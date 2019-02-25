The Red Wings dealt Gustav Nyquist to the San Jose Sharks early Monday morning. (Photo11: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The final hours leading to the Monday deadline for trades in the NHL were quiet for Red Wings general manager Ken Holland.

Having traded Gustav Nyquist to San Jose in the wee hours Monday morning, and Nick Jensen to Washington on Friday afternoon, the Wings were silent Monday.

Prospective unrestricted free agents such as goaltender Jimmy Howard, defenseman Niklas Kronwall and forward Thomas Vanek, along with players such as forward Luke Glendening and defenseman Trevor Daley, all of whom have been speculated as potential trade bait — stayed put.

There was speculation teams such as Toronto and Columbus had some minor interest in Kronwall, but the veteran defenseman preferred to stay and finish his career with the Wings.

The Wings were able to strengthen their rebuild by acquiring a 2019 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 third-round pick from San Jose for Nyquist (the third-round pick becomes a second-rounder if the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup Final this season or Nyquist re-signs in San Jose).

From Washington, the Wings received young defenseman Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round pick in exchange for Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round pick.

