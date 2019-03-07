Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the second period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — Nothing much has been going right for the Red Wings, and that was further accentuated after Thursday's morning skate.

Coach Jeff Blashill told reporters the team would be without Dylan Larkin and Mike Green for the game against the New York Rangers — and in Green's case, for the rest of the season.

But even with two key players out, and winless in eight games, the Wings showed some pride, gutting out a 3-2 shootout victory.

Andreas Athanasiou scored the lone shootout goal by either team, clinching the victory.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Rangers 2,shootout

Athanasiou, taking Larkin's place on the top line, scored his 23rd goal at 6:15 of the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie.

Moments after goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped Brett Howden on a 2-on-1 Rangers rush — the teams were playing four men aside after offsetting penalties — Athanasiou raced on a 2-on-1 rush and buried a shot past goalie Henrik Lundqvist from the dot.

But Pavel Buchnevich got behind the Wings defense at 14:29 and backhanded a shot over Howard on the breakaway, his second goal of the game and 15th of the season, tying the score.

The two veteran goaltenders usually put on a show when these teams face each other and were impressive again Thursday, despite both teams having lackluster seasons

Lundqvist made 45 saves, including two big stops on Athanasiou late in regulation and overtime, while Howard stopped 32 shots.

While the Wings (24-33-10) saw their winless streak end, the Rangers (27-28-12) saw their winless streak reach six games.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Buchnevich traded goals in the opening 40 minutes.

Blashill said after the morning skate that a virus that struck Green at the end of training camp and caused him to miss most of the opening month of the season had resurfaced.

Larkin had an MRI Thursday but the results weren’t yet known. Blashill said Larkin had played through the discomfort but it had gotten to the point the Wings decided to sit Larkin.

The Wings recalled forward Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids and put Ehn in the lineup against the Rangers.

Bertuzzi tied the score at 1 with his 16th goal.

Madison Bowey lifted a shot from the high slot that Bertuzzi redirected, with the puck slipping through the legs of Lundqvist at 5:46 of the second period.

The Wings had a pair of power plays later in the period, but couldn’t muster much of an attack.

New York opened the scoring with Buchnevich getting his 14th goal.

The Rangers lifted three shots in close on Howard, but didn't score until Buchnevich gathered a rebound snapped a shot past Howard at 8:43.

In some ways, the Wings hit rock bottom last week in an ugly 8-1 loss against Montreal and have been trying to climb out of that disaster since.

After another mediocre loss in Arizona, then a heartbreaking defeat in Colorado, Tuesday was a step forward.

“We took a real step in the right direction against Colorado,” Blashill said after the morning skate. “I didn’t like us at all, obviously, against Montreal. I didn’t love us against Arizona. I liked our start, then after we got down, I didn’t love our game after that.

“Against Colorado we weren’t as good as we want to be but we were much better on the forecheck, better on our hound, we were much better on our track. We gave up less big chances, so we took a step in the right direction.

“Our job is to make sure we take another step in the right direction, as a group and as individuals.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan