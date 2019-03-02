Steve Yzerman (Photo: Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Lakeland, Fla. — Among the baseball topics chairman and CEO of Ilitch Holdings Christopher Ilitch touched on Saturday at TigerTown, he also addressed the idea of Steve Yzerman rejoining the Red Wings organization in some capacity.

Asked if he had reached out to Yzerman, Ilitch said, “No, we have not done that. He is under contract and we generally have a rule within our organization not talking about executives or others who are under contract with another organization.

“There’s not a lot I can say about that other than I know his contract is expiring this summer, and leave it at that.”

Yzerman announced last year he was stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, fueling speculation a return to Detroit might be in the works.

He continues to keep a home in Metro Detroit.

