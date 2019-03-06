Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores a goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period Tuesday. Colorado won 4-3 in overtime, handing Detroit its eighth straight defeat. (Photo: Joe Mahoney, AP)

Denver — Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:29 into overtime and also had an assist to help the Colorado Avalanche rally past the skidding Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night.

MacKinnon’s 34th goal of the season gave Colorado two valuable points in the Western Conference wild-card chase. The Avalanche kept pace with Dallas and gained a point on Minnesota, which lost in a shootout at Nashville.

Colorado trails Dallas by three points and Minnesota by two. The Avalanche and Wild each have 15 games left, while the Stars have 16 remaining.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists for Colorado, and Tyson Barrie tied it late in the third period. He also had an assist.

The Red Wings have lost eight straight, three in overtime, but appeared poised to win when Filip Zadina put them ahead again with his first NHL goal at 17:43 of the third. Barrie scored on a drive from the point 42 seconds later with goalie Semyon Varlamov off for an extra skater.

Niklas Kronwall and Danny DeKeyser also scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier made 30 saves.

Detroit went up 2-1 early in the third when DeKeyser scored his fourth of the season at 2:22. It stayed that way until Rantanen’s goal on Colorado’s third power play tied it at 8:30. It was his 29th of the season.

The Red Wings were outshot 5-0 for the first 6:28 but got the first goal of the night when Kronwall’s shot from the point hit off Colorado center Sheldon Dries and went through Varlamov’s legs at 16:47 of the first period.

J.T. Compher got the Avalanche even when his shot from the slot beat Bernier high at 1:44 of the second. The goal came 26 seconds after Detroit killed off a minor penalty.

