Red Wings 3, Rangers 2, shootout
(From left) Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser, center Luke Glendening and New York center Vladislav Namestnikov battle for the puck as a spray of snow flies through the play in the second period at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, March 7, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard blocks a shot by New York left wing Brendan Lemieux in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, New York center Brett Howden, and Detroit center Christoffer Ehn hit the ice while battling for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser, left, and center Luke Glendening battle with New York for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser moves the puck away from New York left wing Jimmy Vesey in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist makes a save in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha checks New York center Vladislav Namestnikov into the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
New York center Vladislav Namestnikov and Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson collide in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi tries to steal the puck away from New York center Ryan Strome in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard lies flat on his back to cover a loose puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Darren Helm and New York defenseman Libor Hajek get tangled up in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
New York right wing Jesper Fast leaps into the air while trying to deflect the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and the rest of the Red Wings wore a number seven patch on their uniforms in honor of Ted Lindsay who died March 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening and New York defenseman Neal Pionk battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans hold up cards bearing the number seven in honor of Ted Lindsay during a time out in the first period.) David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening and New York defenseman Brendan Smith battle for position in front of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn is shoved out of position while attempting to score in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
New York right wing Pavel Buchnevich sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn moves the puck up the ice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi attempts to block a shot in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Henry Augustaitis of Ann Arbor holds a card with the number seven during a moment of silence in memory of Ted Lindsay, before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Gary Aidem of Rochester signs a poster honoring Ted Lindsay before the start of a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, March 7, 2019. Lindsay died Monday at age 93. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans take pictures of a statue of Ted Lindsay on permanent display in the concourse at Little Caesars Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Four-year-old Gavin Brierly, left, and his eight-year-old brother Isaac, of Waterford, holds up a sign honoring Ted Lindsay as players warm up on the ice before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans take pictures of a statue of Ted Lindsay before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cards bearing the number seven, in honor of Ted Lindsay, are laid out for fans before the start of a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, March 7, 2019. Lindsay, who played for the Red Wings from 1994-1957 died on March 4, 2019 at the age of 93. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cards bearing the number seven, in honor of Ted Lindsay,await fans before the Detroit Red Wings game against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit Thursday. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Nothing much has been going right for the Red Wings, and that was further accentuated after Thursday's morning skate.

    Coach Jeff Blashill told reporters the team would be without Dylan Larkin and Mike Green for the game against the New York Rangers — and in Green's case, for the rest of the season.

    But even with two key players out, and winless in eight games, the Wings showed some pride, gutting out a 3-2 shootout victory.

    Andreas Athanasiou scored the lone shootout goal by either team, clinching the victory.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Rangers 2,shootout

    Athanasiou, taking Larkin's place on the top line, scored his 23rd goal at 6:15 of the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie.

    Moments after goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped Brett Howden on a 2-on-1 Rangers rush — the teams were playing four men aside after offsetting penalties — Athanasiou raced on a 2-on-1 rush and buried a shot past goalie Henrik Lundqvist from the dot.

    But Pavel Buchnevich got behind the Wings defense at 14:29 and backhanded a shot over Howard on the breakaway, his second goal of the game and 15th of the season, tying the score.

    The two veteran goaltenders usually put on a show when these teams face each other and were impressive again Thursday, despite both teams having lackluster seasons

    Lundqvist made 45 saves, including two big stops on Athanasiou late in regulation and overtime, while Howard stopped 32 shots.

    While the Wings (24-33-10) saw their winless streak end, the Rangers (27-28-12) saw their winless streak reach six games.

    Tyler Bertuzzi and Buchnevich traded goals in the opening 40 minutes.

    Blashill said after the morning skate that a virus that struck Green at the end of training camp and caused him to miss most of the opening month of the season had resurfaced.

    Larkin had an MRI Thursday but the results weren’t yet known. Blashill said Larkin had played through the discomfort but it had gotten to the point the Wings decided to sit Larkin.

    The Wings recalled forward Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids and put Ehn in the lineup against the Rangers.

    Bertuzzi tied the score at 1 with his 16th goal.

    Madison Bowey lifted a shot from the high slot that Bertuzzi redirected, with the puck slipping through the legs of Lundqvist at 5:46 of the second period.

    The Wings had a pair of power plays later in the period, but couldn’t muster much of an attack.

    New York opened the scoring with Buchnevich getting his 14th goal.

    The Rangers lifted three shots in close on Howard, but didn't score until Buchnevich gathered a rebound snapped a shot past Howard at 8:43.

    In some ways, the Wings hit rock bottom last week in an ugly 8-1 loss against Montreal and have been trying to climb out of that disaster since.

    After another mediocre loss in Arizona, then a heartbreaking defeat in Colorado, Tuesday was a step forward.

    “We took a real step in the right direction against Colorado,” Blashill said after the morning skate. “I didn’t like us at all, obviously, against Montreal. I didn’t love us against Arizona. I liked our start, then after we got down, I didn’t love our game after that.

    “Against Colorado we weren’t as good as we want to be but we were much better on the forecheck, better on our hound, we were much better on our track. We gave up less big chances, so we took a step in the right direction.

    “Our job is to make sure we take another step in the right direction, as a group and as individuals.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

        

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE