Detroit — In a season without too many Red Wings' bright spots, truly there is one.

Andreas Athanasiou continues to emerge as one of the pieces the Wings can build around with a measure of confidence.

Athanasiou continued a fine season Saturday with two goals in leading the Wings to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

The two goals gave Athanasiou 26, one shy of Dylan Larkin — who returned to the lineup after missing five games with a neck strain — for the team lead.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 41 shots to earn the victory, Bernier's first since Feb. 2nd — and the Wings' first in regulation time since Feb. 14, both wins occurring against Ottawa, whom the Wings moved six points clear of for the NHL's worst record.

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders.

Athanasiou broke a 1-1 tie with his 26th goal midway in the second period.

Danny DeKeyser, with his second assist, slapped a pass to Athanasiou alone at the left post. Athanasiou calmly tapped the puck past goalie Thomas Greiss at 9:57, snapping the tie.

Athanasiou received some puck luck in the first period to open the scoring.

Appearing content to shoot the puck into the corner, Athanasiou’s pass deflected off an Islanders skate then glanced off Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and just past Greiss, making it 1-0, just 2:59 into the game.

Lee tied the game 1-1 with his 26th goal for the Islanders.

After Bernier made good saves during an Islanders flurry on the power play, the Islanders carried the puck back in and Brock Nelson found Lee alone in the slot.

Lee snapped a shot past Bernier near the hashmarks, at 10:18 of the first period.

