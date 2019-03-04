Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay, 1925-2019
Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay kisses the Stanley Cup in 1955. It was one of four Stanley Cups the small but gritty forward would win as a Red Wing in his Hall of Fame career. Lindsay's death was confirmed on March 4, 2019. The Detroit News archives
The famed Red Wings Production Line -- Gordie Howe, Sid Abel and Ted Lindsay -- were formidable opponents in 1953. The Detroit News
Ted Lindsay when he played for St. Michael's College in Toronto before his Red Wings day. Courtesy Ted Lindsay
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings with Kenneth Reardon April 7, 1949 The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay was an eight-time, first-team All-Star and was the NHL’s top scorer in 1950. Detroit News photo archive
Red Wings players Ted Lindsay, from left, Michael Kirby, Red Kelly and Ed Sandford read a magazine in 1951. Detroit News archive photos
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings elbows his way past No. 6 Benny Woit of Chicago, October 20, 1955. While only 5 feet 8, Lindsay was a tough forward, often referred to as "Terrible Ted." The Detroit News archives
Red Kelly, left, and Ted Lindsay, right, battle for the puck at practice. Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay of the Detroit Red Wings with Terry Sawchuk, April 1955. Lindsay fought to establish the National Hockey League Players' Association, winning an out-of-court settlement with the NHL in 1958. The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay's Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955. Lindsay was the first player to lift the Stanley Cup and skate it around the rink, starting the tradition.[ Detroit News
Ted Lindsay uses his stick to shoot the crowd after ignoring a death threat and scoring the overtime winner in Game 3 of the 1956 Stanley Cup semifinal in Toronto. The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay, right, formerly of the Detroit Red Wings, returns to Olympia Stadium in Detroit as a Chicago Black Hawk on Oct. 28, 1957. The Detroit News archives
Ted Lindsay, now general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, wears pants he would someday likely regret in March 1977 at Olympia Stadium. The Detroit News Archives
"Production Line" revisited with Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe in 1980. Detroit News photo archive
From left, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, Steve Yzerman and Brendan Shanahan pose with the Stanley Cup, which they won the previous season, during Stanley Cup banner night at the Red Wings home opener in 1997. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Gordie Howe, left, and Ted Lindsay talk when Steve Yzerman announces his retirement at Joe Louis Arena on July 3, 2006. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012.
From left, Red Kelly, Ted Lindsay, George Armstrong, Alex Delvecchio and Kris Draper pose for photos during the announcement of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2012. Paul Sancya, AP
Ted Lindsay stands by the Ted Lindsay Award,, formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, in 2012. It is awarded by the NHL Players Association to the league's most outstanding player during the regular season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings greats, from left, Alex Delvecchio, Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay on the concourse during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks March 31, 2013, shortly after Howe's 85th birthday. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from the rafters along with the retired numbers of Red Wings greats Steve Yzerman, Terry Sawchuck, Alex Delvecchio, Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe on May 2, 2013. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Former Gordie Howe teammate Ted Lindsay, left, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky chat before the funeral service for Gordie Howe in 2016. Lindsay played with Howe and Sid Abel on the famed "Production Line." David Guralnick, The Detroit News
(From left) Emma Andersson, Love Zetterberg, Ted Lindsay, Henrik Zetterberg, Niklas Kronwall, and Justin Abdelkader take part in a pre-game ceremony honoring Henrik Zetterberg for his 1000th game. April 9, 2017. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wing Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay performs a ceremonial puck drop with Dallas left wing Jamie Benn and Detroit left wing Henrik Zetterberg before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ted Lindsay works out at The Training Room inside the Troy Sports Center in 2015. “I was blessed with a brain that recognized that the body is a muscle. And from the bottom of your feet to the top of your head, if you don’t work it out, it becomes flab. And flab becomes useless,” he said. David Guralnick / Detroit News
Former Red Wing Ted Lindsay works out at the training room inside the Troy Sports Center on July 15, 2015, at age 90. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Lindsay works on his leg muscles. David Guralnick, Detroit News
“I never worried about big guys,” Lindsay told The Detroit News last year. “Big, big guys fall farther than little guys. That’s all.” David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ted Lindsay, a Detroit Red Wings legend and four-time Stanley Cup winner, has died at the age of 93. 

    Lew LaPaugh, 67, Lindsay’s son-in-law, and the president of the Ted Lindsay Foundation, which donates money to Autism research and management, confirmed Lindsay’s death Monday morning. 

    Lindsay, a native of Renfrew, Ontario, who was born in 1925, played 14 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Red Wings, winning Stanley Cups with Detroit in 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955. The left wing was nicknamed “Terrible Ted” for his toughness on the ice.

    Lindsay played in 1,068 NHL regular-season games and 133 playoff games. He had 379 goals and 472 assists in the regular season, and 47 goals and 49 assists in the playoffs. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer with 78 points in 1949-50.

    Lindsay helped organize the NHL Players Association in the 1950s and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966. His No. 7 sweater was retired by the Red Wings in 1991.

    Though he was just 5-foot-8, Lindsay never backed down from a challenge on the ice in the rough-and-tumble era of Original Six hockey.

    “I never worried about big guys,” Lindsay told The Detroit News last year. “Big, big guys fall farther than little guys. That’s all.”

    Lindsay scored 335 of his 379 goals in a Red Wings sweater, ranking sixth all-time in team history behind Gordie Howe (786), Steve Yzerman (692), Alex Delvecchio (456), Sergei Fedorov (400) and Henrik Zetterberg (337). 

     

     

     

