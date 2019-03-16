LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — In a season without too many Red Wings' bright spots, truly there is one.

Andreas Athanasiou continues to emerge as one of the pieces the Wings can build around with a measure of confidence.

Athanasiou continued a fine season Saturday with two goals in leading the Wings to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 2, Islanders 1

The two goals gave Athanasiou 26, one shy of Dylan Larkin — who returned to the lineup after missing five games with a neck strain — for the team lead.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 41 shots to earn the victory, Bernier's first since Feb. 2nd — and the Wings' first in regulation time since Feb. 14, both wins occurring against Ottawa, whom the Wings moved six points clear of for the NHL's worst record.

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders.

Athanasiou broke a 1-1 tie with his 26th goal midway in the second period.

Danny DeKeyser, with his second assist, slapped a pass to Athanasiou alone at the left post. Athanasiou calmly tapped the puck past goalie Thomas Greiss at 9:57, snapping the tie.

Red Wings 2, Islanders 1
 Fullscreen

Detroit's Ryan Kuffner bounces a puck on his stick before the Wings host the New York Islanders on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Detroit's Ryan Kuffner bounces a puck on his stick before the Wings host the New York Islanders on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard watches before the hockey game.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard watches before the hockey game. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders in the first period.
Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders in the first period. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck protects the puck from Red Wings center Frans Nielsen in the first period.
Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck protects the puck from Red Wings center Frans Nielsen in the first period. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek and Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle battle for the puck in the first period.
Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek and Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle battle for the puck in the first period. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Red Wings right wing Luke Witkowski checks Islanders defenseman Devon Toews off the puck in the first period.
Red Wings right wing Luke Witkowski checks Islanders defenseman Devon Toews off the puck in the first period. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores on his shot against the Red Wings in the first period.
Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores on his shot against the Red Wings in the first period. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with Brock Nelson in the first period.
Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with Brock Nelson in the first period. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Islanders right wing Tom Kuhnhackl protects the puck from Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek.
Islanders right wing Tom Kuhnhackl protects the puck from Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings left wing Ryan Kuffner (56) skates against the New York Islanders in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Ryan Kuffner (56) skates against the New York Islanders in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm (43) tries to redirect the puck at New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm (43) tries to redirect the puck at New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) scores on New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) scores on New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) scores on New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) scores on New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrates his goal with Tyler Bertuzzi in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrates his goal with Tyler Bertuzzi in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, from left, celebrates his goal with Tyler Bertuzzi and Luke Glendening in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, from left, celebrates his goal with Tyler Bertuzzi and Luke Glendening in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) tries to disrupt New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) as he passes in the second period.
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) tries to disrupt New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) as he passes in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (4) and Detroit Red Wings center Jacob de la Rose (61) battle for the puck in the second period.
New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (4) and Detroit Red Wings center Jacob de la Rose (61) battle for the puck in the second period. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen

    Athanasiou received some puck luck in the first period to open the scoring.

    Appearing content to shoot the puck into the corner, Athanasiou’s pass deflected off an Islanders skate then glanced off Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and just past Greiss, making it 1-0, just 2:59 into the game.

    Lee tied the game 1-1 with his 26th goal for the Islanders.

    After Bernier made good saves during an Islanders flurry on the power play, the Islanders carried the puck back in and Brock Nelson found Lee alone in the slot.

    Lee snapped a shot past Bernier near the hashmarks, at 10:18 of the first period.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

     

