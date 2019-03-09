Lightning 3, Red Wings 2
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21), defenseman Victor Hedman (77), right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Mikhail Sergachev (98) celebrate Kucherov's goal during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) handles the puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51), defenseman Niklas Kronwall (55), right wing Filip Zadina (11) and left wing Thomas Vanek (26) celebrate Vanek's second period goal.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (26) celebrates his second period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) deflects a shot wide of the net as Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller (10) looks for a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) celebrates his first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) blocks a shot by Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) defend against Detroit Red Wings center Christoffer Ehn (70) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Tampa, Fla. — The Red Wings didn't play badly Saturday, really they didn't, but when matched up against the best team in the NHL, it wasn't good enough.

    The Tampa Bay Lightning took an early lead then held on late for a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

    It was the Lightning's 14th consecutive regular season victory over the Red Wings, dating to February 2016.

    Thomas Vanek (power play) and Anthony Mantha scored Red Wings goals.

    BOX SCORE: Lightning 3, Red Wings 2

    Mantha sored with 56 seconds left, cutting the lead to 3-2. Vanek scored on a deflection with 3.1 seconds left in the second period, cutting Tampa's lead to 2-1.

    Nikita Kucherov, the league's leading-scorer, had two goals and Ryan McDonagh had the other for the Lightning.

    Kucherov and McDonagh staked Tampa to a 2-0 first period lead, putting the Wings in an undesirable hole.

    Goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves and was at his best in the third period, making big saves on Yan Gourde and Anthony Cirelli near the net, keeping it a one-goal deficit.

    An apparent Steven Stamkos goal in the third period was erased by video review, as Tampa was offside.

    But Kucherov made it 3-1 with a quick shot at 13:53 of the third period, effectively ending any potential Wings' rally.

    For Kucherov,the two goals gave him 33 goals and 110 points — establishing a new single-season point mark in Lightning history.

    Vanek scored with 3.1 seconds left in the second period — and a second left on the power play — cutting the lead to 2-1. Vanek redirected Niklas Kronwall’s shot from the slot, just slipping the puck past goalie Louis Doingue near the post.

    Filip Zadina earned his first NHL point on Vanek’s goal with the secondary assist.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

