Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Brown center, celebrates his first NHL goal with left wing Dryden Hunt (73) and center Henrik Borgstrom (95) during the first period. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press)

Sunrise, Florida — Florida is a nice place to visit this time of year but it wasn’t this weekend for the Red Wings.

Many places have been unkind to the Wings this season and the Sunshine State proved equally unkind, with the Panthers defeating the Wings Sunday 6-1 — 24 hours after the Wings lost in Tampa.

For what it’s worth, this loss was the far uglier of the two.

The Wings (24-35-10) continue stumbling to the finish line, having lost 10 of their last 11 games.

BOX SCORE: Panthers 6, Red Wings 1

Thomas Vanek (power play) scored for the Wings.

Josh Brown, Jamie McGinn (power play), Frank Vatrano, Jonathan Huberdeau (power play), Dryden Hunt and Aleksander Barkov had Panthers goals.

Huberdeau, Hunt and Barkov scored in the first 7:44 of the third period, extending a 3-1 lead to 6-1, with Howard getting little assistance in front of him.

The goals by Brown and Hunt were the first NHL career goals for both.

The Panthers outshot the Wings by a staggering 43-20 margin, Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault seeing far less rubber than defenseless Jimmy Howard.

Florida (30-27-12) — as Tampa did the night before — took a 2-0 lead on the Wings and cruised to the win.

Vanek cut the Panthers lead to 3-1 at 12:24 of the second period, his 14th goal, one-timing a pass from Frans Nielsen.

But whatever little momentum the Wings had from Vanek's goal was quickly snuffed when the Panthers' Huberdeau tipped a power play goal, his 22nd goal, at 1:21 of the third period.

Playing without Dylan Larkin (neck strain), who missed his third consecutive game, the Wings created little offensive push for the second straight night.

