Red Wings sign undrafted free agent Ryan Kuffner from Princeton
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound left wing had 75 goals (152 points) in 132 college games.
The Red Wings signed forward Ryan Kuffner Tuesday to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Kuffner, a college undrafted free agent, had 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) in 31 games at Princeton this season.
A 6-foot-1, 195-pound left wing from Ottawa, Kuffner had 75 goals (152 points) in 132 college games during his collegiate career.
Several scouting services view Kuffner as a talented goalscorer, but with a limited upside and foot speed.
Kuffner will likely report to Grand Rapids before the regular season concludes.
ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @tkulfan
