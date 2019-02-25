The pick in the 2020 draft will become a second-rounder if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final this season or if Nyquist re-signs with San Jose as a free agent this summer. The Sharks have Florida’s second-round pick this year as well as their own and will send the lower pick to Detroit.
The 28-year-old Nyquist has 16 goals and 33 assists in 62 games this season.
Nyquist to Aftonbladet: - I've had eight amazing years in Detroit, but it's gonna be great to come to Sharks and try and go all the way.
