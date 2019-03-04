CLOSE

In a 2015 interview with reporter John Niyo, "Terrible" Ted reminisces about his youth, how he got started in the NHL, and staying fit at age 90. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

Detroit — Ted Lindsay, an integral player in some of the Red Wings’ greatest triumphs and a revolutionary figure during his seasons in the NHL, came up in a different era.

And, in his childhood, Lindsay was a fan of the Wings.

“When I grew up in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, I never played indoors,” Lindsay said of what he constantly called “the greatest game” ice hockey.

“Every school had two natural ice rinks. We were never indoors. Our temperature was often 15-below.

“The Red Wings used to be broadcast on WJR. On a clear, cold night, we could get WJR in Kirkland Lake like you were in downtown Detroit. And, they had two tough defensemen, Jimmy Orlando and Jack Stewart.

“Good, tough,” he said.

“That was my kind of hockey.”

Good, tough.

That was Ted Lindsay’s kind of life, too.

Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay, 1925-2019
Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay kisses the Stanley Cup
Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay kisses the Stanley Cup in 1955. It was one of four Stanley Cups the small but gritty forward would win as a Red Wing in his Hall of Fame career. Lindsay's death was confirmed on March 4, 2019. The Detroit News archives
The famed Red Wings Production Line -- Gordie Howe,
The famed Red Wings Production Line -- Gordie Howe, Sid Abel and Ted Lindsay -- were formidable opponents in 1953. The Detroit News
Ted Lindsay when he played for St. Michael's College
Ted Lindsay when he played for St. Michael's College in Toronto before his Red Wings day. Courtesy Ted Lindsay
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings with Kenneth Reardon
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings with Kenneth Reardon April 7, 1949 The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay was an eight-time, first-team All-Star
Ted Lindsay was an eight-time, first-team All-Star and was the NHL’s top scorer in 1950. Detroit News photo archive
Red Wings players Ted Lindsay, from left, Michael Kirby,
Red Wings players Ted Lindsay, from left, Michael Kirby, Red Kelly and Ed Sandford read a magazine in 1951. Detroit News archive photos
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings elbows his way
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings elbows his way past No. 6 Benny Woit of Chicago, October 20, 1955. While only 5 feet 8, Lindsay was a tough forward, often referred to as "Terrible Ted." The Detroit News archives
Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for
Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for the puck at practice. Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings with Terry Sawchuk,
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings with Terry Sawchuk, April 1955. Lindsay fought to establish the National Hockey League Players' Association, winning an out-of-court settlement with the NHL in 1958. The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay's Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955. Lindsay was the first player to lift the Stanley Cup and skate it around the rink, starting the tradition.[
Ted Lindsay's Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955. Lindsay was the first player to lift the Stanley Cup and skate it around the rink, starting the tradition.[ Detroit News
Ted Lindsay uses his stick to shoot the crowd after
Ted Lindsay uses his stick to shoot the crowd after ignoring a death threat and scoring the overtime winner in Game 3 of the 1956 Stanley Cup semifinal in Toronto. The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay, right, formerly of the Detroit Red Wings,
Ted Lindsay, right, formerly of the Detroit Red Wings, returns to Olympia Stadium in Detroit as a Chicago Black Hawk on Oct. 28, 1957. The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay, now general manager of the Detroit Red
Ted Lindsay, now general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, wears pants he would someday likely regret in March 1977 at Olympia Stadium. The Detroit News Archives
"Production Line" revisited with Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel
"Production Line" revisited with Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe in 1980. Detroit News photo archive
From left, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay,
From left, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, Steve Yzerman and Brendan Shanahan pose with the Stanley Cup, which they won the previous season, during Stanley Cup banner night at the Red Wings home opener in 1997. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Gordie Howe, left, and Ted Lindsay talk when Steve
Gordie Howe, left, and Ted Lindsay talk when Steve Yzerman announces his retirement at Joe Louis Arena on July 3, 2006. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012.
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012. Paul Sancya, AP
Ted Lindsay stands by the Ted Lindsay Award,, formerly
Ted Lindsay stands by the Ted Lindsay Award,, formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, in 2012. It is awarded by the NHL Players Association to the league's most outstanding player during the regular season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings greats, from left, Alex Delvecchio, Gordie
Red Wings greats, from left, Alex Delvecchio, Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay on the concourse during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks March 31, 2013, shortly after Howe's 85th birthday. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from
The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from the rafters along with the retired numbers of Red Wings greats Steve Yzerman, Terry Sawchuck, Alex Delvecchio, Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe on May 2, 2013. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Former Gordie Howe teammate Ted Lindsay, left, and
Former Gordie Howe teammate Ted Lindsay, left, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky chat before the funeral service for Gordie Howe in 2016. Lindsay played with Howe and Sid Abel on the famed "Production Line." David Guralnick, The Detroit News
(From left) Emma Andersson, Love Zetterberg, Ted Lindsay, Henrik Zetterberg, Niklas Kronwall, and Justin Abdelkader take part in a pre-game ceremony honoring Henrik Zetterberg for his 1000th game. April 9, 2017.
(From left) Emma Andersson, Love Zetterberg, Ted Lindsay, Henrik Zetterberg, Niklas Kronwall, and Justin Abdelkader take part in a pre-game ceremony honoring Henrik Zetterberg for his 1000th game. April 9, 2017. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wing Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay performs a ceremonial
Red Wing Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay performs a ceremonial puck drop with Dallas left wing Jamie Benn and Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ted Lindsay works out at The Training Room inside the
Ted Lindsay works out at The Training Room inside the Troy Sports Center in 2015. “I was blessed with a brain that recognized that the body is a muscle. And from the bottom of your feet to the top of your head, if you don’t work it out, it becomes flab. And flab becomes useless,” he said. David Guralnick / Detroit News
Former Red Wing Ted Lindsay works out at the training
Former Red Wing Ted Lindsay works out at the training room inside the Troy Sports Center on July 15, 2015, at age 90. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Lindsay works on his leg muscles.
Lindsay works on his leg muscles. David Guralnick, Detroit News
“I never worried about big guys,” Lindsay told The
“I never worried about big guys,” Lindsay told The Detroit News last year. “Big, big guys fall farther than little guys. That’s all.” David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    In winning four Stanley Cups with the Red Wings from 1950 to 1955, he set a standard for tenacity rarely paralleled in the tenacious sport. “Terrible Ted” could be punishing and painful.

