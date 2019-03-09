Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) fight during the first period. (Photo: Jason Behnken, Associated Press)

Tampa, Fla. — The Red Wings didn't play badly Saturday, really they didn't, but when matched up against the best team in the NHL, it wasn't good enough.

The Tampa Bay Lightning took an early lead then held on late for a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

It was the Lightning's 14th consecutive regular season victory over the Red Wings, dating to February 2016.

Thomas Vanek (power play) and Anthony Mantha scored Red Wings goals.

BOX SCORE: Lightning 3, Red Wings 2

Mantha sored with 56 seconds left, cutting the lead to 3-2. Vanek scored on a deflection with 3.1 seconds left in the second period, cutting Tampa's lead to 2-1.

Nikita Kucherov, the league's leading-scorer, had two goals and Ryan McDonagh had the other for the Lightning.

Kucherov and McDonagh staked Tampa to a 2-0 first period lead, putting the Wings in an undesirable hole.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves and was at his best in the third period, making big saves on Yan Gourde and Anthony Cirelli near the net, keeping it a one-goal deficit.

An apparent Steven Stamkos goal in the third period was erased by video review, as Tampa was offside.

But Kucherov made it 3-1 with a quick shot at 13:53 of the third period, effectively ending any potential Wings' rally.

For Kucherov,the two goals gave him 33 goals and 110 points — establishing a new single-season point mark in Lightning history.

Vanek scored with 3.1 seconds left in the second period — and a second left on the power play — cutting the lead to 2-1. Vanek redirected Niklas Kronwall’s shot from the slot, just slipping the puck past goalie Louis Doingue near the post.

Filip Zadina earned his first NHL point on Vanek’s goal with the secondary assist.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan