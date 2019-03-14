Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Adam Erne. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — For about 40 minutes in this game, two periods, the Red Wings were about to win a game they weren’t expected or supposed to, and really upset any fans looking for better draft odds.

They were defeating the NHL's best team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Then, reality hit.

Tampa scored four times in the third period and rallied to defeat the Red Wings 5-4.

Don’t worry, Jack Hughes fans. The Wings still have a good chance of drafting the offensive wizard.

Tampa’s most valuable player candidate Nikita Kucherov scored a power-play goal at 8:24 of the third period, tying the score at 3, then Tyler Johnson scored 36 seconds later to break the tie.

Johnson got position in front of the crease and deflected Erik Cernak's point shot past goaltender Jimmy Howard for his 25th goal.

Kucherov, for good measure added his 35th goal at 16:38, from Brayden Point, to make it 5-3 and send what had been a hopeful crowd home deflated, although Michael Rasmussen cut the deficit back to 5-4 with his eighth goal at 18:18.

But with the Wings couldn't get the equalizer.

With Ottawa winning Thursday, the Wings crept to within four points of the Senators (54-58) for the NHL's worst record and getting the best odds to select No. 1 overall.

The victory was the Lightning’s 15th consecutive regular season win over the Wings. The Wings haven't defeated Tampa since Nov. 3, 2015. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Tampa has a 22-4-0 record against the Wings.

But this one had a different feel to it — for two periods at least, with the Wings leading 3-1.

Then the Lightning began to make it interesting early in the third period, cutting the Wings’ lead to 3-2 when Point scored his 38th goal at 3:23. The Lightning shuffled their lines and put Point with Kucherov and Steven Stamkos (whose power-play goal opened the Tampa scoring), about as powerful a line as could be configured in the NHL these days, and suddenly Little Caesars Arena became less sure of an upset.

Kucherov's one-timer on the power play, tying the score, assured a more realistic outcome.

Madison Bowey (his first Wings’ goal), Darren Helm (shorthanded), and Justin Abdelkader (first goal in 40 games) scored Wings goals and goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots.

The Wings (24-37-10), have lost 12 of 13, and haven't won a game in regulation since Feb. 14 when they defeated Ottawa.

The evening certainly began with promise.

Bowey, on a shot from the point past screened goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, put the Wings ahead just 2:20 into the game and gave the Wings an opportunity to play from ahead for a change.

The Lightning appeared to have a chance to right themselves and get back into the game on a power play midway in the period.

But Helm gathered a puck near mid-ice and went in 2-on-1 with Luke Glendening, used Glendening as a decoy, and whistled his seventh goal (100th of Helm’s career, incidentally) past Vasilevskiy at 10:24, extending the lead to 2-0.

Abdelkader made it 3-0 with his first goal since Dec. 8, driving around forward Cedric Paquette and sliding a puck wide of Vasilevskiy at 3:43 of the second period.

The Lightning are everyone’s runaway favorites to win the Cup, and challenge records for season victories and points.

Thursday's victory raised Tampa's record to a ridiculous 54-13-4 and enabled the Lightning to tie its franchise record for single-season victories (54) set last season.

In the salary-cap era, few teams have had the depth and talent this Lightning team has.

“Very few teams in the league have the balance of both forwards and defense,” Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after the morning skate. “Most teams either have really good D or really good forwards and they’ve got both, and then, maybe one of the best goaltenders.

“So you put that all together, and it’s a heck of a record.”

Blashill feels when the Lightning acquired defenseman Ryan McDonagh at the trade deadline last season, giving Tampa two elite defensemen (along with Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman), they became uniquely set.

The Lightning haven’t yet been stung by the salary cap, but will likely be this summer.

“I’d say one thing they have real advantage at this time is all the guys that are getting paid, all their best players are young enough that their salaries haven’t outweighed their performance,” Blashill said. “That’s generally what happens, when teams get in trouble, is when you pay them because they’ve been great for you and all of a sudden their salaries are bigger than their output.

“Tampa is still in a spot where a number of guys that are at ages in their prime, a number of guys maybe even before their prime.”

