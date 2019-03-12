The Red Wings have signed Princeton's Ryan Kuffner as an undrafted free agent. (Photo: Rich Schultz, Associated Press)

­The Red Wings signed forward Ryan Kuffner Tuesday to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Kuffner, a college undrafted free agent, had 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) in 31 games at Princeton this season.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound left wing from Ottawa, Kuffner had 75 goals (152 points) in 132 college games during his collegiate career.

Several scouting services view Kuffner as a talented goalscorer, but with a limited upside and foot speed.

Kuffner will likely report to Grand Rapids before the regular season concludes.

