Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser, right, celebrates his goal with Dylan Larkin (71) during the first period. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit — The victories, they keep coming for the Red Wings.

That won’t make a segment of the fan base happy, given it’ll likely decrease the Wings’ odds of picking first (or maybe second or third) overall.

But if you’re Wings’ fan, how can you be disappointed with another victory, this one Friday 4-0 over the New Jersey Devils?

With the victory, the Wings (70 points) moved three points past New Jersey (67), five past Los Angeles (65) and 10 over the NHL’s worst team, Ottawa (60).

BOX SCORES: Red Wings 4, Devils 0

With each point, the Wings are escaping the bottom three of the league.

If anything, the Wings are within four points of several teams with the possibility of moving further up in the standings.

Dylan Larkin, as he was the night before in Buffalo, was the offensive star, along with Tyler Bertuzzi.

Larkin scored his 31st goal and set up Danny DeKeyser for a goal — Larkin has six points (4 goals, 2 assists) in his last four games — as the Wings (30-38-10) won their fourth consecutive game and sixth in the last seven.

Bertuzzi scored his 19th, an empty-net goal, and assisted on two others.

Andreas Athanasiou joined Larkin in the 30-goal club, closing out the scoring with just over a minute left in the game.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier started and stopped 21 shots through two periods, but didn’t come out for the third period because of an upper body injury.

Jimmy Howard finished up making seven saves.

Bernier was sharp in the early going, denying several quality Devils chances, including leading goal scorer Kyle Palmieri driving to the net midway in the first period.

DeKeyser opened the scoring midway in the first period off a fabulous feed from Larkin.

DeKeyser cut to the net from the point and Larkin, near the half wall, found him with a perfect slap pass with DeKeyser tapping the puck past goalie Mackenzie Blackwood for his fifth goal.

Larkin wasn’t done with his offensive heroics.

Just 2:12 into the second period, Larkin drove through the slot and pounced on a fine centering pass from Bertuzzi, Larkin snapping his 31st goal past Blackwood.

New Jersey (29-40-9) lost for the fourth time in the last six games, and continue a second-half struggle without forward Taylor Hall, last season’s NHL Most Valuable Player.

“That’s a big player for them,” said coach Jeff Blashill before Friday’s game. “It shows you what an elite player does to your team. I’ve said it a lot, that’s what seperates the league a lot of time, are the elite players. They’re not going to use that as an excuse, but it’s reality. When he’s in, they’re a better hockey team than when he’s not in. That’s just a fact.:

Still, the Devils have remained competitive — if not overly successful — since Hall’s injury in late December — and the competiveness, for Blashill, reminded him of the Wings.

“They’ve continued to really work and compete (and) the same could be said of our guys,” Blashill said. “Neither of our lineups are at full strength, but we’ve shown over the course of the last six or seven games that when you work and compete and play a good brand of hockey, and get really good goaltending, you have a chance to win games.”

Bernier's injury, incidentally, was only the latest in what has been a deluge of injuries that have struck the Wings in the final weeks of the season.

The injuries have offered opportunities for prospects and minor leaguers.

Making his NHL debut Friday was defenseman Jake Chelios, son of the Red Wings' Hall of Famer Chris Chelios,

Chelios, 28, was credited with one hit and two blocks in 15 minutes, 18 seconds, and was a plus-1.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan