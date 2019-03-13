Share This Story!
Red Wings keep Brian Lashoff in organization with 2-year contract extension
The Red Wings on Wednesday signed defenseman Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.
Red Wings keep Brian Lashoff in organization with 2-year contract extension
The Red Wings on Wednesday signed defenseman Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.
Lashoff, 28, has appeared in 444 American League games with Grand Rapids (21 goals, 74 assists, 95 points) in his professional career, and 123 games with the Red Wings (2-11-13).
This season, Lashoff (6-foot-3, 219-pounds) has played in 44 games with the Griffins with 11 points (all assists), with a plus-8 plus-minus rating.
Lashoff has been credited as being a veteran mentor by various young defensemen coming up to the Wings through Grand Rapids, the latest being Filip Hronek.
Lashoff joined the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2008.
ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @tkulfan
