The Red Wings acquired defenseman Madison Bowey (22) from the Washington Capitals. (Photo11: Claus Andersen, Getty Images)

The fruits of the Detroit Red Wings' moves prior to the NHL trade deadline Monday likely won't be known for several seasons.

The bulk of the haul the Wings received in separate deals for defenseman Nick Jensen and forward Gustav Nyquist came in the form of draft picks in 2019 and 2020, of which success won't be determined until (if?) they reach the Little Caesars Arena ice.

So, gauging how the Wings fared can be dicey business, but a few took a stab at it Monday night and Tuesday.

ESPN, for example, gave the Red Wings a "B" for their efforts, which included landing a 2020 second-round pick and young defenseman Madison Bowey for Jensen, and a 2019 second-round pick and conditional third-rounder in 2020 for Nyquist.

That third-round pick could become a second-round selection if the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup finals this season, or re-sign Nyquist.

"Not a bad haul for GM Ken Holland in dealing away two expiring contracts," write Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, "especially if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final or re-sign Nyquist and that third becomes a second. Bowey has to prove he's an NHL regular, but not a bad addition for Jensen.

"Holland didn't get a fleece job like that Tomas Tatar deal last deadline, but given the market and the assets, this wasn't terrible. Well, except the part where he gave 10 players on his roster trade protection (including Nyquist and, hilariously, Thomas Vanek) which meant his options were extremely limited."

The general consensus appears to be the Wings didn't get enough for Nyquist, whose 33 assists and 49 points are approaching career bests, though it might have been a matter of what the market was bearing. Ken Campbell of The Hockey News identified winners and losers at the trade deadline, slotting the Wings into the latter.

"If there had been a better deal out there for Gustav Nyquist," Campbell writes, "GM Ken Holland would have gotten it. But the return was still rather underwhelming for a player who was having a very good season."

The writers and Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports didn't call the Wings losers as the deadline, but they did single out the Sharks for snagging Nyquist, each categorizing San Jose as a trade deadline winner.

"The San Jose Sharks could have to done nothing and they still would have been in the elite tier of teams," Dan Falkenheim of Sports Illustrated writes. "Instead, they acquired Gustav Nyquist and didn’t send away a first round pick to do it."