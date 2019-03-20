Jacob de la Rose (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The enthusiasm for a rare Red Wings’ victory Tuesday was dimmed by Jacob de la Rose’s medical scare.

The Swedish forward experienced an accelerated heart rate after the second intermission and had to leave the game.

Coach Jeff Blashill told reporters after the game de la Rose would spend the evening in a New York hospital for precautionary reasons. Howard was to be accompanied on the hospital stay with assistant athletic trainer Russ Baumann.

De la Rose, 23, is expected to see a specialist Wednesday and will not play Thursday when the Red Wings are in St. Louis.

During training camp this season in Montreal, de la Rose had a similar experience.

“I can’t say it’s the exact same,” Blashill told reporters in New York. “I know that was issue he had there. Was it caused by the same reasons? Was it exactly the same? I can’t say. Both were, from my understanding, accelerated heart rates.

“We want to be extra cautious with it.”

De la Rose had an assist in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over the Rangers, setting up Andreas Athanasiou’s goal in the second period, giving the Wings a 2-0 lead.

