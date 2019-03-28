Niklas Kronwall (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Niklas Kronwall is the grizzled veteran hockey player personified.

Bad knees, aching bones and joints, no longer has the face of a 20-year-old just breaking into the NHL.

But Kronwall just keeps going and going.

For Kronwall’s perseverance and dedication to the game, his leadership and professionalism, the Detroit chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has nominated Kronwall for the Bill Masterton Trophy.

The Masterton Trophy is awarded each year to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.”

All 31 chapters nominate one player, with the winner announced in June at the NHL Awards Show.

Kronwall, 38, has played in 73 of the 76 Wings’ games this season – somewhat surprising considering his bothersome left knee.

Kronwall had stem cell therapy two summers ago to alleviate the pain in the knee.

Kronwall tore the ACL in that left knee in 2005 in Colorado playing in an exhibition game he wasn’t even originally scheduled to be playing in.

In 2003, Kronwall suffered a broken leg catching a rut in the ice in Los Angeles during pre-game skate.

He also has endured back and groin issues.

But through it all, Kronwall has never stopped, heading into career game No. 948 Thursday in Buffalo.

Can Kronwall reach 1,000 next season?

That is an intriguing question, given Kronwall’s contract ends after this season.

There was widespread belief Kronwall would retire after this season, but given his ability to stay in the lineup, and both general manager Ken Holland and coach Jeff Blashill saying they believe Kronwall has another year of hockey in him, there is speculation Kronwall will return for one final season.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan