and no playoff contender currently needs goaltending.
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus: Like his buddy Panarin, Bobrovsky isn’t re-signing in Columbus. So what do the Jackets do? They’re squarely in the playoff hunt and no playoff contender currently needs goaltending. Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
Fullscreen
6. Kevin Hayes, C, N.Y. Rangers: The rebuild is in full force on Broadway, and Hayes, a free agent the Rangers aren’t keen on re-signing, will give them assets. Hayes could be a nice fit on his hometown Bruins.
6. Kevin Hayes, C, N.Y. Rangers: The rebuild is in full force on Broadway, and Hayes, a free agent the Rangers aren’t keen on re-signing, will give them assets. Hayes could be a nice fit on his hometown Bruins. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
7. Chris Kreider, LW, N.Y. Rangers: Kreider is a year away from free agency, so the Rangers don’t need to trade Kreider. But they’ll get plenty of calls for this versatile power forward.
7. Chris Kreider, LW, N.Y. Rangers: Kreider is a year away from free agency, so the Rangers don’t need to trade Kreider. But they’ll get plenty of calls for this versatile power forward. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
8. Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit: It’ll be interesting to see how many teams come calling on Nyquist, who is having a career year. The Wings may work to re-sign him for their veteran core going forward.
8. Gustav Nyquist, RW, Detroit: It’ll be interesting to see how many teams come calling on Nyquist, who is having a career year. The Wings may work to re-sign him for their veteran core going forward. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
9. Derick Brassard, C, Florida: The Panthers want salary cap space to go after Bobrovsky and Panarin as a package deal. Brassard is fine rental piece on the second line for a contender.
9. Derick Brassard, C, Florida: The Panthers want salary cap space to go after Bobrovsky and Panarin as a package deal. Brassard is fine rental piece on the second line for a contender. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina: The Hurricanes are in the playoff hunt and Ferland supplies a physical presence they don’t have much of. A lot of teams would like to add him for the playoff push.
10. Micheal Ferland, LW, Carolina: The Hurricanes are in the playoff hunt and Ferland supplies a physical presence they don’t have much of. A lot of teams would like to add him for the playoff push. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
11. Marcus Johansson, LW, New Jersey: The Devils have disappointed this season, and Johansson hasn’t had a great season and is UFA on July 1. Some team likely will take a chance on this playoff veteran.
11. Marcus Johansson, LW, New Jersey: The Devils have disappointed this season, and Johansson hasn’t had a great season and is UFA on July 1. Some team likely will take a chance on this playoff veteran. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Brett Pesce, D, Carolina: With a roster overloaded with fine defensemen, the Hurricanes will get calls. But Pesce wouldn’t come cheaply; the Hurricanes likely will want a young forward in return.
12. Brett Pesce, D, Carolina: With a roster overloaded with fine defensemen, the Hurricanes will get calls. But Pesce wouldn’t come cheaply; the Hurricanes likely will want a young forward in return. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
13. Mats Zuccarello, RW, N.Y. Rangers: It’s a bit surprising the Rangers wouldn’t re-sign this energetic veteran going forward, but they want the salary cap space and want assets. Zuccarello would spark a playoff contender.
13. Mats Zuccarello, RW, N.Y. Rangers: It’s a bit surprising the Rangers wouldn’t re-sign this energetic veteran going forward, but they want the salary cap space and want assets. Zuccarello would spark a playoff contender. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
14. Luke Glendening, C, Detroit: The Wings aren’t going to give him away because Glendening has term left and doesn’t break the bank. But Toronto, especially, is interested in this defensive-forward demon.
14. Luke Glendening, C, Detroit: The Wings aren’t going to give him away because Glendening has term left and doesn’t break the bank. But Toronto, especially, is interested in this defensive-forward demon. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
15. Dougie Hamilton, D, Carolina: A fine all-around defensemen who can’t seem to find a permanent home, Hamilton isn’t going to be given away by the Hurricanes. But they’ll be tempted by teams looking to add.
15. Dougie Hamilton, D, Carolina: A fine all-around defensemen who can’t seem to find a permanent home, Hamilton isn’t going to be given away by the Hurricanes. But they’ll be tempted by teams looking to add. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
16. Ryan Dzingel, LW, Ottawa: Another quality forward the Senators will try to re-sign, but it’s not looking good. He won’t attract major headlines, but Dzingel is the type of player who could make a difference on a contender.
16. Ryan Dzingel, LW, Ottawa: Another quality forward the Senators will try to re-sign, but it’s not looking good. He won’t attract major headlines, but Dzingel is the type of player who could make a difference on a contender. Claus Andersen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
17. Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit: There aren’t any playoff contenders looking to add goaltending, but that can change quickly with one injury. The Wings appear more interested in re-signing Howard, anyway.
17. Jimmy Howard, G, Detroit: There aren’t any playoff contenders looking to add goaltending, but that can change quickly with one injury. The Wings appear more interested in re-signing Howard, anyway. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
18. Nick Jensen, D, Detroit: Teams will be interested in this low-cost, quality depth defenseman, but the Wings, too, are very interested in re-signing Jensen for the near future.
18. Nick Jensen, D, Detroit: Teams will be interested in this low-cost, quality depth defenseman, but the Wings, too, are very interested in re-signing Jensen for the near future. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
19. Adam McQuaid, D, N.Y. Rangers: A physical, character defenseman who will supply grit for a playoff contender, McQuaid (54) would bolster several Eastern Conference heavyweights.
19. Adam McQuaid, D, N.Y. Rangers: A physical, character defenseman who will supply grit for a playoff contender, McQuaid (54) would bolster several Eastern Conference heavyweights. Bruce Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
20. Thomas Vanek, LW, Detroit: Vanek’s name seemingly always appears on this list at this time of year. The fact Vanek is now healthy and heating up offensively could interest a contender lacking offensive depth.
20. Thomas Vanek, LW, Detroit: Vanek’s name seemingly always appears on this list at this time of year. The fact Vanek is now healthy and heating up offensively could interest a contender lacking offensive depth. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    Detroit – They all knew it was likely to happen, but when the Detroit Red Wings players heard Gustav Nyquist had been traded, it still stung.

    Nyquist had been with the Wings for eight seasons, was a respected veteran, and was enjoying one of this best offensive seasons.

    But with no contract for next season, and the Wings in rebuilding mode, Nyquist was shipped to the San Jose Sharks late Sunday night for a pair of draft picks.

    “It’s tough,” said goaltender Jimmy Howard of the Nyquist’s trade. “I definitely call him a friend. In one point you’re sad to see him go, but definitely you’re happy for him because he has a chance to make a playoff push here, and hopefully win it for him.

    “Seeing it as a friend, it was tough. But you wish him luck.”

    Nyquist is having an outstanding season, with 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 62 games.

    Nyquist and Dylan Larkin had formed a prolific chemistry playing on the Wings’ top forward line.

    “It’s part of where we are right now, part of the business side of hockey,” Larkin said. “I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s a great teammate, great worker, and I had great chemistry with him. He’s going to help that team a lot.”

    There had been speculation Nyquist would be interested to returning to the Wings in the summer, if he enters unrestricted free agency.

    Larkin is hopeful that’s the case.

    “I hope he would explore that; it would be great to have him back,” Larkin said. “But we’re going to miss him.”

    Coach Jeff Blashill spoke with Nyquist late Sunday night, and talked with Sharks coach Pete DeBoer Monday morning.

    Blashill believes the Sharks are an outstanding fit for Nyquist.

    “Gus has given me everything on a consistent basis,” Blashill said. “He’s a winner of a person and player and somebody you want on your hockey team, and someone who has done tons for the teams I’ve coached, and I told him that.

    “He’s going to a situation in San Jose where they have a legitimate chance to win the Stanley Cup. In style of play, where he fits in, he can really help them.”

    Athanasiou to center

    Blashill is making one lineup change among the forwards for the remainder of the season: Andreas Athanasiou will move to center.

    Athanasiou will be between Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina for Tuesday’s game against Montreal, while Larkin will center Anthony Mantha and Darren Helm.

    “We need to get some depth of scoring in our lineup – depth of chances I should say,” Blashill said. “If Double-A can be an elite-level center, that will help us in our organization, so we’ll see if that’s the case. He’ll go out and play against hard matchups and play good minutes, and ultimately we’ll see if we’re a better team with him at that position.”

    Blashill made a similar move with Larkin two years ago, and it helped Larkin at that point in his career.

    “A lot of people didn’t think Larkin was quite ready for the defensive responsibilities of it, and in the end, because of Larkin’s approach and drive, and his ability to continue to improve, he’s become a top-line center,” Blashill said. “I’m hoping putting Double-A in that spot can ultimately produce for us a top-two line center, and if it does, we’re a better hockey team.”

    Long memories

    Zadina, as Montreal and Ottawa fans so deliciously remember, was quick to say at the NHL Draft in June that those two teams would regret passing on him, and he’d fill the net with goals against them.

    The Wings host Montreal Tuesday, so it’s not like he’ll be playing at Bell Centre, but the Canadiens’ players are likely to be reminded of the quote.

    Zadina said fans from those cities have long memories.

    “I mean, 100 percent,” Zadina said. “They are fans, but every single day on the internet. But it’s fun to watch.

    “I’ll try my best and see what is going to happen. It’s a huge game. Obviously we want to win.”

    Would it more special for Zadina to score his first NHL goal against Montreal than another team?

    “It would be a special night, but it would be my first NHL goal, so it wouldn’t matter what team you score against,” Zadina said. “But it would be perfect.”

    Ice chips

    Blashill said forward Thomas Vanek (hip flexor) wouldn’t play Tuesday and may not be ready for the two-game trip to Arizona and Colorado.

    … Blashill said defenseman Madison Bowey, acquired in the Nick Jensen trade Friday, would likely play against the Canadiens.

    … Howard (flu) is likely to be available, though Blashill wasn’t sure who would start in net.

    Canadiens at Red Wings

    Faceoff: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Little Caesars Arena

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

    Outlook: Montreal is in a spirited battle for one of the wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. … Former Red Wing LW Tomas Tatar (21 goals, 46 points) is having a fine season, along with C Max Domi (34 assists).

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

     

     

     

     

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11