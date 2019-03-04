Buy Photo Ted Lindsay (Photo: The Detroit News)

Ted Lindsay, a Detroit Red Wings legend and four-time Stanley Cup winner, has died at the age of 93.

Lew LaPaugh, 67, Lindsay’s son-in-law, and the president of the Ted Lindsay Foundation, which donates money to Autism research and management, confirmed Lindsay’s death Monday morning.

Lindsay, a native of Renfrew, Ontario, who was born in 1925, played 14 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Red Wings, winning Stanley Cups with Detroit in 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955. The left wing was nicknamed “Terrible Ted” for his toughness on the ice.

Lindsay played in 1,068 NHL regular-season games and 133 playoff games. He had 379 goals and 472 assists in the regular season, and 47 goals and 49 assists in the playoffs. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer with 78 points in 1949-50.

Lindsay helped organize the NHL Players Association in the 1950s and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966. His No. 7 sweater was retired by the Red Wings in 1991.

Though he was just 5-foot-8, Lindsay never backed down from a challenge on the ice in the rough-and-tumble era of Original Six hockey.

(From left) Emma Andersson, Love Zetterberg, Ted Lindsay, Henrik Zetterberg, Niklas Kronwall, and Justin Abdelkader take part in a pre-game ceremony honoring Henrik Zetterberg for his 1000th game. April 9, 2017. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“I never worried about big guys,” Lindsay told The Detroit News last year. “Big, big guys fall farther than little guys. That’s all.”

Lindsay scored 335 of his 379 goals in a Red Wings sweater, ranking sixth all-time in team history behind Gordie Howe (786), Steve Yzerman (692), Alex Delvecchio (456), Sergei Fedorov (400) and Henrik Zetterberg (337).