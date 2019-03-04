Buy Photo Members of the public can pay their respects to Ted Lindsay from 9:07 a.m.-7:07 p.m. Friday. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

A public viewing will take place for Detroit Red Wings great Ted Lindsay from 9:07 a.m.-7:07 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Lindsay died early Monday. He was 93.

Memorial tributes can be sent to: Ted Lindsay Foundation, 1819 E. Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48083.