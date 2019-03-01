CLOSE

Dylan Larkin talks about an ugly Red Wings' loss and his third period fight

Detroit – So, who was Dylan Larkin glaring at on the bench the other night when he skated off the ice?

Social media has been abuzz with that since Tuesday’s 8-1 loss against Montreal. Larkin skated off the ice with about five minutes left after getting into a fight with the Canadiens’ Brett Kulak.

Just after reaching the bench, and approaching the hallway to the locker room, Larkin slammed his helmet and looked down the Wings’ bench.

On Friday, Larkin insisted there was nothing to the incident.

“It was just frustration,” said Larkin, who returned to practice after missing Thursday because of soreness. “Guys were there, so I was looking at the bench, but I wasn’t staring anybody down in particular. I was in the moment and frustrated with the way things were going and I just overreacted.

“There was no staring down anyone.”

Larkin indicated missing Thursday’s practice was essentially a “maintenance day” and he would be good to go Saturday when the Red Wings play Arizona.

The game against the Coyotes will be an opportunity for the Wings to erase the debacle against Montreal, as it has been hovering in the locker room.

Larkin said the nature of the loss to Montreal was an embarrassment to the entire city.

“Every guy in here recognizes we’re all part of the community and spend time, or hear from, not only the hockey fans but the people in the city, and we want to win for them,” Larkin said. “Everyone loves the Red Wings here (in Michigan) and everyone loves hockey in Detroit and the state of Michigan, and we all know we need to be better.

“The city and the state deserve a team that gives them a sense of pride, and what we had against Montreal wasn’t nearly enough.”

Larkin is taking on a growing leadership role on this team. If the need arises soon to address a situation, or during or after a game like Montreal where the Wings’ competitiveness and work ethic were lacking, Larkin is comfortable approaching teammates.

“There’s a time and place for everything,” Larkin said. “I’m the kind of person that I want to play hockey and I want to play well and win. Everyone in here wants to win and is competitive and wants to play well, and if there’s a time and place to say something I have no problem saying it.”

Canadiens 8, Red Wings 1
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard looks away as the Montreal Canadiens celebrate a goal by center Andrew Shaw in the second period of a game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 26, 2019. Montreal defeated Detroit 8-1.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard looks away as the Montreal Canadiens celebrate a goal by center Andrew Shaw in the second period of a game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 26, 2019. Montreal defeated Detroit 8-1. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen moves the puck down the ice in the first period.
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen moves the puck down the ice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen, left, and center Luke Glendening try to keep Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn away from the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen, left, and center Luke Glendening try to keep Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn away from the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens left wing and former Red Wing Tomas Tatar (#90) celebrates his goal in the first period.
Montreal Canadiens left wing and former Red Wing Tomas Tatar (#90) celebrates his goal in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Montreal Canadiens center Jonathan Drouin battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Montreal Canadiens center Jonathan Drouin battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to deflect the puck past Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn and goaltender Carey Price in the first period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to deflect the puck past Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn and goaltender Carey Price in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey waits for a face off in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey waits for a face off in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia tries to deflect the puck past Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period.
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia tries to deflect the puck past Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson and Detroit center Luke Glendening battle for the puck during a face off in the first period.
Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson and Detroit center Luke Glendening battle for the puck during a face off in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina keeps the puck away from Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson in the first period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina keeps the puck away from Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to keep the puck away from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete, left, and center Paul Byron in the second period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to keep the puck away from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete, left, and center Paul Byron in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina checks Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen in the second period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina checks Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey passes the puck away from Montreal Canadiens center Jonathan Drouin in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey passes the puck away from Montreal Canadiens center Jonathan Drouin in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson tries to keep Montreal Canadiens center Paul Byron from stealing the puck in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson tries to keep Montreal Canadiens center Paul Byron from stealing the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey and Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi battle for the puck along the boards in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey and Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi battle for the puck along the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw gets tangled up with Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose and goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw gets tangled up with Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose and goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw gets tangled up with Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose and goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw gets tangled up with Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose and goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens left wing and former Red Wing Tomas Tatar leaps through the crease in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Montreal Canadiens left wing and former Red Wing Tomas Tatar leaps through the crease in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm, left and defenseman Danny DeKeyser keep the puck away from Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar in the second period.
Detroit center Darren Helm, left and defenseman Danny DeKeyser keep the puck away from Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose tries to steal the puck away from Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson in the second period.
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose tries to steal the puck away from Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A shot by Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (not pictured) flies past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. It was Shaw's second goal of the game.
A shot by Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (not pictured) flies past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. It was Shaw's second goal of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (#65) sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw (#65) sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn battle for the puck in the third period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordie Benn battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw tries to position himself between Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, left, and Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the third period.
Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw tries to position himself between Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, left, and Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak duke it out during a fight in the third period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak duke it out during a fight in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier lays on the ice after a goal by Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw in the third period. It was Shaw's third goal of the game.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier lays on the ice after a goal by Montreal Canadiens center Andrew Shaw in the third period. It was Shaw's third goal of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry battle for the puck in the third period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen hits the ice while teammate Andreas Athanasiou keeps Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber away from the play in the third period.
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen hits the ice while teammate Andreas Athanasiou keeps Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber away from the play in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen tries to get the puck past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in the third period.
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen tries to get the puck past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou can't get the puck past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in the third period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou can't get the puck past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi plays hacky sack with a puck during pre-game warm ups as the Detroit Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 26, 2019.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi plays hacky sack with a puck during pre-game warm ups as the Detroit Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 26, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey skates with the puck during pregame warm ups.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey skates with the puck during pregame warm ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina takes a shot on net during pregame warm ups.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina takes a shot on net during pregame warm ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey takes a shot on net during pregame warm ups.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey takes a shot on net during pregame warm ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina takes a shot on net during pregame warm ups.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina takes a shot on net during pregame warm ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    The right path?

