Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay kisses the Stanley Cup in 1955. It was one of four Stanley Cups the small but gritty forward would win as a Red Wing in his Hall of Fame career. Lindsay's death was confirmed on March 4, 2019. The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings elbows his way past No. 6 Benny Woit of Chicago, October 20, 1955. While only 5 feet 8, Lindsay was a tough forward, often referred to as "Terrible Ted." The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings with Terry Sawchuk, April 1955. Lindsay fought to establish the National Hockey League Players' Association, winning an out-of-court settlement with the NHL in 1958. The Detroit News archives
From left, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, Steve Yzerman and Brendan Shanahan pose with the Stanley Cup, which they won the previous season, during Stanley Cup banner night at the Red Wings home opener in 1997. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012. Paul Sancya, AP
Ted Lindsay stands by the Ted Lindsay Award,, formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, in 2012. It is awarded by the NHL Players Association to the league's most outstanding player during the regular season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings greats, from left, Alex Delvecchio, Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay on the concourse during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks March 31, 2013, shortly after Howe's 85th birthday. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from the rafters along with the retired numbers of Red Wings greats Steve Yzerman, Terry Sawchuck, Alex Delvecchio, Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe on May 2, 2013. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Former Gordie Howe teammate Ted Lindsay, left, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky chat before the funeral service for Gordie Howe in 2016. Lindsay played with Howe and Sid Abel on the famed "Production Line." David Guralnick, The Detroit News
(From left) Emma Andersson, Love Zetterberg, Ted Lindsay, Henrik Zetterberg, Niklas Kronwall, and Justin Abdelkader take part in a pre-game ceremony honoring Henrik Zetterberg for his 1000th game. April 9, 2017. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ted Lindsay works out at The Training Room inside the Troy Sports Center in 2015. “I was blessed with a brain that recognized that the body is a muscle. And from the bottom of your feet to the top of your head, if you don’t work it out, it becomes flab. And flab becomes useless,” he said. David Guralnick / Detroit News
