Madison Bowey, now a defenseman for the Red Wings, skates with the Stanley Cup after the Washington Capitals' Cup-clinching victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. (Photo: John Crouch, Associated Press)

Detroit — Nearly every sports fans has seen them, all over the internet.

The Washington Capitals, after winning the Stanley Cup, had a party for the ages afterward. With a parade, splashing around in a public fountain, having a great time at a baseball game and various sports bars around town.

It appeared, from a distance, as one of the greatest post-championship celebrations ever.

And it was, Madison Bowey said.

The Red Wings defenseman, acquired for Nick Jensen before the trade deadline, was with the Capitals last season.

Bowey can speak from experience: The entire time was a blast.

“It was amazing,” said Bowey, who didn’t crack the playoff lineup. “Just all the hard work and effort the guys put in those two months (playoffs), and it showed in the party. How happy everyone was, and thrilled everyone was.

“It was such a cool moment for all the guys.”

Probably nobody enjoyed the playoff celebrations more than Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin.

Few players in NHL history had a string of playoff disappointments like Ovechkin, never getting past the second round in nine previous playoffs.

This time, Ovechkin won. And it sure looked like Ovechkin was had a great time.

“It was probably better than what it looked like,” Bowey said. “It would have to if I was him. He definitely earned it. He had a great playoff run, definitely. Just the weight off the shoulders, and the emotion that came out, you saw how emotional of a guy he is.

“Not many people see how hard he works and how passionate he is about hockey.”

Bowey was there when many of the Capitals, led by Ovechkin, splashed around in a public fountain.

“We were all there, but some of us didn’t decide to go into the fountain,” said Bowey, who was included in that particular group. “A few of them said might as well try it. Definitely it was cool to see all the fans and how happy everyone was. It was awesome.

“You don’t really think about it (jumping into the fountain). You’re kind of just in the moment and you never what that little moment to end. We were cherishing it and having a great time with it.”

The fact Capitals fans were so closely involved in the celebrating made it so memorable and special.

“That was the cool thing,” Bowey said. “Usually you don’t see that and that’s what made it so amazing, how we interacted with the fans with us. We kind of let them go wherever we went and it was cool to see.”

Bowey, of course, had his day with the Stanley Cup during the summer and took it with him to his hometown of Winnipeg.

There, Bowey took it to the Children’s Hospital, then a community rink where Bowey began playing hockey.

“Just seeing how happy everyone was, and all the kids with smiles on their faces, that was real nice,” Bowey said. “There was a great turnout at the rink, too, that was a cool to see.

“We went back to my place afterward, and had a barbecue with family and friends and it was a real sweet day.”

Ice chips

Coach Jeff Blashill said after Tuesday’s morning skate in Denver that defenseman Mike Green had a virus and would be out approximately 7-10 days. Green had a virus at the start of the season that effectively knocked him out of training camp and first month of the regular season.

… Forward Thomas Vanek (hip flexor) and defenseman Trevor Daley (back) were expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Avalanche.