    But, on The Production Line, with Gordie Howe and either Sid Abel or Alex Delvecchio, Lindsay sometimes scored at will.

    His 78 points in 69 games played in 1949-50 won the Art Ross Trophy for the top scorer.

    During his 13 seasons with the Red Wings, before he was run out of town in 1957 for his nearly successful rebellion trying to organize a players’ association, he was a First-Team All-Star eight times. He came out of retirement to play one season for the Wings in 1964-65 where he scored 14 goals and had 28 points in 69 games.

    “I’m lucky,” Lindsay said. “I played the greatest game in the world.”

    Point producer

    In 862 regular season games played for the Wings, Lindsay produced 728 points, 335 goals and 393 assists.

    While engaging in labor activity in his last season in Detroit, 1956-57, he scored 30 goals, led the league with 55 assists and achieved a new career high for points with 85.

    Despite standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing only 168 pounds, he famously and infamously yielded not an inch. Like Howe, Lindsay said he played pugnaciously to create space and time on the ice for him and his teammates.

    “We all played with every ounce we could muster,” he said in a 2014 interview of the great Red Wings teams of the 1950s. “We were side-by-side in battle, every night.

    “I got the idea early on that I should beat up any player I tangled with, and it never occurred to me it was a bad idea.”

    Friendship forged

    Lindsay arrived in Detroit at age 19, two seasons before Howe, arrived at the same age.

    “My closest friend at that time was Ted Lindsay, a tough kid from northern Ontario,” Howe wrote in his autobiography, “Mr. Hockey.”

    “He came from a rugged mining town, which probably had a lot to do with his temperament. Hockey fans from that time know that Ted played the game like a holy terror.”

    Coach Jack Adams  put the two young friends on either side of the veteran center Sid Abel in 1947-48.

    The trio often stayed late after practice, perfecting the “set play.”

    Either young winger would angle a shoot-in just after cross center ice so that rebounded off the boards towards the goal. The other winger retrieved it and either fed Abel or shot.

    In an era in which goalies almost never left the crease, the hybrid version of “shoot and chase” worked constantly.

    The line led the team in scoring that season.

    Powered by the awesome trio, the Red Wings started beating the Maple Leafs and Canadiens in the playoffs and, with Alex Delvecchio eventually replacing Abel, they won four Stanley Cups in five years.

    “You know,” Lindsay said. “At one time, we were the greatest line in the history of the game.”

    Howe called it “a match made in heaven,” and recalled the intense camaraderie.

    “It began with stars like Sid Abel and Ted Lindsay and carried all the way down the roster,” he said. “You never wanted to look down the bench at your buddy and know that you let him down.”

    There were others, generations of players, Lindsay refused to let down.

    He earned $6,500 to $7,500, good money for the early 1950s. But, younger players made half and had to pay their own expenses when bouncing between leagues.

    “I just saw what was happening,” Lindsay said. “I thought it wasn’t fair.

    “It was dictatorship, at that time.

    “I was one of the best hockey players in the world. I’m not bragging. It’s just a fact. And, I thought that there was something I should do. Because those kids couldn’t argue with management.

    “So, I did what I believed in.

    “And, I’d do the same thing all over again. Because it was wrong, the way they were doing the darn thing.”

    The first attempt in 1957 failed, with Lindsay traded to the then-lowly Black Hawks.

    The union would not form for another 10 years.

    The NHL Players Association honors its “founder,” by naming its annual award for the most outstanding player in the regular season the Ted Lindsay Award.

    Asked about the good that often complemented  the tough in his life, Lindsay described it as simply a matter of course.

    “Well, I guess, I had wonderful parents,” he said. “I was given values: To be honest. Not to cheat.

    “That’s a dying thing in this world, today, unfortunately.”

    krupa@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @greggkrupagregg