    General manager Ken Holland said Monday after the trade deadline passed that he was pleased with the job coach Jeff Blashill was doing, particularly with the development of the young players on the roster.

    Holland stopped short of saying he’d likely extend Blashill’s contract – Blashill’s deal concludes after this season – but gave every indication Blashill would return next season.

    Now, this was a day before the 8-1 loss to Montreal, but still, Blashill appears to be a good bet to return as long as this final month of the season doesn’t go completely off the rails.

    Holland pointed out that Blashill has learned and grown over the four years he has coached the Wings – and Blashill agreed Friday, when asked about Holland’s remarks.

    “That’s the approach I take – getting better every single day,” Blashill said. “You know situations, you learn from experience, all those things matter. He has told me before he thinks I’ve done a good job with this group, and when you’re told you’re headed in the right path, it’s a good thing.”

    Mentally tough

    Tuesday was only the 19th game that defeneman Luke Witkowski played in this season.

    Witkowski played at forward against Montreal, and his ability to also play defense, said Blashill, along with his energy and physicality, are what makes him vital to the Wings.

    “It’s a hard mental grind,” said Blashill. “It’s hard when you don’t see your name on the lineup sheet enough, it’s a hard mental grind and you’re practicing and you’re trying to get better but there’s no real light at the end of the tunnel. But he’s done a pretty good job of it.

    “There have been moments when he’s dipped and when we’ve talked and he’s responded.

    “He’s a real good person and he’s a heck of a teammate.”

    Lineup update

    Larkin, forward Thomas Vanek (hip flexor), and defensemen Mike Green (ill) and Trevor Daley (back) all returned to practice Friday, but only Larkin and Green appear ready to play against Arizona.

    Blashill thinks Daley and Vanek could play Tuesday in Colorado.

    Missing Friday was forward Anthony Mantha, who had the flu-like symptoms that have gone through the Red Wings’ locker room in recent days.

    Blashill wasn’t sure about Mantha’s availability for Saturday’s game.

    Red Wings at Coyotes

    Faceoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, at Gila River Arena, Glendale, Ariz.

    TV/radio: FSD Plus/97.1 FM

    Outlook: The Coyotes (31-28-5) are on the cusp of a wild-card berth in the Western Conference, having won five consecutive games and eight of their last 10 (8-2-0). … Arizona has overcome numerous injuries and is paced by C Clayton Keller (41 points), D Oliver Ekman-Larsson (25 assists) and G Darcy Kuemper (.917 SVS).

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

