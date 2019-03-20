The Red Wings on Wednesday recalled defenseman Libor Sulak from their minor-league affiliate in Grand Rapids. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Red Wings on Wednesday recalled defenseman Libor Sulak from their minor-league affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Sulak, 25, made the Red Wings out of training camp, making his NHL debut Oct. 4 against Columbus. Sulak played six games with the Wings, averaging just under 20 minutes per game (19:23).

In 54 games with the Griffins this season, Sulak (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) with 80 shots on net and 32 penalty minutes.

Sulak was signed in May 2017 as an undrafted free agent from the Czech Republic.

The Red Wings have Trevor Daley (back) and Jonathan Ericsson (lower body) out on a day-to-day basis, while Mike Green (virus) is out for the rest of the season.

Luke Witkowski and recently recalled Brian Lashoff have filled in for Daley and Ericsson the last two games, while Madison Bowey (acquired for Nick Jensen at the trade deadline), essentially replaced Green.

The Red Wings continue a five-game road trip Thursday in St. Louis, after defeating the New York Rangers, 3-2, on Tuesday.

